Harry Styles’s new venture is sex toys – here’s what to know

Breaking the mould of celebrity beauty brands (see Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez), Harry Styles has unveiled his latest business venture: sex toys.

The singer launched his unisex lifestyle brand Pleasing in 2021. In the years since, he’s sold an eclectic mix of nail polishes, hand creams, apparel, accessories, skincare sets, and fragrances. Now, he’s dipping his toe into the sexual wellness world with two new products: a double-sided vibrator (£68) and pleasing lube (£25).

In the teaser clip on Instagram, Styles’ voiceover says: “Please yourself like you mean it.” Naturally, the announcement has sent fans of the former One Direction singer into a frenzy. In the comments, one writes: “Does the vibrator come with this message playing on loop? Asking for a friend.” Another reads: “My body’s jumped right OUT of menopause.”

Styles isn’t the first celebrity to tap into this industry – Lily Allen famously launched a sell-out sex toy line with Womaniser, while Dakota Johnson is creative co-director of the sexual wellness brand Maude. The Pleasing launch is set to further tackle the taboo around women taking control of their own pleasure.

In fact, the brand will continue to develop products in the sexual wellness space, including a collaboration with Planned Parenthood Federation of America, launching condoms and creating educational videos.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Styles’s new range of sex toys.

Pleasing designed its sex toy in collaboration with sex educator (and self-confessed “dildo duchess”) Zoë Ligon.

While we’re yet to test this vibrator, it’s said to cater for a range of bodies, sexualities and desires. The double-sided toy features a rounded head for external use, with the handle doubling up as an insertable vibrator. It also has seven speed settings and two motors, and is water-resistant (but don’t take it in the bath as it can’t be submerged).

Talking about the launch on the brand’s website, Ligon said it’s “a great toy for both those new to sex toys and experienced users alike; it’s versatile, offers many ways to play”.

You can sign up for a notification when the sex toy is available to buy.

Pleasing has also launched a silicone lube, which is FDA-approved and is compatible with most condoms and non-silicone sex toys. We’re yet to test the product, so we can’t vouch for its efficacy, but it’s said to offer long-lasting moisture and a smooth glide. Of course, it’s bottled up in Pleasing’s signature stylish aesthetic.

You can sign up for a notification when the lube is available to ship.

