6 best sex games that bring some extra fun to the bedroom

From role-play cards to saucy dice sets, these are sure to spice things up
Love – or should we say lust – is certainly in the air, as games that support better connection and a spicier sex life are becoming more popular. Games take the intensity off and make something that can often elicit anxiety much more fun and approachable.
Whether you’re a self-professed freak in the sheets or just looking to broaden your wheelhouse and improve your communication skills, a sex game could be the key. And there’s no short supply of options to suit everyone and anyone, no matter if you’re playing with a partner or in a group.
You may not be surprised to learn that you won’t find these on the shelves at Sainsbury’s alongside family-friendly board games. We sourced the best from trusted adult stores, like Ann Summers and Lovehoney, and it’s safe to say we weren’t disappointed.
Plus, we’ve also tried and tested the best sex toys for couples and the best vibrators, so if you’re in search of the right toy to play these games with, look no further.
Keep reading to see which sex games we’ve named as the best, from playful dice to bedroom-friendly boardgames and card games to improve intimacy. Enjoy!
Taking our job seriously, as always, we set out to test these sex games in the best way we know how – grabbing a partner and heading to the bedroom. From card games to board games, directional dice and more, there’s a whole host to choose from, and these are our favourite picks.
For those who are new to role play, these cards could be the perfect place to get some ideas. While they reference “him” and “her”, most can be used for all genders, as the themes are quite wide-reaching.
They are rather tame – with scenarios such as sexy waitress, mile-high club and yoga instructor all included – but they’re sure to add a fun twist to any bedroom setting. So, let your inhibitions go and jump straight in.
For those who want to add just a little bit of spice to their sex lives, these dice are the perfect pick. With four different dice in one set, each one shows a different set of words, from lick and stroke to neck, back or mouth, to give gentle directions for how to approach your partner.
They’re also incredibly small, so can be put in your pocket or purse for a sexy surprise, but we’re dubbing them best for beginners, as they are pretty tame.
If you’ve always wanted to try bondage but don’t quite know where to start, this is the game for you. Included in the mini set is a blindfold, silky red ribbon and a deck of directional cards with some very sexy instructions.
Anyone can play, and we promise with cards such as “tie your partner’s hands behind their head” and “brush their skin with a feather”, you’re sure to have a tantalising time.
Crafted by an artisan chocolatier, this game comprises playing cards and a set of adaptogenic chocolates for the perfect night in. For Play has created three sets – His and hers, hers and hers and his and his, so you can choose the set that’s ideal for you.
The chocolates contain libido-boosting ingredients like maca, fenugreek, Korean ginseng and ashwagandha and the “play cards” are designed to inspire new erotic adventures for you and your partner. Each card is a doorway to a new, intimate experience and the set makes a perfect gift too.
This game has been designed for male-female couples with “his” and “hers” instructions. But, although it may look like your everyday board game at first glance, it’s far from your monotonous Monopoly. Players take turns going around the board, drawing fantasy cards that become increasingly sexier.
Different squares show different erogenous zones, along with erotic dancing spaces and massage parlor perks, so you can really play with your partner. Just be sure to set a lot of time aside to play, as this is no quick fix.
We’re sure we don’t have to explain the Kama Sutra to you, but if you’ve ever wanted to see what was inside its pages, this game is here to show you in a very playful way.
There are 52 cards included, along with two jokers, meaning you can pick one a week or try them all in one night, depending on how wild you want to go.
On the front of the card is a depiction of the position in question, so you can recreate it. Just make sure you don’t leave these lying around, as they certainly are NSFW.
With two sets of cards, one for men and one for women, this sex game is sure to work wonders by spicing up things in the bedroom. Included in the set are a die, timer and two sets of cards that give sexy instructions.
Directions such as “put a blindfold on your lover”, “take your lover by the hair” and “massage your partner” are just the start, as the set reaches quite saucy proportions.
The majority of sex games are tailored to male-female couples, so, if that’s you, opt for the Monogamy couples board game, Lovehoney Oh! Kama Sutra playing cards and the You and Me 50 nights of intimacy game. These are all sure to give you a tantalising time in the bedroom.
If these options don’t suit your relationship dynamic, we’ve found some fiery options that allow all couples and groups of people to cosy up closer together, including our favourite find, the Ann Summers couples role play card game, which are sure to have you laughing and loving all night long and the For Play chocolate and card sets, which come with the added bonus of libido-boosting adaptogenic treats.
