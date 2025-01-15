11 best sex toys for women to unlock a new buzz in the bedroom

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
With so many pleasure devices on offer, how can you possibly choose the right one for you? We tested the best in every style to help you on your way
Sex toy shopping can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. With so many different types and styles of sex toys for women on offer, it can often feel like you need to learn a second language just to understand the differences – no one would blame you for just picking the simplest-looking option and calling it a day. However, investing some time when it comes to finding the best toys for your body and lifestyle can have a huge impact on your sex life, whether with a partner or exploring solo.
It’s best to start by thinking about what you already like in the bedroom. If you’re all about simultaneous stimulation, a trusty rabbit might be the way forward. Prefer things a bit softer and gentler? A pebble vibrator could be for you.
Clinical sexologist Ness Cooper says research shows that choosing the right sex toy comes with an abundance of benefits: “Using sex toys solo can help individuals connect with their body more,” she says. “This can help strengthen a positive connection and trust in the types of pleasure that the individual experiences and knows they enjoy.”
For couples, using sex toys can help facilitate conversations about what each partner enjoys and help to strengthen your communication skills. Cooper says: “When using sex toys as a couple, you have to take time to learn how that particular sex toy works for you or your partner, whilst exploring its different functions and how these feel.”
To help you find the best women’s sex toy for your particular needs, we’ve tested a range of different styles, to bring you our honest review.
The criteria for selecting the perfect sex toy for someone with a vulva is pretty detailed. Obviously, the toy has to have a varied set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have a good battery life – no one wants their vibrator dying on them mid-use. A quality sex toy should also be crafted from body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for.
We also tested for weight, ergonomics and button placement, volume, attachments and special features – such as double motors, different styles of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts. Toys that scored highly during testing had useful and unexpected extra features, such as travel locks, storage cases and extra-long run-times.
Lois Shearing is a freelance journalist, author and activist based in London. They specialise in content that covers sexuality, gender, sex, relationships, identity, and politics. Previously senior sex and relationships writer at Cosmopolitan UK, Shearing has plenty of experience reviewing sex toys and knows how to spot a quality investment. They’ve since created handy shopping guides on Lovehoney advent calendars and the best rose sex toys as an IndyBest expert.
Wands are cult classics for a reason, and this Doxy design is the créme de la créme of personal massagers. Powerful, versatile and easy to use, it’s the best all-round sex toy available, as far as we’re concerned – and many sex educators and toy experts would agree.
This is a pretty solid piece of kit and definitely not one you can hide away in your hand luggage. For starters, it’s mains operated, so, you’ll need to be near a plug socket to use. It also measures 37cm in length.
Don’t let its size and larger motor intimidate you, though. The Doxy original has a huge range, from the super gentle “whisper” mode at 3,000 RPMs to a deep and rumbly 9,000 RPMs. So, you can go at your own pace and work your way up to the higher speeds.
The Doxy is straightforward to use, and can be controlled via the plus and minus buttons (located on the handle), which are easy to access during use. Thanks to the size of its head, this wand is great for stimulating the entire vulva at once, hitting more nerve endings as you move it around.
The wand is an external toy only but, if you’re looking for penetration, you can use an add-on that slips over the head like a hat. If you’re into precision stimulation, however, this may not be the one for you.
A gentle bullet vibrator, this toy has been created in collaboration with Mumsnet and is designed specifically for women who have given birth, although, it can be enjoyed by anyone.
The super-soft silicone tip creates a delicate fluttering while the body of the vibrator offers a buzzier sensation, meaning you can choose which works best for you. The dimple on the tip can be used to cradle the clitoris, if direct contact feels too intense, while the pointed tip can be used for precision stimulation.
This powerful little toy has three speeds and two pulsation modes, which you can switch between by clicking the button on the base. The only downside is this means you have to cycle through all of them again if you want to go down an intensity.
The whisperer is fully waterproof, so it can be enjoyed in the bath, and has a run-time of up to two hours. It’s a revolutionary little toy and great for anyone who suffers with sensitivity or is looking for a gentle option for beginners.
This may not be the prettiest toy ever but it’s one you’re going to want to keep in your bedside drawer. The U was designed by Charlie Brooks – the actress best known for playing Janine Butcher in Eastenders – in collaboration with Ann Summers.
