I just roadtripped the Scottish highlands – this is the only bag I took with me
Stubble & Co’s duffle bag transforms from airplane hand luggage to an excursion-ready backpack
Snow topped mountains, craggy landscapes, famous lochs, Scotch whisky, castles and glens: a roadtrip lets you sample the best of Scotland (minus the whisky, of course). I just got back from three days touring the Scottish Highlands, from the breathtaking Glencoe and mythical Loch Ness to the rugged and picturesque Isle of Skye.
When it came to luggage that worked for both the British Airways flight and long-days of hiking, sight seeing and scenic lunch stops, I relied on one of my favourite bag brands: Stubble & Co. Already a go-to for fashionable yet functional work bags (see the roll top rucksack or hybrid backpack), its luggage is equally excellent.
For my Scottish roadtrip, I needed a bag that could pack in my thermals, hiking boots, toiletries, knitwear and essentials for the flight, but could easily double up as an excursion backpack. Enter the wheeled kit bag. Measuring 53cm x 24cm x 38 cm, it complies with the cabin bag allowance of airlines including British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2 and Wizz Air – and it boasts wheels and a handle for easy transportation.
Crucially, the hybrid bag features detachable shoulder straps, transforming into a rucksack for easy carrying when out and about. It’s also waterproof (as tested in Scotland’s characteristically cold and wet weather), features a laptop compartment, reflective panelling for night vision and 40l worth of room.
How we tested
With Stubble & Co’s bags already a firm favourite in my rotation, I was more than happy to road test – quite literally – the new wheeled duffel design. With its rugged terrains, wet weather and breathtakingly beautiful spots to explore, you’re spoilt for choice with testing conditions in the Scottish Highlands. Over the course of three days, I assessed its ease of use, durable design, weather-proof credentials, airline-compatibility and comfort when carrying.
Flying into Inverness and basing ourselves in a remote lodge by Drumnadrochit, we left each morning at sunrise to make the most of the dwindling winter daylight hours. Beyond a bed to rest up each evening, the perfect road trip requires the right gear. Wildtrax provided the wheels – a Land Rover defender that was perfectly suited to Scotland’s old military roads – while our coats from the Scottish-born brand Barbour kept out the minus celsius chill. The only thing left to add was Stubble & Co’s wheeled duffle bag.
Stubble & Co wheeled duffle bag, 40l
- Size 40l or 80l
- Colourway Black
- Dimensions 40l – H 53cm x W 38cm x D 24 cm, 80l – H 72cm x D 28cm x W 44cm
- Why we love it
- Hybrid design
- Sleek look
- Comfortable to carry
- Take note
- Pricey
Available in both 40l and 80l sizes, the smaller is ideal for short haul travel, while the bigger could be perfect for backpacking adventures further afield. The bag combines sleek looks with pure practicality, and a black finish appeals to all tastes and genders.
As someone who chronically overpacks (I’m talking about a large check-in bag for 24 hours in Paris), I was apprehensive about the compact look of the duffel bag. Thankfully, you don’t need three outfit changes a day for hiking in the Highlands. I was able to pack in my walking boots, two knits, underwear and socks, toiletries and a spare pair of jeans. There was space for my book in the laptop compartment, but I also could have fit in an laptop and a charger if I needed to. There’s also interior pockets for valuables like cards and keys.
The hybrid bag has both wheels and a dual-height handle for easy transportation – a design detail I appreciated when travelling to and through the airport on the way to Inverness. It flew past British Airways cabin bag checks, though is too large to count as a ‘personal bag’ – particularly on stringent budget airlines. If you’re flying with the likes of Easy Jet and Wizz Air, you’d need to add on a cabin bag with your ticket.
Once we arrived in Inverness, we picked up the Land Rover and drove onwards to the lodge, via the supermarket for breakfast and lunch bits to last us the weekend. At the lodge, I wasted no time unpacking my clothes from the Stubble & Co bag and repacking it with layers and food fuel.
Then we set out on our first excursion to Urquhart Castle, Loch Ness and Fort Augustus. The beauty of a roadtrip is that you can stop wherever: over the course of three days, we had a picnic lunch with views of the moody Eilean Donan Castle, the breathtaking Loch Achtiochtan vista in Glencoe and the striking Old Man of Storr on the Isle of Skye, all with the Stubble & Co bag in tow.
The Stubble & Co bag in backpack-form is a dream to carry. The straps are adjustable and lightly cushioned so they don’t dig in, while the design is padded to provide extra comfort for your back. It’s surprisingly lightweight – even when packed to the brim – so is ideal for long hikes and walks.
The weight distribution is excellent, too – the bag keeps the centre of gravity aligned with your body. In just three days, we experienced every climate – from snow on arrival to brief blue skies, then drizzly rain turned torrential. Thankfully, the waterproof and durable bag kept valuables secure, safe and dry inside.
The verdict: Stubble & Co wheeled duffle bag
Transforming from an airline cabin bag to an adventuring backpack, Stubble & Co’s wheeled duffel bag is the ultimate choice for weekends away. Even if your trip doesn’t involve flying, the wheels and handle offer effortless ease when travelling to your destination (it’s my new go-to short-haul cabin bag). In its backpack function, the padded and adjustable shoulder straps offer comfort and support, while the various compartments and generous 40l capacity offer plenty of space for essentials.
How was the Stubble & Co wheeled duffle bag tested?
- Durability: I assessed how well the Stubble & Co bag fared against the elements, be it torrential rain and snow or gale forced winds. The bag claims to be waterproof, so these claims were put to the test.
- Comfort: There’s nothing worse than a heavy backpack that weighs you down and prevents you getting the most out of your hike. I considered the comfort and support the Stubble & Co bag offered in backpack form, from the padded straps to the gravity alignment.
- Airline compatibility: With its measurements lining up to some airlines’ cabin bag allowance, I noted how useful the bag served as hand luggage – from the nifty wheels to the generous size.
- Aesthetic: Stubble & Co is known for its minimalist and sleek bags, so I assessed the aesthetic appeal of the wheeled duffel – does it offer style and substance?
