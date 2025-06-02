1eHarmony
- Best: For finding a life partner
- Available: On the website and via the Apple App Store and Google Play
- Price: Free or membership from £15.90 per month
- Why we love it
- In-depth matchmaking process
- Take note
- Can be time-consuming to set up your profile
With five million users in the UK, eHarmony is one of the most popular dating sites around – it claims to have helped create more than two million couples.
It’s easy to get started – when you join, you’ll be asked to complete a comprehensive personality quiz that asks about your ideal partner and what you’re looking for in a relationship. Some of the questions are tricky (for example, why are you single? And is it easy for you to trust people?) but it’s an in-depth analysis that bodes well for matchmaking.
Other questions include whether you prefer to be at home or in a large social gathering, and what people who know you would say about you. None of these are insights you’d think to put on a dating profile but could play a big part in how compatible you might be with someone. You’ll also be asked about imaginary relationship scenarios (”If your partner was flirting with someone else at a party, how would you react?”), which might seem excessive but it is probably very helpful in finding you a match. This all takes a fairly long time, though, so, prepare to put aside the best part of an hour if you’re taking it seriously.
Next, you fill out your profile, including all your basic information, as well as insights into who you are and how you like to spend your time.
The website uses all this data to share its most compatible members with you on an easy-to-use discover list. The website is simple to navigate and you can filter through users by height, age, whether they want children and if they smoke. You can also build a list of “favourite” potential matches to help you whittle down your search. However, you can’t see anyone’s photos on the website’s free version, which essentially forces you to become a paid member. The cost of the premium membership depends on how long you sign up for (six, 12 or 24 months), the cheapest package is the two-year option, which costs £15.90 a month.