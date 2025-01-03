When it comes to buying lubricant, there is every type of product out there, from tingle gels to flavoured formulas, so, it can be really difficult to know which is going to be the best lube for you.

Strangely, there is a stigma attached to using lube, even though our bodies don’t always produce it naturally when we need it. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a bottle to make sex less painful, reduce friction or help to prevent injury.

There are a lot of different reasons why people might need a bit of lube, including medical conditions, stress, dehydration or even birth control. Menstrual cycles and menopause can also interfere with how much natural lubricant the body produces.

With so many reasons why we can experience difficulties with producing lube ourselves, it’s a wonder why people can be embarrassed about needing these products.

However, the most important part about shopping for lube is to make sure it’s safe. Oil-based products can degrade latex condoms and not all products are condom or toy safe. You need a water-based product to make sure it won’t cause problems if you are using latex. Some products can also cause problems with silicone toys, causing them to rip and therefore allowing bacteria can get into them.

To make sure you’re using the best lube for your needs, keep reading for our full review and verdict.

How we tested the best lubes

When it came to testing, we had a lot to choose from, including natural options, CBD versions and even bottles of probiotics. There was an endless supply of interesting options to try but all of the products we selected were of very high quality. The person testing the lubes has a vulva and clitoris, while they are also a lesbian (this is reflected in the way the lubes were tested).

We decided to try a broad range of products, including oil and water-based lubes. While some did state if they were toy- or condom-friendly, it’s always worth doing extra research if you are unsure. The lubes were used with toys of different materials and there were no issues. Each was examined in terms of smell, texture and ingredients, to see what they offered. Price-wise, there are plenty of lubes on the market that are priced reasonably. The cheapest we sampled was £7.50, while the most expensive was almost £50, due to the use of CBD.

The best lubes for 2025 are: