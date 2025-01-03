Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Whether with a partner or solo, explore everything from CBD-enhanced formulas to natural options
When it comes to buying lubricant, there is every type of product out there, from tingle gels to flavoured formulas, so, it can be really difficult to know which is going to be the best lube for you.
Strangely, there is a stigma attached to using lube, even though our bodies don’t always produce it naturally when we need it. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a bottle to make sex less painful, reduce friction or help to prevent injury.
There are a lot of different reasons why people might need a bit of lube, including medical conditions, stress, dehydration or even birth control. Menstrual cycles and menopause can also interfere with how much natural lubricant the body produces.
With so many reasons why we can experience difficulties with producing lube ourselves, it’s a wonder why people can be embarrassed about needing these products.
However, the most important part about shopping for lube is to make sure it’s safe. Oil-based products can degrade latex condoms and not all products are condom or toy safe. You need a water-based product to make sure it won’t cause problems if you are using latex. Some products can also cause problems with silicone toys, causing them to rip and therefore allowing bacteria can get into them.
To make sure you’re using the best lube for your needs, keep reading for our full review and verdict.
When it came to testing, we had a lot to choose from, including natural options, CBD versions and even bottles of probiotics. There was an endless supply of interesting options to try but all of the products we selected were of very high quality. The person testing the lubes has a vulva and clitoris, while they are also a lesbian (this is reflected in the way the lubes were tested).
We decided to try a broad range of products, including oil and water-based lubes. While some did state if they were toy- or condom-friendly, it’s always worth doing extra research if you are unsure. The lubes were used with toys of different materials and there were no issues. Each was examined in terms of smell, texture and ingredients, to see what they offered. Price-wise, there are plenty of lubes on the market that are priced reasonably. The cheapest we sampled was £7.50, while the most expensive was almost £50, due to the use of CBD.
Oomf is, quite simply, a brilliant product. The lube has been designed by a team that includes a gynaecologist, and it shows, by how hard working this product is. It contains CBD, which is thought to help with blood flow and reduce discomfort by engaging with our bodies’ endocannabinoid system receptors, which manage pain and anxiety.
Sometimes, when using toys, it can be easy to experience bruising or discomfort during sex. In reviewing this product, we noticed it was brilliant for helping to manage this, making it a fun and functional buy.
Water-based lubes can usually get a little bit sticky after a while but Oomf was noticeably long-lasting, too, which meant it needed very little topping up. As it was a natural product, there was no scent either.
It also has a prebiotic formula, which can help to maintain vagina health and prevent infections. The bottle is so neatly designed, it could be popped on the shelf with other cosmetics and no one would immediately clock it.
As a nice final note – the bottles are recyclable, too. The price is a little higher than the other options but it’s worth it for such an innovative product.
This In2mate lube felt light and natural on the skin. The range is designed to be PH-optimised while containing prebiotic and rejuvenating actives. It contains levan, natural plant fructose that can lock in moisture and a prebiotic called biolin, which may help the good flora in the vagina, to reduce bad bacteria growth. This could help with fighting bacterial vaginosis, thrush or other infections or imbalances.
If you struggle with UTIs after sex, this lube could be a game changer. Also, it could be a great lube to take while on antibiotics, too. Biolin is also great for age-related thinning, chafing and dryness that can come along with menopause.
It was nice to have a change from the liquid lubes and switch to this gel-based version from Smilemakers. It quickly became a favourite, as it felt thicker and needed a lot less topping up. It was also notably not as sticky as other water-based ones.
Even though it feels thicker, it doesn’t interfere with any of the sensations during sex and feels natural on the skin. It felt incredibly soft and helped to reduce discomfort – especially when it came to toys.
If gel formulas aren’t for you, Smilemakers has also designed three other consistencies, which have lighter feels than the generous gel. The reasonable price on all of them means you can invest in a selection to try.
The vegan gel is also made with only five ingredients. One of these is dipotassium glycyrrhizate which is derived from the liquorice root and is a natural ingredient. It is thought to help with reducing inflammation while promoting healthier skin, and has also been linked to skin conditions such as eczema, which can occur in more intimate places. There is no scent to the clear liquid, which makes it a great choice for anyone avoiding heavier fragrances.
This product felt luxurious from the moment we opened the fancy packaging. The arousal oil felt very different from other lubricants in that, being oil-based, it felt thicker on the skin but silky soft. It was also the only product that came in a glass bottle, which felt even fancier.
It’s designed to be used as a massage oil and a lubricant, so is safe to use internally. Do note, as an oil product, it is not safe to be used with latex or silicone toys and will break condoms or glyde dams. That said, it’s still a great product and one we started to use on non-sex days when we felt a bit of vaginal discomfort. The reason for that is due to the different botanical oils, including lavender, grapeseed oil and CBD, which are used to minimise discomfort. It also created a lovely (but strong) fragrance, which is worth noting if you are sensitive to smell.
It is one of the more expensive products but, to be honest, it’s worth it for the multiple uses and the CBD it contains. A little goes a long way with oils, and this is no exception.
Natural lubricants are becoming a huge market, as people are more aware of potentially scary ingredients in other products. The Natural Love Company has created a cruelty-free, vegan version that is made without additives or synthetic chemicals. This makes it a great choice for anyone struggling with allergies or sensitive skin.
The result is a great product that feels natural on the skin, isn’t sticky and doesn’t have an overpowering smell. The lube we tested had aloe vera in it, which is thought to be calming and soothing to the skin. It did need topping up, which meant adding a little bit extra, but this is normal with water-based lubes.
The eco-friendly bottle design is another plus. It’s made from compostable, wheat-based plastic, including the lid, which can be composted or recycled, which is impressive. The company also plants a tree for every bottle sold. The easy to use pump makes a nice change from other bottles with lids that need to be twisted off, too (not easy when you have your hands full).
Vivify was the only lube that we tested to come in a pot, as opposed to a pump or bottle. The thick balm was a curious experience, melting into a natural, light lube the second we tried to use it. It was more difficult to open the product in a hurry, though, as it relied on twisting it open, removing the inner lid then scooping out some balm.
It’s worth noting that this is not safe for latex or toys but is a great natural option if those aren’t being used. Where this product excels is in offering relief from burning, itching and redness. This is down to ingredients such as olive oil that help to stimulate collagen production and elastin in the skin.
Other ingredients include avocado oil and sea buckthorn, which help to regenerate cells and relieve any burning sensation. It’s also why the product is labelled as “moisturiser balm” and also potentially why it was great for helping to reduce discomfort in using tampons. We started to use the product around our time of the month when we experienced dryness, outside of having sex, as we found it soothing.
The first thing we noted when we saw the products from Roam was the braille on the side of the bottle. This is the only time we have seen something like this on any of the bottles. It wasn’t a discreet placement, either, but the entire side of the bottle. We never think of lube as needing to have a well thought out design or be inclusive but Roam highlights how clever little additions can make a product just that.
The bottle is recycled, while the formula has been divided into two options helpfully (and hilariously) labelled “for the front” and “for the back.” The front option is lighter, while the back version is a thicker formula but both can be used vaginally.
With natural gluten-free and vegan ingredients – including aloe vera, jojoba and also agave – the product is aimed at soothing any irritation. The gel texture was a welcome break from some of the runnier lubes we tested, and it felt comfortable on the skin. It also worked well with toys but we weren’t sure about latex use, as it wasn’t clearly stated. This is a great choice for anyone who is looking for a fragrance-free, thoughtful and recyclable product.
Glide is a natural vegan product that felt silky to the touch. The water-based lube has a short yet natural ingredients list, including some unusual ones such as carrageenan, which is a red seaweed often used to preserve or thicken products.
