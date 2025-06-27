10 best swimsuits for making a splash this summer

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
From ‘Baywatch’-style red designs to cut-out silhouettes, these are the pieces to add to your collection
Whether you’re off on a beach holiday or lounging at the local lido, the best women’s swimsuits are summer essentials.
While some people will be splashing around in a bikini, others may prefer the coverage and support one-pieces offer. Whatever your preference, a well-designed swimming costume isn’t just practical and functional; it can be a style statement in its own right.
A beach-ready way to nod to this summer’s hottest trends, the swimsuits to be seen in this season come in leopard print, polka dot, gingham and stripes. If you’re keeping it more neutral with a block colour, steer toward red, butter yellow and baby pink hues. A swimsuit can easily double up as a bodysuit when styled with denim jorts, mini skirts or poplin maxis, taking you from the beach to the bar.
As for silhouettes, cut-out styles offer a happy compromise between a bikini and a swimsuit, while high-rise fits are universally flattering.
When it comes to premium labels, Hunza G’s crinkle costumes continue to dominate the style set’s beach wardrobes for 2025, while Away that Day and Fruity Booty combine high-quality fabrics with flattering silhouettes. Elsewhere, M&S, New Look and Mango salute trends at affordable price points. Keep scrolling to discover my favourite styles.
While taking note of seasonal trends, I looked for pieces that offered all the comfort and support you’d want in a swimsuit, as well as designs you’ll dig out year after year. From steam rooms and saunas to swimming pools and the ocean, I’ve put each swimsuit through its paces, considering wearability, coverage and practicality.
Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend garment. Where swimsuits are concerned, she turns to the best brands that combine affordability and high-quality fabrics, looking for trend-led styles that are still timeless investments.
Nobody’s Child is fast becoming one of the best labels on the high street for high-quality fashion at relatively affordable price points. As well as being a go-to for summer dresses, it’s now a reliable destination for swimwear. This ribbed red swimsuit features a square neck and flattering low back, thick straps for support and an understated tropical palm print.
Made from a recycled polyester and elastane blend, it boasts a super-stretchy feel that hugs your body without feeling constrictive. I’m 6ft, but the swimsuit had enough give for my longer frame, with the wide straps sitting comfortably on my shoulders. The design dries quickly, too. If you prefer your swimsuits to cinch you in, the ribbed material might feel too thick, but there’s no denying the comfort and support it offers. The colour block design means that the swimsuit is easily styled up for the beach – just pair with denim jorts or a white maxi skirt.
A figure-sculpting but practical choice, this swimsuit comes in an on-trend chocolate-brown finish. The style leans into the cut-out trend without being too exposing, featuring U-wire construction at the front and a small keyhole opening beneath. Complete with a stylish high-cut leg and thin straps, the swimsuit is fully lined for extra support and coverage. The U-wire and padded cups work to enhance your cleavage, though the inserts are removable, to offer more room.
The fabric – a blend of nylon, elastane and recycled polyester – is super stretchy with a lot of give, though we wouldn’t entirely recommend this one for taller women, as it can dig in a little around the crotch.
Fruity Booty is best known for its vintage-inspired, delicate lingerie. Spanning one-pieces and bikinis, its new swimwear collection is infused with a similarly timeless feel. The Carmen swimsuit is simple yet sophisticated, boasting a universally flattering square neckline and thin spaghetti straps that don’t dig in to your shoulders. Made from a polyamide and elastane blend, the fabric is beautifully soft and double-lined for extra support.
Stick to your usual size – the design is tight enough to accentuate your figure but relaxed enough for all-day comfort. The playful print features micro white polka dots on a navy base with contrasting aqua blue straps and panelling. Between swimming sessions, pair with denim shorts or a cotton white skirt, just like you would a bodysuit.
I was in love as soon as I unwrapped this Cannes style, which is inspired by Nineties silhouettes. Characterised by timeless balconette cups, gathered detailing and front U hardware, it offers medium coverage without compromising your figure. The slightly oversized and ruched straps are designed to sit further out on your shoulder, flattering your decolletage.
As for the material, the econyl fabric cinches you in but doesn’t feel constrictive. Econyl is made from recycled nylon, so while this swimsuit isn’t biodegradable, it at least reuses nylon. The Baywatch-style high-cut leg completes the design, and the swimsuit is available in seven colourways – from classic red to an espresso and ivory mix – ensuring there’s a finish to suit everyone. Yes, it’s an investment, but you’ll wear this high-quality swimsuit for years to come.
Sporty and stylish, this swimsuit features slim adjustable straps that cross over at the back, creating a halter-neck silhouette. Crafted from a polyamide and elastane blend, it’s super soft and lightweight, with a double lining to help sculpt your figure. From the subtly scooped neckline to the slightly high-cut leg, the design is simple and unfussy, with just the Adanola logo detailing the chest.
It offers medium coverage and wicks moisture fast, making it a practical choice for swimming in the local lido or braving UK beaches. I can’t get enough of this swimsuit’s seasonal colour: a vibrant mango orange hue that’s perfect for matching with your sorbet this summer.
The attention to detail in this Damson Madder swimsuit lends it to more than just swimming and sunbathing. Finished in an all-over leopard print, the swimsuit boasts a curved frill neckline, front tie fastening and exposed low back. With a regular cut leg and scoop neckline, it offers support and medium coverage, with the shirred fabric hugging your curves.
The design is quick to dry after a dip, and the shoulder straps stay up while you swim. Taking you from poolside lounging to a rooftop bar, the swimsuit easily doubles up as a leopard print bodysuit – just add a cotton white skirt and flip flops.
The tan lines might be questionable, but there’s something so flattering about a cut-out swimsuit. This style from Hush is less risque than most on the market, with the design offering the look of a bikini but the support of a one-piece.
The crinkle fabric creates a flattering textured finish, and I love the summery coral pink colourway. Complementing the asymmetry of the cut-out, the swimsuit boasts a stylish one-shoulder design. A great choice for those looking for less coverage this summer, the Hush swimsuit works equally well when paired with floaty maxi skirts or under a crochet mini.
If you’re looking for extra support around your bust and stomach area, the St Barts swimsuit is classic enough to invest in now and wear for years to come. It features stomach-control panels and moulded cups to accentuate your natural cleavage, the straps are adjustable, and the cup size goes up to 38F. Gold hardware on the belt and straps adds luxurious detailing, too.
It’s a dream to wear, with the swimsuit cinching you in around the waist while lifting your bust, thanks to the underwire. However, it feels like there is some risk of spilling over, so it’s not the best choice for an active holiday. It’s just a shame the swimsuit doesn’t come in length sizes to really perfect the fit for different body types.
If you want a nod to summer, this sun-print swimsuit from Mango ticks all the boxes. The bottom half is cut like Brazilian underwear, so it sits mid-cheek, while the cut-out in the back makes for a flattering high-waist effect (that cinches exactly where you want it).
The fabric is lined, and the self-tie bra adjustment ensures you can raise the upper edge of the bra cups for more/less modesty. It’s comfortable and, despite being hand wash only, it launders well without bobbling or thinning.
Nobody’s Child’s swimsuit is both fashionable and functional. It’s a dream to wear, thanks to the supportive towelling fabric and flattering square neckline. The red finish is timeless but the subtle palm tree motifs add a playful touch. If you’re looking for an investment piece, Away That Day’s Cannes swimsuit is superb quality and effortlessly enhances your figure. Meanwhile, if a budget high street option is what you’re after, New Look’s swimsuit is a winner.
