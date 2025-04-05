Grand National odds 2025: Latest Grand National betting odds and trends

Today’s Grand National promises to capture the imagination of the entire nation and we’re here to guide you through the leading horses in line for a crack at immortality, outlining the chances of the favourites as well as pinpointing some of the best Grand National outsiders.

look at the best National contenders for the 2025 iteration of the race against the trends of previous winners using the betting strategies outlined below.

Latest Grand National Odds

The 2025 Grand National odds recently altered dramatically when the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin was ruled out for the race having been installed as a red-hot favourite by most horse racing betting sites following his impressive success at the Festival.

2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus has seen his odds slashed into the favourite for the win as he aims to join Tiger Roll and Red Rum to triumph in successive years. Iroko, Stumptown and Hewick are also in the running, having seen their odds shorten ahead of the event.

Grand National Favourites

I Am Maximus

Trainer : Willie Mullins

: Willie Mullins Age : 9

: 9 Form : 311-P8

: 311-P8 Previous Grand National results: 1st (2024)

Back-to-back winners of the National are rare, albeit the legendary Tiger Roll managed it this century, so I Am Maximus will need to be a true gladiator to lift this prize again. In his defence, he has run in two races he couldn’t win this term and is only nine years of age so he may be capable of defying an 8lb higher mark this year.

However, Mullins’ start to the Grand National Festival, with four-straight winners on day one, may have convinced punters to back the Irishman to secure a second-straight victory at the National joining Ginger McCain and Gordon Elliott.

Iroko

Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Age : 7

: 7 Form : 2-2F42

: 2-2F42 Previous Grand National results: N/A

Irish contenders tend to dominate the Grand National betting odds, although the presence of the lightly-raced Iroko ensures there is a contender that flying the flag for the UK.

Iroko caught the eye of most racegoers with a promising effort at Cheltenham in January, staying on well under tender handling over a trip short of his best. A recent spin at Kelso behind Grey Dawning was a career best over fences and this test should suit ideally.

Stumptown

Trainer : Gavin Cromwell

: Gavin Cromwell Age : 8

: 8 Form : -U1111

: -U1111 Previous Grand National results: N/A

Stumptown has taken to the Cross-Country course at Punchestown and Cheltenham and follows a similar route to the one employed by Tiger Roll’s connections. He may not be the best handicapped, but he stays really strongly and won with plenty in hand at the Cheltenham Festival. His odds have steadily narrowed and given his performance at Cheltenham, bettors are fancying him to make another charge for a major crown, albeit against a talented field.

Hewick

Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon

Age: 10

Form: F32571

Previous Grand National results: N/A

Hewick has seen his odds cut dramatically after a fine performance at the Jimmy Neville Memorial Hurdle at Thurles. Shark Hanlon’s charge has a strong pedigree and a Grade One win under his belt, triumphing in the King George VI Chase in 2023, beating out Bravemansgame and Allaho.

His last performance at Aintree came in 2024 in the Liverpool Hurdle where he was well off the pace. He’s not to be slept on at the peak of his powers, and if he and jockey Gavin Sheehan find their rhythm, history could beckon on Saturday.

Vanillier

Trainer : Gavin Cromwell

: Gavin Cromwell Age : 10

: 10 Form : -P6913

: -P6913 Previous Grand National results: 2nd (2023), 14th (2024)

Vanillier caught the eye behind his stablemate Stumptown at Cheltenham where his rider nearly took the wrong direction. He did remarkably well to finish third, but has had two tries at this race already and repeat triers historically struggle.

Perceval Legallois

Trainer : Gavin Cromwell

: Gavin Cromwell Age: 8

Form: -286411

Previous Grand National results: N/A

Perceval Legallois represents a stable with a strong hand in this race and he could well be a springer in the market given he is well weighted, the right age and has already won two huge field handicaps at Leopardstown this term, the last one over hurdles.