The toy has been created with self-pleasure and self-care in mind, and, as such, is designed to target your internal clitoral glans with layers of rumbly vibrations – the clitoris actually extends all the way down the inside of your vulva, and isn’t just the little protrusion on the outside.
If you’re looking for a gentler vibrator experience, pebble toys such as the U are great options, as they stimulate the entire clitoris and vulva in a more holistic way than other toys such as bullets or wands. This makes them great for people with sensitivity or dryness issues (pair with a water-based lube for best results).
The U sits comfortably into the palm of your hand, and cups the vulva rather than providing targeted vibrations to the external clitoris or the G-spot. The buttons are on top of the toy’s bulbous head, making it easy to change settings during use.
This toy is made from super soft, body-safe silicone, which feels smooth on the skin, adding to the sense of indulgent self-care while you’re using it. It has five patterns and intensities, ranging from a soft rumble to an intense pulse.
Clitoris suction toys have been enjoying cult-like popularity for the past couple of years, as they’ve become more widely available and better known. Providing an alternative to classic vibrators, this style of sex toy doesn’t require direct contact with the clitoris, instead it creates a seal around it and applies air pressure that feels like a gentle sucking sensation – hence the name.
For some people, this doesn’t lead to the same temporary loss in sensitivity that vibrators can cause, meaning you can use a suction toy over and over again during the same self-love session.
If this has piqued your interest – or if you were already a fan and looking to build your collection – the Lelo sona 2 cruise is one of the best on the market. What sets this toy apart is the use of sonic pulses to stimulate the internal structure of the clitoris, resulting in what feels like a gentle tugging motion.
The sona is made from soft, body-safe silicone and features 12 settings, which you can switch between easily, via the buttons on the handle. This model also has a wider mouth than most other toys in this category, meaning it provides a more comfortable sucking feeling, and more people are likely to find it a good fit.
While it’s fully waterproof, meaning it can technically be enjoyed in the bath or shower, the sucking sensation works best if the toy can form an air-tight seal around the clitoris, which is best achieved with a slick of lube – just make sure to pair with water-based lube, to avoid damaging the silicone toy.
This is the rabbit reinvented, offering the combined stimulation of a traditional rabbit but with a clitoris suction element instead of vibrating ‘ears’. Plus, this new edition is slimmer than the original Womanizer, making it a great beginner-friendly option.
Equipped with two motors, the toy enables you to tailor the kind of stimulation you want, in both the G-spot wand and suction element – which makes it the perfect toy for blended orgasms.
Thanks to its ergonomic design, this dual-purpose toy curves to the body and can be used hands-free, too. While the G-Spot massager is flexible, it may not fit all bodies comfortably, so, take the distance between the suction mouth and the shaft into account before investing.
The Womanizer is submersible but you’ll need to use a little lube to form a seal around the clitoris, which makes using it in the bath a bit trickier. This toy has a run-time of 90 minutes, and you can easily switch between speeds and intensities, using the two buttons on top of the suction section.
Whether for partnered play or solo use, if you’re looking to add a dildo to your toy collection, look no further than the twista 2 from Sh! – a woman-owned independent sex toy store.
Complete with a heart-shaped flared base, the twista 2 is one of the shop’s best-sellers. Made from soft, flexible silicone, the twisted shaft creates a ribbed sensation during use, hitting multiple nerve endings in a dynamic way.
This dildo is 7in by almost 2in, making it a great option for experienced sex-toy users. If that’s not you, Sh! has you covered, with a range of hand-made dildos in a variety of sizes, colours and styles, including a cool marbled pattern.
Vibrators can be great for solo sexual exploration, but these toys are also a great way to take your partnered sex to the next level. If that’s your goal, this couple’s vibrator offers the best bang for your buck.
The pincer part of this toy can be used on nipples, the clitoris, or wrapped around the shaft of the penis. The handle also doubles as a vibrating dildo, with a length of 5.5in, so you’re essentially getting multiple sex toys in one.
Both parts are definitely more buzzy than rumbly, and there’s a total of 20 speeds and settings to choose from. Hold the male symbol button for three seconds when you want to switch the vibrations in the flexible arms on and off. Hold the female symbol button to turn the vibrations in the long shaft on and off.
This toy is made from soft, body-safe silicone and is fully waterproof, so you or your partner can use it in the bath or shower. On the downside, it only has a run-time of 50 minutes, and takes up to two hours to recharge so plan your sessions wisely.
The namii, from female-led independent Dutch brand Biird, is another dual toy, this time combining clitoris suction with a pebble vibrator, for those not looking for any penetration.
The top of the toy offers suction, while the ribbed pebble can be used all over the vulva, or any other erogenous zone. The two functions work independently, and can be set to different speeds and patterns using the buttons on the base of the toy (which double as the magnetic charging points).
While the suction is powerful, it does get a bit drowned out by the vibrations if you’re using both functions at once, meaning you might have to turn it up quite high to still get the balanced effect you’re looking for.
The namii is made from soft, body-safe silicone and each function has five speeds – it’s whisper quiet, too. It’s also fully waterproof so you can enjoy the vibrations in the bath or shower, and the charging base doubles as a mood light, which makes it a beautiful bedside companion.
The rabbit is probably the most well-known sex toy out there, thanks, in part, to an iconic episode of Sex and The City. These toys have come a long way from the slightly intimidating pink rabbit of that particular episode, however.
This rabbit vibrator is tailored to massage your G-spot, while the rabbit ears target your clitoris. Thanks to the toy’s dual motors, each part can be controlled separately, meaning you can tailor the stimulation to your needs.
The handle is ergonomically designed, and the buttons are within easy reach, sitting just at the base of the clitoral massager. There are 12 functions to explore, which is more than most toys of this kind offer. However, due to the intensity of the dual vibrations, this toy might not be the best choice for beginners, as it can feel a little intense. G-spot stimulation isn’t for everyone but, for some, it’s a must.
Think about what kinds of sensations you enjoy and if you’re looking for a new rabbit to add to your collection, consider this one a great investment.
Glass toys are surprisingly versatile, making them great additions to your sex toy arsenal. This 7in glass dildo has a curved shaft and bulbous head, making it perfect for G-spot stimulation. The raised blue swirls add an extra dimension of sensation, creating a ribbed effect that offers an undulating internal massage and hits multiple nerve endings in different ways.
For even more sensation, glass toys can be heated with hot water or cooled in the fridge for sensual temperature play. This particular toy is made from treated glass so is strong and won’t break while you’re using it, just be sure to go slowly and make sure you’re using plenty of lube to accommodate the firm surface (it’s not recommendated for strap-on use).
Use a generous amount of water-based lube for best results. The non-porous glass is body-safe and totally hygienic and can be washed using soapy water or a specialist toy cleaner.
With a T-shaped flared base for safety and ease of use, this vibrating butt plug has a 4.5in girth. It also comes with a three-speed mini bullet vibrator that you can either choose to pair with the plug or use on its own to tease other erogenous zones. If you or your partner have a prostate, the vibrations are ideal for powerful P-spot orgasms, too.
Made from soft, body-safe silicone, this toy is submersible and easy to clean, so you can use it in the shower, if that’s your thing. However, it’s always recommended to use lube with anal toys, and water might affect how slippery and thick the lube is, so be mindful of this.
The bullet also requires one AAA battery, which is not included with the toy, so, be sure to add a pack of batteries to the basket, if you want to use the vibrator straight away.
If you’re just starting to explore the world of sex toys, opting for something simple and versatile, such as Smile Makers’ the whisperer will be your best bet. It’s a gentle bullet vibe that can be used on the clitoris or any other erogenous zone. If you’re looking for a different kind of sensation, investing in a suction toy, such as the Lelo sona 2 cruise, could really spice up your solo sex life – there’s a reason these toys are so beloved. Meanwhile, for internal stimulation, the Bondara curvacious purple G-spot rabbit vibrator might be the one for you – it’s designed to perfectly fit to your G-Spot, while also stimulating your clitoris for brilliant blended orgasms. However, for us, the Doxy original massager took the top spot, thanks to its huge intensity range and easy-to-use design.
If you’re looking for something to enjoy with a partner, check out the best sex toys for couples
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in