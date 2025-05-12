7 best aphrodisiacs to boost your libido and put you in the mood

Though the mention of a product like “sex dust” might raise a few eyebrows, you can take it from me that libido-boosting supplements are worth trying. As a wellness editor and sex educator, I’ve tried plenty of products that make spurious claims, and several that have earned their stripes.

Long gone are the days of novelty products that promise to resurrect your sex life with little evidence as to how they actually work. We are firmly in the era of quality supplements and superfoods backed by clinical trials, so we’re dealing with libido boosters that truly deliver – if you know what you’re looking for.

However, if you’re new to the scene, it can be hard to work out what’s snake oil and what is a legitimate supplement. That’s why I’ve tried and tested some of the most popular libido-boosting products on the market to see if they stand up to the claims in their marketing.

What is an aphrodisiac?

Whether capsules, tonics, or spicy chocolates, myriad products use natural ingredients that have been proven to support a healthy sex life. These aphrodisiac ingredients include things like Tribulus terrestris, ginger, maca, cacao, pistachio nuts, ashwagandha and foods high in zinc, like oysters.

While the term “aphrodisiac” can be slightly misleading – you won’t see dramatic or instant results from eating a certain type of food or taking a single supplement – the nutrients in these ingredients have been proven to support improved circulation, energy levels and muscle health, which, over time, can have a noticeable impact on sexual function.

Other libido-boosting foods include leafy greens like spinach, kale and lettuce. Foods like this supply the body with nitric oxide, which improves circulation, as well as vitamin E, magnesium and calcium, all of which are beneficial to muscle health.

Omegas can also contribute to better hormonal health, which in turn can affect your desire levels. If you menstruate, as your hormones shift throughout the month, you’ll likely experience peaks and troughs in your libido. Balanced hormones can ensure your libido also stays balanced.

“Healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish and omega-7 supplements, play a crucial role in our overall health, however, they are particularly important for our hormonal health,” says nutritionist Pauline Cox. “Healthy fats are the building block from which our sex hormones are made.”

What causes low libido?

For most people, a balanced diet of whole foods should be enough to maintain a steady libido. However, issues like hormonal shifts due to stress, pregnancy or menopause, nutrient deficiencies, illness or injury and certain medicines can interfere with libido. Many people struggling with low libido either suffer in silence or turn to solutions like viagra, but medications like this can be dangerous for some and aren’t a long-term solution. They also do nothing to treat the root cause or prevent it.

“Taking Viagra can be risky for both men and women.” Explains GP Dr Bhavini Shah. “Viagra can lower blood pressure, and cause side effects such as headaches, feeling sick or nauseous, and dizziness. It can also interact with other medicines in dangerous ways."

Libido-boosting supplements, on the other hand, can support your sexual health long term. While it’s important to understand the cause of sexual dysfunction – be it mental or physical – and to explore preventative and solution-focused treatments like talking therapy and physical therapy, supplements can help by supporting physical sexual health and longevity.

A recent study from Lloyds Pharmacy online doctor says that 50 per cent of British men have experienced some form of erectile dysfunction. A similar study also claimed that 40 per cent of women have experienced some form of sexual dysfunction.

Dr Shah explains, “Many women have difficulties with sex at some stage in their life, and for most this is temporary. In most cases, relationship difficulties, partner issues, life stresses, or even recently having a baby can contribute to this. But if you’re finding sex is more of a chore than a pleasure, these feelings have been occurring for a long time, or it’s affecting your relationship, you could be experiencing female sexual dysfunction (FSD).”

Whether this sounds familiar or you’re simply interested in maintaining the healthy libido you already have, libido-boosting supplements can both support your sexual health in the long term and give you a lift where desire might be lacking.

Aphrodisiac ingredients can benefit men and women, and the nutrients found in these fascinating foods are well worth adding to your routine, especially if you struggle to eat a balanced diet or you experience health issues that affect your sex drive. Read on for the best ingredients and which supplements to take.

How we tested

Over the years, I’ve tested a range of health products and routines that claim to boost sexual performance and desire. From diet plans to drinks and supplements, I’ve become an expert in ingredients that influence sexual wellbeing. I’ve taken some of the products on this list for many years, and others have been newer discoveries. To discern whether a product does what it claims to, I’ve taken it for at least a month, but in most cases for several. I’ve also assessed the ingredient profile and looked at the specific volume of ingredients and their provenance. The term aphrodisiac can often be a misleading one due to the sheer volume of a particular foodstuff or nutrient you’d have to ingest for it to make an immediate impact. For most ingredients that are considered to have aphrodisiac effects, the impacts are best measured over time.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, she’s also a qualified sex educator and an expert on all things sexual wellness. She knows the difference between flashy marketing jargon and a quality product and has used her knowledge of women’s intimate health to shape the landscape of adult sex education in the UK. She’s a trusted expert on all things sex and wellness, so you can rely on her for the lowdown on a product that’s worth buying versus one to leave on the shelf.

The best libido boosters in 2025 are: