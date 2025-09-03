Best remote-controlled vibrators for solo play, couples and long-distance fun

Hands-free isn’t just for your phone. Tech has come a long way, and there are lots of vibrators out there that can be remotely or app-controlled. Remote-controlled sex toys used to have pretty poor range, but these days, you can be on the other side of the world while enjoying a bedroom buzz with your partner.

“When it comes to remote-controlled vibes, lots of people think of partnered play, which is definitely a great way to use them,” says Laura Clarke, a sex educator and author. “You could try giving your partner the remote and then depriving yourself of your other senses – wear an eye mask and play some music through headphones. This will make your other senses more alert, and the anticipation and suspense of exactly when your partner will turn on the vibe might add to your sensitivity.”

But it’s not just about long-distance connection. If you’re looking to spice things up, you could also hand the controls over to your partner while you’re in the same room. They can also be helpful if you have mobility issues or if you prefer to enjoy the moment without worrying about fiddly buttons. Even if none of these apply, you might find it easier to control toys from your phone or a remote control by yourself.

To help you decide on the best remote-controlled vibrator for you, I’ve rounded up a selection of the best, whatever your anatomy and needs. My favourite is the Lovense lush 4, but different bodies have different needs and wants, so keep scrolling for the best remote-controlled vibrators for a range of people and partners.

How I tested vibrators

I tried a range of remote vibrators to suit different bodies and preferences ( Lois Shearing/The Independent )

I tested several toys, but not every one made the list. Obviously, each toy has to feel great, but for more detail, I tested these vibrators against the following criteria:

Settings: I tested all the speeds and vibration settings.

I timed battery life and charge time.

: I timed battery life and charge time. Materials: I needed each toy to use body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for, waterproof, and sustainable.

I examined each toy's weight and whether the buttons or apps were easy to use for those with limited mobility.

I examined each toy’s weight and whether the buttons or apps were easy to use for those with limited mobility. Noise levels: To find discreet vibes, I measured each vibrator’s decibels at the highest setting.

I also looked out for double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts. Bonus points were awarded for travel locks and storage cases.

The best remote-controlled sex toys for 2025 are: