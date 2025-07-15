I live by the sea, and these are the best beach towels I’ve tested for 2025

With summer in full swing, it’s time to crack out the beach towels, swimsuits and sunscreen for a day at the seaside or lounging poolside.

Here in the UK, a dip in the sea almost always goes hand in hand with a yelp, deep breath and chorus of “It’s alright once you’re in” – so you know you’re going to want a snuggly, fluffy towel waiting for you once you emerge from the depths.

Whether it’s something garish that stakes your claim to a patch of sand or a print to show off your style, 2025’s offerings have something for every type of beachgoer.

Of course, an aesthetic design doesn’t necessarily make for durable or absorbent fabric, so I’ve been busy testing sand- and chlorine-resistant towels. Scroll on to browse my pick of the best beach towels after months of testing.

How I tested

I put the towels through their paces post-swim and when lounging on the beach ( The Independent )

I live within easy reach of Brighton Beach, so I was perfectly placed to get hands-on with the best beach towels. While I was lucky enough to land plenty of sunny days through May and June, I couldn’t heat up the 10-13C sea water. This meant undergoing a handful of cold-water plunges before retreating to the shore and swiftly bundling up in a beach towel. I put the towels through their paces after a swim and when lounging on the pebbles, and I also laundered each one. Several towels did not make the cut.

Across each model, I paid attention to the following features:

Drying effectiveness: A towel’s most important role is to dry damp skin after swimming, so I ensured that each one could mop away moisture quickly.

A towel’s most important role is to dry damp skin after swimming, so I ensured that each one could mop away moisture quickly. Drying speed in and of itself: After a day by the pool or sea, you’ll have to lug your beach towel back home and, ideally, it won’t be sopping wet for the journey.

After a day by the pool or sea, you’ll have to lug your beach towel back home and, ideally, it won’t be sopping wet for the journey. Style: Though this is somewhat subjective, I tried to pick prints that will stand the test of time.

Though this is somewhat subjective, I tried to pick prints that will stand the test of time. Unique functions: You might think a beach towel is just a towel, but you’d be surprised to discover how many pieces stand out from the crowd with a 2-in-1 tote bag design or sand-resistant textile.

You might think a beach towel is just a towel, but you’d be surprised to discover how many pieces stand out from the crowd with a 2-in-1 tote bag design or sand-resistant textile. Laundry: A flashy design won’t be much good if all the colours melt into one upon contact with water, so I inspected the brilliance of the colourful fabrics after washing. I also looked out for any changes in texture, noting which terry towelling remained soft and which (if any) turned rough after drying.

A flashy design won’t be much good if all the colours melt into one upon contact with water, so I inspected the brilliance of the colourful fabrics after washing. I also looked out for any changes in texture, noting which terry towelling remained soft and which (if any) turned rough after drying. Pilling: Everyone hates when a towel leaves a fluff trail from your torso to your toes, so I kept an eye out for pilling fabrics.

The best beach towels for 2025 are: