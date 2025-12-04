I just roadtripped the Scottish highlands – this is the only bag I took with me

Snow topped mountains, craggy landscapes, famous lochs, Scotch whisky, castles and glens: a roadtrip lets you sample the best of Scotland (minus the whisky, of course). I just got back from three days touring the Scottish Highlands, from the breathtaking Glencoe and mythical Loch Ness to the rugged and picturesque Isle of Skye.

When it came to luggage that worked for both the British Airways flight and long-days of hiking, sight seeing and scenic lunch stops, I relied on one of my favourite bag brands: Stubble & Co. Already a go-to for fashionable yet functional work bags (see the roll top rucksack or hybrid backpack), its luggage is equally excellent.

For my Scottish roadtrip, I needed a bag that could pack in my thermals, hiking boots, toiletries, knitwear and essentials for the flight, but could easily double up as an excursion backpack. Enter the wheeled kit bag. Measuring 53cm x 24cm x 38 cm, it complies with the cabin bag allowance of airlines including British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2 and Wizz Air – and it boasts wheels and a handle for easy transportation.

Crucially, the hybrid bag features detachable shoulder straps, transforming into a rucksack for easy carrying when out and about. It’s also waterproof (as tested in Scotland’s characteristically cold and wet weather), features a laptop compartment, reflective panelling for night vision and 40l worth of room.

How we tested

Putting the bag through its paces on a flight and hiking ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

With Stubble & Co’s bags already a firm favourite in my rotation, I was more than happy to road test – quite literally – the new wheeled duffel design. With its rugged terrains, wet weather and breathtakingly beautiful spots to explore, you’re spoilt for choice with testing conditions in the Scottish Highlands. Over the course of three days, I assessed its ease of use, durable design, weather-proof credentials, airline-compatibility and comfort when carrying.

Flying into Inverness and basing ourselves in a remote lodge by Drumnadrochit, we left each morning at sunrise to make the most of the dwindling winter daylight hours. Beyond a bed to rest up each evening, the perfect road trip requires the right gear. Wildtrax provided the wheels – a Land Rover defender that was perfectly suited to Scotland’s old military roads – while our coats from the Scottish-born brand Barbour kept out the minus celsius chill. The only thing left to add was Stubble & Co’s wheeled duffle bag.