Intense Raffles

Trainer: Thomas Gibney

Thomas Gibney Age: 7

7 Form: 11-902

11-902 Previous Grand National results: N/A

Intense Raffles has seen his Grand National odds drift. He was an early favourite after Cheltenham Festival with a price of 7/1, but his price has now been pushed out to 14s on betting sites. Intense Raffles looked a strong contender for the Aintree event after winning the Irish National on heavy ground last spring.

Two hurdle outings and a promising effort behind Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase, a race favoured by Irish trainers when preparing for this race, should have put him spot on. His early favouritism should not be forgotten, but usually when odds drift ahead of the National, it’s not the best of omens.

Best Bets for the Grand National

Grand National Best Pick:

Perceval Legallois

The fact that trainer Gavin Cromwell and owner JP McManus are happy to withdraw strong ante-post favourite Inothewayurthinkin from the National suggests they feel they may already combine to provide the perfect horse for the race. Perceval Legallois looks a staying chaser going places and marginally gains the nod ahead of in-form duo Iroko and Stumptown who also represent the duo but for differing connections.

Grand National Each-Way Contender:

Three Card Brag

Three Card Brag chased home the likes of Corbetts Cross, Monty’s Star and Spillane’s Tower as a novice and has already shown himself a talented chaser this year. His latest run behind Better Days Ahead and Stellar Story also reads well so off a mark of 146 he could be very dangerous.

Grand National Longshot:

Senor Chief

Senor Chief was sent off at 10/1 for the Irish National last spring, but his trainer feels he is a better horse going left handed, a view which was endorsed at Cheltenham in October when he bounced off the good ground to win gamely. Available at big prices in the National markets on most betting apps, he fits a lot of the trends required to win a National.

Grand National Betting Strategies

The Grand National presents bettors with the chance to wager on a number of different markets with betting sites offering bets on the age of the winner, the nationality of the winning trainer and how many horses will finish the race.

Modifications to the fences and the smaller fields mean more and more horses are completing with 21, 17, 15 and 15 finishing in the last four renewals.

A sound strategy is to back more than one horse in the Grand National given the complexities of the race. Anything can happen in the National as favourites can fall at the first and 100/1 outsiders can win it all, it can also be hugely deflating to see your sole bet end at the first fence.

Check out the latest free bet offers as they can be ideal to use as supplementary plays on outsiders or lesser fancies. Always try to get the most places you can out of the race. Shop around to find the best horse racing free bets & offers as there will be a lot of competition for your wagers. The best betting sites will offer up to eight places on the National, giving you greater leeway on your each-way and place bets.

Grand National Trends

The last nine winners were rated between 146-160

Seven of the last nine winners were second season chasers

16 of the past 28 winners were priced at 14/1 or shorter in the market

The past nine winners were aged nine or younger

Only five of the last nine winners had failed to win over trips in excess of 3m1f.

Five of the last six winners were trained in Ireland.

Only four winners this century had not won over three miles.

Noble Yeats became the first horse aged seven to win since Bogskar in 1940.

Past Grand National Winners

Year Horse Age Weight Trainer Jockey Odds 2024 I Am Maximus 8 11-6 W P Mullins P Townend 7/1JF 2023 Corach Rambler 9 10-5 L Russell D Fox 8/1F 2022 Noble Yeats 7 10-10 E Mullins S Waley-Cohen 50/1 2021 Minella Times 8 10-9 H De Bromhead R Blackmore 11/1 2019 Tiger Roll 8 11-05 G Elliott D Russell 4/1F 2018 Tiger Roll 8 10-13 G Elliott D Russell 10/1 2017 One For Arthur 8 10-11 L Russell D Fox 14/1 2016 Rule The World 9 10-07 M Morris D Mullins 30/1 2015 Many Clouds 8 11-9 O Sherwood L Aspell 25/1

Responsible Gambling

It is important that punters remember to bet responsibly on the Grand National and during the 2025 National meeting, and utilise the multitude of safer gambling tools that gambling sites provide if needed.

Whether you are using an online casino UK, slot sites, online bookmakers, or any other gambling medium, be sure to check out and utilise the safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

These facilities can stop gambling from getting out of hand. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling-related problems, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. The service is free of charge and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Alternatively, there are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

