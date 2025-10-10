Barbour teases collaboration with high street brand – here’s everything to know

Autumn is about to get a dose of cool Scandi minimalism with the latest Barbour collaboration. Hailing from the Swedish capital, Arket is a high street staple, known for its mid-range clothes that lean toward a more simple, modern design but are made from high-quality materials.

Known for bucking trends in favour of timeless designs (and somehow always nailing the perfect accent colour), Arket has joined forces with Barbour for a collection of autumn and winter pieces that celebrate (rather than commiserate) the British and Swedish winter.

Barbour’s classic wax jackets have been reimagined with a Nordic eye thanks to Ian Bergin of Barbour and Ella Soccorsi of Arket, who pored through the brand’s archives.

The collection features updated wax jackets with added utilitarian touches, a padded jacket with a muted blue and green tartan print and accessories, including a wax bandana to fend off the rain.

Eight items have been teased on the Arket website, with more of the 17-piece collection to be announced. Early images suggest a Chelsea-boot-welly hybrid is on the cards too.

Arket x Babour wax jacket £459 from Arket.com Prices may vary Tartan jacket £329 from Arket.com Prices may vary Arket x Barbour bandana Arket x Barbour tartan blanket

The campaign was shot on the Swedish island of Gotland and features the people who live there. The imagery is reflective of the collection: joyful, simple, embracing golden hour on a winter’s day.

The campaign imagey features people who live on the island of Gotland ( Arket/Barbour )

The collection will include pieces for men, women and even pets, as well as some homeware. Other items teased so far include black corduroy trousers, a padded zip-up gilet and what looks like a lighter cotton jacket in a blue-grey tone, but we are awaiting further details.

The Barbour x Arket collection will launch online and in stores worldwide on Thursday, 16 October.

