10 best swimsuits for making a splash this summer

Whether you’re off on a beach holiday or lounging at the local lido, the best women’s swimsuits are summer essentials.

While some people will be splashing around in a bikini, others may prefer the coverage and support one-pieces offer. Whatever your preference, a well-designed swimming costume isn’t just practical and functional; it can be a style statement in its own right.

A beach-ready way to nod to this summer’s hottest trends, the swimsuits to be seen in this season come in leopard print, polka dot, gingham and stripes. If you’re keeping it more neutral with a block colour, steer toward red, butter yellow and baby pink hues. A swimsuit can easily double up as a bodysuit when styled with denim jorts, mini skirts or poplin maxis, taking you from the beach to the bar.

As for silhouettes, cut-out styles offer a happy compromise between a bikini and a swimsuit, while high-rise fits are universally flattering.

When it comes to premium labels, Hunza G’s crinkle costumes continue to dominate the style set’s beach wardrobes for 2025, while Away that Day and Fruity Booty combine high-quality fabrics with flattering silhouettes. Elsewhere, M&S, New Look and Mango salute trends at affordable price points. Keep scrolling to discover my favourite styles.

How I tested

The swimsuits were tested during ocean dips, sauna sessions and trips to the pool ( Daisy Lester )

While taking note of seasonal trends, I looked for pieces that offered all the comfort and support you’d want in a swimsuit, as well as designs you’ll dig out year after year. From steam rooms and saunas to swimming pools and the ocean, I’ve put each swimsuit through its paces, considering wearability, coverage and practicality.

The best swimsuits for 2025 are: