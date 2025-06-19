With sunny summer days ahead of us, now’s the time to update your sunglasses collection. This year’s trending styles come in the form of fun eyewear with statement details and twists on classic designs.

While the best sunglasses for you will depend on your taste, you may also want to consider which styles are most likely to suit your face shape. If you have more of a triangular face, consider “Enhancing your features with round or square oversized frames”, says Daphnée Duchatel from French eyewear brand Jimmy Fairly.

If your face is rounder, “A thinner cat-eye frame is preferred. With the 1990s skinny sunglasses trend resurfacing, this style breaks up the roundness of your features by elongating and softening the face”, adds Duchatel.

Finally, “Oval sunglasses are ideal for square face shapes, as they help soften and balance angular features”.

With all this in mind, keep scrolling for my pick of the best sunglasses from high street favourites, designer brands and lesser-known labels.

How we tested

I assessed style and protection level ( Harriet Davey )

I tested several pairs of sunglasses on sunny days. Looking for on-trend styles and classic designs that will stand the test of time, I considered how much protection each pair offers, how good they look, whether they feel comfy on the nose and behind the ears, and if they are likely to slip during sweaty heatwaves.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Harriet Davey is a fashion editor, stylist and writer with years of experience covering wardrobe staples and fashion trends. Her work has included hand-picking edits for major fashion publications, interviewing celebrities for their style takes, and much more. Harriet might have her finger on the pulse for the latest trends, but she will only recommend items she believes are truly worth your money.

The best women’s sunglasses for 2025 are: