Best remote-controlled vibrators for solo play, couples and long-distance fun
Remote-controlled technology has come a long way
Hands-free isn’t just for your phone. Tech has come a long way, and there are lots of vibrators out there that can be remotely or app-controlled. Remote-controlled sex toys used to have pretty poor range, but these days, you can be on the other side of the world while enjoying a bedroom buzz with your partner.
“When it comes to remote-controlled vibes, lots of people think of partnered play, which is definitely a great way to use them,” says Laura Clarke, a sex educator and author. “You could try giving your partner the remote and then depriving yourself of your other senses – wear an eye mask and play some music through headphones. This will make your other senses more alert, and the anticipation and suspense of exactly when your partner will turn on the vibe might add to your sensitivity.”
But it’s not just about long-distance connection. If you’re looking to spice things up, you could also hand the controls over to your partner while you’re in the same room. They can also be helpful if you have mobility issues or if you prefer to enjoy the moment without worrying about fiddly buttons. Even if none of these apply, you might find it easier to control toys from your phone or a remote control by yourself.
To help you decide on the best remote-controlled vibrator for you, I’ve rounded up a selection of the best, whatever your anatomy and needs. My favourite is the Lovense lush 4, but different bodies have different needs and wants, so keep scrolling for the best remote-controlled vibrators for a range of people and partners.
How I tested vibrators
I tested several toys, but not every one made the list. Obviously, each toy has to feel great, but for more detail, I tested these vibrators against the following criteria:
- Settings: I tested all the speeds and vibration settings.
- Battery: I timed battery life and charge time.
- Materials: I needed each toy to use body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for, waterproof, and sustainable.
- Ergonomics: I examined each toy’s weight and whether the buttons or apps were easy to use for those with limited mobility.
- Noise levels: To find discreet vibes, I measured each vibrator’s decibels at the highest setting.
- Special features: I also looked out for double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts. Bonus points were awarded for travel locks and storage cases.
The best remote-controlled sex toys for 2025 are:
1Lovense lush 4
- Best: Remote controlled vibrator overall
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: Unlimited
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Up to 350 minutes
- Whisper quiet
- Adjustable fit for all bodies
- Rapid charging
- Take note
- No travel lock
If you’re going to invest in any remote or app-controlled toy, you should make it this one. The Lovense Lush 4 is a love egg with a flexible tail which can be placed against the clitoris for powerful blended orgasms. The ‘egg’ is designed to perfectly hug your G-spot inside the vagina to deliver powerful vibrations that hit the spot every time. The vibrations are deep and rumbly rather than buzzy, for a satisfying feeling that isn’t overwhelming.
This vibrator can be controlled with the easy-to-set-up app, either at short range (a great option for both couples and people with mobility issues) or long-distance, making it the perfect toy for couples. who want to connect despite being in different locations.
The app helps you control the unlimited vibration settings, so you can customise your experience exactly how you like it. The toy can also be sound-activated or synced to music, giving you lots of options for different ways to play.
The run time can last up to 350 minutes, depending on the vibration settings, and if that isn’t enough, it has rapid charging – just five minutes for one hour of play. You’re never going to be let down by this little go-getter. The only drawback is that it is one of the more expensive toys on the list.
2Lovehoney secret agent love egg
- Best: Budget remote controlled vibrator
- Material: Hard plastic
- Settings: 7 vibration patterns, 3 speeds
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Easy to use
- Small and beginner-friendly
- Affordable
- Take note
- Not as powerful as other toys on this list
- Requires batteries
If you’ve never tried a love egg or remote-controlled toy before and want to test the waters without splashing out, this is the toy for you.
It’s small but still delivers on the tingly vibrations with 4 speeds to choose from. The egg is only 3 inches long, making it comfortable to insert and wear. That said, the shape and size mean you won’t get those toe-curling G-spot Os.
However, if you’re looking for a fun way to explore hands-free or partnered games, this toy has the goods. It can also double up as a bullet vibe if you’re one of the many people who can’t get off on internal stimulation alone.
The remote is easy to use with just five buttons to control the patterns and intensity. The string also makes the egg easy and safe to remove, although the hard plastic shell doesn’t feel as soft as other silicone toys.
3Lelo tiani 3
- Best: Remote controlled vibrator for couples
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: 8
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Quiet
- 120-minute run time
- Ergonomic design
- Take note
- Not as quiet as some other toys
- No travel lock
Lelo is the Ferrari of the sex toy world. The brand’s toys are beautiful, high-tech and have the price tag to match. But if you’re willing to invest, they’re almost always worth it.
The tiani 3 is similar to the lush 4 and jive 2 – but flipped. The longer arm can be inserted into the vagina for deep G-spot stimulation, while the ‘head’ rests comfortably on your vulva for clitorial pleasure. If you’re using it with a partner, you can insert the arm along with their penis (or strap-on) while you both grind against the rumbly vibrations of the head.
If both you and your partner have a vulva, you can take turns inserting the arm and using the head as a grinding pad. Just make sure you thoroughly clean the toy with an appropriate toy cleaner or body-friendly soap if you’re doing this.
As the arm is smaller than the love eggs of the lush 4, you might find it a bit less satisfying when using it on its own. The tail is also less flexible, so it might not fit all bodies, but it does create a snuggling sensation with a bit of pressure. However, you get a lot more versatility as a couple’s toy.
The easy-to-use remote has eight settings for you and your partner to explore, and with a run-time of two hours, plenty of time to try them all.
4Hot Octopuss new enhanced pulse duo
- Best: Remote controlled male masturbator
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: 9
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Great for those who experience ED or impaired mobility
- Adjustable to fit any girth
- One of the most powerful male masturbators out there
- Can also be used as a grind pad
- Take note
- Only a 60-minute run time
- Best used with some water-based lube
- Relatively pricey
Remote control toys aren’t just for women. This third-generation Hot Octopuss male masturbator is the most powerful yet, with multiple speeds to choose from.
The inside of the adjustable sleeve is ribbed for even more sensation as the toy sends vibrations down your entire shaft. Thanks to the powerful vibrations, it’s not necessary to move the toy up and down, and it can also be used while flaccid, making this toy a great option for people with dexterity issues or erectile dysfunction.
The magnetic charger also vibrates, so you could use it as a grind pad during penetrative sex with a partner with a vulva – although it’s pretty small (and you can’t use it as a remote at the same time), so there are some better toys out there for that purpose.
5We/Vibe melt 2
- Best: Remote controlled clit sucker
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: 12
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Whisper quiet
- 120-minute run time
- Ergonomic design
- Take note
- No travel lock
- Not as powerful as dedicated clit suckers
Clit suckers are one of the most popular toys on the market, and for good reason. Instead of vibrating, these toys form a seal around your clitoris (or nipples, or wherever else you put them) and create a gentle sucking feeling, similar to the sensation of oral sex.
The We/Vibe melt 2 is an ergonomically designed clit sucker which can be controlled using an app, a remote, or the simple button interface on the handle – making it a great choice for those with dexterity issues.
There are 12 settings for you or your partner to explore, and the long-range connectivity of the app means you can hand over your pleasure no matter how far away your partner is.
As far as clit suckers go, the We/Vibe doesn’t hold up to some of the heavy hitters like the Lelo sona 2 (£99, Johnlewsis.com) or even a rose vibrator, but its remote capabilities put it in a category of its own.
6Handy the oh! vibrator
- Best: Remote controlled vibrator for audio lovers
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: Variable
- Waterproof: Splashproof
- Why we love it
- A unique take on the remote vibrator
- Lots of different settings to try
- Take note
- You can’t take this one in the bath
While the oh! might look a bit like a TV remote, it’s one of the niftiest bits of tech on this list. The oh! uses real-time audio signal processing to match its vibrations to music, video, or other audio inputs. You could take getting off to their voice notes to a whole new level.
The vibrations range from rumbly to buzzy depending on the input, and there are several speeds and intensities to choose from, giving you a fully customisable experience. The oh! can be paired with another oh! or Handy toy controlled by the same app or audio input for long-distance (or same room) play between partners.
The only drawback? The shape might make it a little uncomfortable for some people to use, especially if you don’t like grinding or pinpoint sensations.
7We/vibe wand 2
- Best: Remote-controlled wand vibrator
- Materials: Silicone
- Settings: 10
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Quiet
- 120-minute run time
- Ergonomic design
- Take note
- No travel lock
- Fairly long charging time
Wands are another cult classic toy, and for good reason – they’re super powerful and so versatile that anyone can enjoy them. The full-sized ones, like the Wand 2, have a large surface area, which creates a holistic pleasure instead of overwhelming certain areas, like the clitoris.
This wand has a large, angled head and flexible neck for deep, rumbly vibrations wherever you want them. Its ergonomically designed handle makes it easy to control while using it on yourself or with a partner. If you really want to step up your game, you can use the app to change the settings or hand control over to your partner.
The We/Vibe Wand 2 is whisper-quiet, but it also features a smart silence mode, which automatically pauses when it’s no longer in contact with the skin.
8Lelo hugo 2 remote
- Best: Remote-controlled anal vibrator
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: 10
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Dual motor for extra power
- Ergonomic design
- Take note
- Not as quiet as some other toys
- No travel lock
The hugo 2 is the next generation in anal vibrators with dual motors to target the perineum and prostate. The Hugo 2 has 20 per cent more power than its predecessor, the hugo (£106.46, Amazon), delivering full-body vibrations to your erogenous zones.
There’s a single button on the actual toy, so you can just set it up and let it work its magic, or use the remote control to explore different settings. You can also hand over control to your partner.
Thanks to the Hugo’s ‘sensemotion’ technology, you can also change settings by simply tilting the remote. This is the perfect toy for those who are comfortable with backdoor play, and it’s also waterproof and rechargeable.
9Satisfyer little secret connect app
- Best: Wearable remote-controlled vibrator
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: Unlimited
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Unlimited range of modes
- Preset modes can be edited
- Quiet
- Affordable
- Take note
- No travel lock
Wearable vibrators offer stimulation without penetration. These discreet toys fit snugly into your underwear and are held in place by a secure magnet.
Its curved shape means it fits perfectly to your body, and the bumps on the end let it hug your clitoris for powerful vibrations. It’s whisper quiet, meaning you can wear it out and about, and the long-range app enables you to hand over control to your partner wherever they are.
There are several preset modes which can be selected on the toy itself, using the remote control, or connecting to the Satisfyer app to customise it however you want.
This toy is more buzzy than rumbly, and while it’s not as powerful as some other toys, it still delivers on subtle pleasure on the go.
10Satisfyer powerful one connect app
- Best: Remote-controlled vibrating cock ring
- Material: Silicone
- Settings: 10 vibration programmes
- Waterproof: Submersible
- Why we love it
- Preset modes can be edited
- Quiet
- Affordable
- Take note
- No travel lock
- Might not fit all bodies
- Fairly long charging time
Vibrating cock rings are a versatile toy. The vibrations can be felt all through the shaft, and partners can grind against the top of the toy for extra clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. Cock rings also lightly restrict blood flow, meaning you can stay harder for longer.
With ten modes to explore, you're bound to find one that suits you and your partner. Switch through the modes using either the simple button interface on the toy, the remote control, or the long-distance app.
Using the app, you can edit the preset modes to create a whole new world of possibilities. The ribbed top of the toy also adds an extra layer of sensation for your partner. However, this won’t work for everyone
Your questions on remote-controlled vibrators answered
What is the best remote-controlled vibrator?
For a discreet but powerful toy, go with the Lovense lush 4. It’s powerful, quiet, and delivers on the good vibrations. While it’s a bit pricey, it’s more affordable than some of the high-end products on this list and just as powerful.
However, if a remote-controlled toy on a budget is more your speed, you can’t go wrong with the Lovehoney secret agent love egg.
If you’re a couple looking for remote-controlled fun and are willing to invest in it, consider the Lelo tiani 3. It’s super adaptable and can be used by straight and queer couples, or enjoyed solo.
How to buy a remote-controlled vibrator
There are several things to consider when you buy a remote-controlled vibrator. Sex educator Laura Clarke says, “When shopping for a remote-controlled vibrator, consider how many settings you want. Do you like a lot of variety? Or would navigating a million buttons be off-putting in the moment?” Everyone has different needs, and what works for one person might not suit another.
“Think of your toy box like a wardrobe,” advises Annabelle Knight, sex expert at Lovehoney. “You wouldn’t wear the same outfit every day, and the same goes for pleasure. Different toys can serve different purposes: a bullet for quick, targeted pleasure, a wand for deep, rumbly vibes when you’re in the mood to indulge, or a suction toy for a completely different kind of sensation.”
Once you know what you like, you can experiment with other features. “As your confidence grows, you might want to explore toys that offer more advanced features like warming functions or patterns of vibration tailored to your body,” says Annabelle.
On top of that, consider what works for you and your partner. Annabelle explains that “Couples’ toys range from vibrating rings to wearable toys, and they’re designed to bring new dynamics to partnered play.”
Meet the experts
- Annabelle Knight is a psychosexual therapist and Lovehoney’s resident sex expert. She is a sex, relationships, dating and body language expert, a bestselling author, sex toy authority and relationship coach.
- Laura Clarke is a sexual health expert and qualified sex educator. She specialises in LGBTQ+ sexual healthcare and working with young people to provide clear, accessible sex education to support wellbeing.