Thankfully, it seems brands are moving away from the more synthetic ingredients. Knude Society has embraced this with its natural water-based lube that felt natural on the skin and needed minimal top-ups. It didn’t feel noticeable when it was on the skin that we were using lube, which can be an issue with some of the thicker lubes out there. It was also completely clear and unscented, which is also a nice departure from some of the synthetic fragrances that products used to use. It is also latex- and toy-safe.
The natural ingredients mean there is less chance of developing bacterial problems after sex, and Glide is also PH-balanced to help maintain the vagina’s natural acidity. The bottle was really easy to open during “the main event” without much mess or fuss. It was also discreet enough to not immediately appear as lube on the bathroom shelf.
The first impression of this product is that it in no way looks like lube. The design, colour choice and wording are so discreet you could stare directly at it and still not realise.
It felt instantly different to the others as well, in that it’s more of a balm, down to the natural ingredients of olive oil and beeswax. This means it’s naturally anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and high in anti-oxidants, making it a great option for anyone looking for something that looks after vagina health. It purposely doesn’t use the word “lube” to describe itself, as it notes it can be used by people in menopause or experiencing prolapse.
As it’s an oil-based product, it should not be used with toys or condoms, which is stated on the bottle. It’s multi-use, though, in that it can be used as a lube, a moisturiser and also a massage oil. It felt incredibly soft on the skin, natural and thicker than the watery formulas that we had been using, so, it was a very different experience.
Hoo Raa’s lube has been designed for “frictionless fumbles together or alone” with 240mg of CBD isolate added for good measure.
The product has a non-sticky feel to it and felt natural on the skin when we applied it. A little goes a long way with this product, and the bottle likes to pour a lot, so be mindful when squeezing it. What we did find with this lube was that we relaxed a bit more, which may be down to CBD’s potential for soothing anxiety.
Thankfully, despite it being a CBD product, it doesn’t have a hemp scent. CBD is thought to potentially increase blood flow, so it can help if you are struggling to get in the mood. This is a good product for anyone interested in starting CBD for “down there”. The bottle and marketing is cheerful, bright and not at all scary or an information overload, so it feels approachable and easy to use.
This product is not safe to use with condoms, however, and there was no mention of toy safety. If you do like the product and use it often, it’s worth noting the option for a subscription, which could save you around £6 per purchase.
The undisputable king of silicone lubes, Uberlube is impossibly silky. A fragrance-free luxury lubricant, it’s pH friendly and feels great against the skin. Infused with Vitamin E and free from animal products, parabens, alcohol, gluten and glycerin, it’s obviously great for providing friction-free fun during sex and foreplay but it has plenty of other uses too.
Athletes rely on Uberlube to avoid chafing during intense sporting sessions and it’s also a go-to for intimate health experts who recommend it for dryness and for making self checks more comfortable.
As it’s made from silicone, it’s not compatible with silicone toys or other silicone items like menstrual cups as it can degrade the material. However, you can use it with plastic, glass and metal sex toys and it’s totally safe to use with condoms.
It also comes in a recyclable glass bottle with incredibly chic packaging.
Caroline Barry is a reviewer who has years of experience when it comes to testing and writing about sex tech. They have been regularly writing about sex, ADHD and cannabis as a journalist for several years. If they aren’t writing about sex, it’s usually drugs but with way too little rock ’n’ roll for their liking.
Out of all the lubes we tested, there were two very clear winners that we came back to repeatedly but Quanna’s oomf had a slight edge over the Smilemakers generous gel as we loved the CBD. The well-designed packaging, clever formula and long-lasting property of the lubes meant they both scored highly, though. In particular, the generous gel has become a favourite to use with toys such as strap ons, due to the thickness of the product.
When it came to honourable mentions, Roam was an impressive product and we loved how inclusive the packaging was with its braille. Another strong favourite was the Natural Love Company lube, because the product was just so well designed and thought through. Hooraa wake the neighbours also became a favourite, as we loved the CBD content.
Read more: Spice things up, with the best sex games to keep things interesting in the bedroom
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in