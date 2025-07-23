Best vibrators, tested by an expert to help you climax

If you’ve ever experienced decision fatigue while trying to shop, you’re not alone. There are thousands of options for just about everything these days, including vibrators.

Although it’s more common than ever to own a sex toy nowadays, they can be expensive, so investing in the wrong one can sometimes feel disappointing. Factor in the sheer overwhelm of buying your first toy, and things don’t look promising – especially when there are seemingly endless styles of sex toy to choose from, each offering different types of vibration, various ergonomics and special features.

However, there are lots of ways to narrow down what you want. Lovehoney’s resident sex expert, Annabelle Knight, says, “When it comes to choosing your first sex toy – or even just adding a new one to your collection – the best place to begin is with your body and your pleasure preferences. Think about what kind of stimulation you naturally gravitate toward during solo play or with a partner. Do you love external clitoral stimulation? If so, then a bullet vibrator, clitoral suction toy, or wand might be your perfect match. If you enjoy penetration or G-spot play, look for curved internal or rabbit vibrators that combine clitoral and internal sensations.”

For example, you won’t need a rumbly mains-powered vibe if you live in a house share or you’re sensitive to touch, and if you don’t enjoy penetration when you masturbate, a rabbit vibrator might not be your bag.

At the moment, the best option is probably The Oh Collective chi, but there are lots of other sex toys that might be better suited to your needs. To help you find the right product for you, a team of experts and I have tried some of the best options on the market to find body-safe, sustainable, and discreet vibrators.

How I tested vibrators

The criteria for selecting an ultimate list of vibrators is pretty detailed. Obviously, the toy has to have a decent set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have great battery life, and it must be made of body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for. I tested every product to the following criteria:

Material: The material of a toy is very important because a quality toy should be body-safe. Cheap toys from unlabelled brands might be made of materials that aren’t considered safe for internal use in this country, so I only tested products from trusted brands. I also assessed hand feel, softness and whether the material was waterproof and easy to clean.

The material of a toy is very important because a quality toy should be body-safe. Cheap toys from unlabelled brands might be made of materials that aren’t considered safe for internal use in this country, so I only tested products from trusted brands. I also assessed hand feel, softness and whether the material was waterproof and easy to clean. Speeds and settings: These days, you’d expect a toy to offer at least a few different speeds, so I made sure each vibrator had a good range of settings.

These days, you’d expect a toy to offer at least a few different speeds, so I made sure each vibrator had a good range of settings. Sustainability credentials: Sex toys are a great way to connect with your body and feel closer to a partner, but they’re also one of the worst offenders when it comes to plastic and silicone ending up in landfill because so few can be recycled. If a product is made from recycled or recyclable materials or if it’s versatile and customisable, I noted this and awarded extra points.

Sex toys are a great way to connect with your body and feel closer to a partner, but they’re also one of the worst offenders when it comes to plastic and silicone ending up in landfill because so few can be recycled. If a product is made from recycled or recyclable materials or if it’s versatile and customisable, I noted this and awarded extra points. Extra features: Additional features like travel locks, carry cases, and unique tech meant a higher score for each of these products, and I took all the extras into account in my analysis.

Additional features like travel locks, carry cases, and unique tech meant a higher score for each of these products, and I took all the extras into account in my analysis. Noise level: I also took note of decibels at the highest setting for each toy to see which scored highest. Some were much louder than others, so if this matters to you, read on to find out which ones were quietest.

I also took note of decibels at the highest setting for each toy to see which scored highest. Some were much louder than others, so if this matters to you, read on to find out which ones were quietest. Ease of use: I also tested for weight, ease of use with regards to button placement, charging time, run time and ergonomics.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor and, along with reviewing and reporting on the best wellness gadgets for more than a decade, Emilie is also an accredited sex educator and intimacy coach. When it comes to sex tech, she’s an expert at spotting a quality product and has all the insight you’ll ever need when it comes to toys and accessories of this kind. Together with Annabelle Knight’s expert insights, this is the definitive list of quality toys that ticks every box.

The best vibrators of 2025: