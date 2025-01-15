The best rose sex toys – from the viral rose toy to brand-new releases

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This new sex toy category has captured TikTok’s attention so we tested every rose to find the best
Is there anything more romantic than a rose? What about a rose that could give you an orgasm? If you were on TikTok back in 2022, you probably heard about a rose that could do just that. The original viral rose sex toy was a clit sucker called “Rosie”, from the brand Tracey’s Dog.
Following its popularity, almost every sex toy brand now offers their own version of the rose sex toy, but they haven’t stopped with clit sucker-style toys. The rose toy has become a genre in its own right, with a whole host of spin-offs and modifications, like rose wands with vibrating handles, pinpoint clit vibrators and anal rose toys too.
With so many out there, shopping for the right rose sex toy for you can feel a bit overwhelming. Which has the best suction? And should you opt for a basic rose or one with all the bells and whistles? For this tried and tested review, we’ve weighed up a range of toys from different brands, all with different features, to help you make the best choice for you.
We only tested toys from approved brands with a reputation for quality. They should be made from body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for, and while these may be more expensive, consider whether a cheaper price point is really worth it.
Obviously, a rose sex toy has to have a good set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have great battery life, and should be easy to clean and care for. We noted their weight, ease of use with regards to button placement, how noisy they were when used at their highest setting, and any attachments and special features, such as double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts.
We also looked at ergonomics – the rose toys all follow a similar design blueprint but in some cases, petal placement, hand-feel and other factors affected how good each toy felt. Read on for our pick of the best.
Lois Shearing is a freelance journalist, author and activist based in London. They have contributed several sexual health and wellness reviews to IndyBest including the best sex toys for women, and a review of the best Lovehoney advent calendars. They specialise in reporting on sexuality, gender, relationships, identity and politics for the likes of Cosmopolitan UK, Metro, The Advocate and more.
The Romp Rose is another rose clit sucker that has enjoyed viral fame on social media. Using air-pressure technology to stimulate the clitoris without making contact with it, it has six intensities and four patterns, so you can find the type of stimulation that works best for you.
It has a two-button interface, one button switches it on and off, and the other is used to switch between speeds and settings.
While it has a powerful range of settings, some of the higher settings can be a bit noisy, so if you have thin walls and roommates, it might not be the best option for you.
But it’s fully waterproof and also comes with a magnetic charging port, while the travel lock feature makes it the perfect companion for a weekend away.
While it may look a bit like a microphone, this toy is actually a powerful dual clit sucker and G-spot vibrator. Two great toys for the price of one. The top part is Lovehoney’s standard rose clit sucker toy, complete with six speeds and four patterns. This has a removable puckered mouth, which makes it easy to clean and forms a better seal around the clitoris than rose toys with flatter mouths.
The wand is curved to massage your G-spot, for a more powerful sensation and penetrative orgasms. This has three speeds and six patterns, so you’ll definitely be able to find a mode that works for you. If you’re not into penetrative stuff, the wand doubles as a handle, making the rose part easier to use for anyone who may have mobility issues or who struggles with gripping a bulb-shaped toy.
Fully waterproof, meaning it can be enjoyed in the shower or bath, it’s made of soft silicone, and the bulb of the G-spot wand is squishy, helping it to fit better to your body. On the downside, it only has a 55 minute run time.
Like the Romp Rose clit sucker, Bondara’s rose sex toy has a wide, flat mouth, which means that while it fits a wider range of bodies, it is a bit more difficult to form a proper seal with. Air pressure and suction toys work best when a vaccum seal between the toy and your skin is formed – a little lube usually helps with this.
The petal pleasure toy has ten vibration settings, controlled via a single button interface on the body of the toy. Unlike the Lovehoney rose clit sucker, it doesn’t have a travel-lock function. But it does have a magnetic charging base, so you can display it proudly on your bedside table while it recharges.
The toy is also whisper-quiet, the gold standard for quiet sex toys in fact, so this rose won’t disturb your roommates. Keep in mind that it’s splash-proof rather than fully submersible, so it’s best used in the bedroom rather than the bathroom.
The Bloomgasm rose duet vibrator combines a rose clit sucker with the internal stimulation of a love-egg vibrator. What’s more, unlike with the Lovehoney G-spot and clit sucker toy, you can enjoy the internal vibes at the same time as the clit sucking sensation, for powerful dual pleasure and blended orgasms.
The rose clit sucker has a wide, flat mouth, which may form a less secure seal around the clitoris than rose suckers with a protruding mouth. The rose has five intensities, offering less choice than some of the others on the market. On the other hand, the rosebud-shaped love-egg has three speeds and seven vibration patterns, meaning there are plenty of powerful vibrations to explore.
The 9.5in, silicone cord connecting the rose to the rosebud makes it easy and safe to remove, while giving you plenty of flexibility for how deep you want your internal pleasure. The toy is rechargeable via a magnetic charging point, and both parts are made from soft, premium silicone, so can only be used with water-based lube. But given its high price point, it’s a bit of an investment.
This toy takes the concept of Bloomgasm’s double stimulator to the next level, with a fully functioning rose clit sucker, and an internal thrusting vibrator connected via a silicone cord.
The rose part is pretty much the same as the Lovehoney rose clitoral stimulator, with four speeds and six patterns for you to explore so it’s a decent suction toy in itself.
The love egg can be slipped inside the vagina for powerful blended orgasms and a satisfying thrusting sensation – this has its own motor, with three speeds and six patterns to choose from, so you’ll be able to find the right rhythm and intensity for you. And, like the Bloomgasm, a soft silicone cord makes the thrusting love egg easy and safe to remove.
With a fair run time of 77 minutes when fully charged, it’s rechargeable via the magnetic USB. It’s also fully submersible, which some people love due to the heightened sensation of a clit sucker when it’s underwater.
Not all rose toys are clit suckers; some try to recreate the feeling of oral sex by mimicking an actual tongue. If you’re more into pinpointed pleasure, say, with the tip of someone’s tongue, this kind of rose is the better option for you.
Made from super soft silicone, the rose flix features 20 speeds, ranging from a gentle flicker to an intense thumping. This version comes with a more rounded tip for a gentle feel, but you could also opt for the rose lix clitoral toy, which has a more pointed edge.
The flix is made with super soft silicone for a silky finish, it’s waterproof, and comes with a magnetic charging cable. It’s ideal for anyone who prefers a slightly different sensation but also favours external stimulation over something internal.
If the great name didn’t give it away, this rose toy breaks the mould by focusing on anal stimulation rather than the clitoris, making it a great couples toy.
The extended “tongue” of the rose can be used as a small anal vibrator, while its rotation function makes it a great introduction to rimming. Due to its short length, it probably won’t result in any prostate orgasms, so this one is more suited to beginners.
The toy has ten speeds which can be switched through via the top button on the toy’s body. As well as a range of vibration settings, there’s also a “mix’n’match” mode, which is designed to keep you guessing and mimic the feeling of a rim job. The toy, which is made from soft, body-safe silicone, can be charged with its magnetic charging base stand.
The Poet looks like a flower bulb but isn’t as concerned with faux petals as some of the other rose toys on this list. This can be great, depending on your preference. With a wide, flat mouth that offers three interchangeable heads, you can experiment with forming a suction seal and see whether you prefer a larger or smaller mouth to deliver air pressure to the clitoris. The removable mouths also make this toy much easier to clean.
Crafted from smooth, waterproof silicone, it offers five pulsation modes, while squeeze sensors at the sides enable you to adjust the toy’s intensity as you’re holding it – rather than reaching for the button it the front.
For sensation, features and look and feel, this is one of the best rose toys you’ll find, but it’s also one of the most expensive. The only other drawback is the pointed end, which makes it difficult to hold the toy flat in your hand. Nonetheless, the curved sides are easy to grip, the running time is nice and long and with a little water-based lube, this rose could become your new favourite for 2025.
Unlike some of the other roses on this list, the Satisfyer modern blossom comes with splayed petals that deliver tremors actoss the vulva after the mouth makes contact with the skin. Some people enjoy the manual pressure of the petals, whereas others find them uncomfortable or distracting so it really is down to you and what you prefer.
Along with the brand’s signature Pro 2 suction, this hand-held toy also offers liquid air cap technology which provides a feeling similar to that of pulsating water.
Made from medical-grade silicone, this rose has 11 pressure wave settings and it’s totally waterproof. Along with being the most affordable flower on this list, it’s also fairly small and lightweight, making it a great travel companion.
As the saying goes, if something isn’t broken, don’t fix it. So, if you’re looking for a rose clit sucker, the Romp rose gives the best bang for your buck. With a handy travel lock and 10 impressive settings, this toy has the most clit suction power to offer, and the rave reviews to back it up. If you want double stimulation, opt for the LoveHoney power petal 2-in-1 thrusting love egg and rose clit sucker, for delicious blended orgasms. Or, if your bed side drawer is already bursting with clit suckers and you’d like to try something different, try the Ann Summers bums and roses rimming rose toy, which is a great multi-use toy for couples. First time using a rose and not sure whether to splash out on a luxury toy like the Smile Makers Poet? Opt for the Satisfyer Pro 2 modern blossom for an affordable first toy that won’t let you down.
