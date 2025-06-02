Much like Marmite, dating apps and websites are either loved or hated – which camp you fall into will inevitably depend on how successful you’ve been while using them.

As anyone who’s single will know, today’s dating landscape is no picnic, but apps mean we now have the ability to meet more people than ever before, right from the comfort of our living rooms. However, it can also make it harder than ever to know where to begin, particularly if you’re newly single and have yet to dip your toe in the murky waters of the dating app scene.

Which app or site you choose will depend on various factors, ranging from what you’re looking for (some apps are better suited to relationships, while others are best for hookups) to who you’re interested in (some sites are far more LGBT+ friendly than others). Meanwhile, others will have a broader user base, while some will target a specific niche.

Nowadays, safety is also a major concern among users of dating apps, with many platforms incorporating new features to promote just that. On Bumble, for example, there’s specific technology to combat cyberflashing, while on Tinder you can share the location of your date, so friends and family members know where you are.

With all that in mind, I’ve handpicked the best dating apps and sites to help you navigate the treacherous path to true love.

How I chose

When curating this list, I judged how big each app or site’s database was, I looked at how many users were on each of the websites – the more people, the more opportunities to find love. I then assessed how easy it was to set up a profile, the kind of information you can include, as well as how the sites match people. I also examined how much you get for free versus a subscription.

Why you can trust us

For almost a decade, Olivia Petter has written and talked about dating, relationships and love. She hosted The Independent’s Love Lives podcast that interrogated modern dating and has written a book, Millenial Love, which is a guide to finding love in the digital era. Such experience means she is uniquely positioned to advise on the best dating apps and sites.