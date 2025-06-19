Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Ticking off all the key SS25 trends, these are the shades at the top of my wishlist
With sunny summer days ahead of us, now’s the time to update your sunglasses collection. This year’s trending styles come in the form of fun eyewear with statement details and twists on classic designs.
While the best sunglasses for you will depend on your taste, you may also want to consider which styles are most likely to suit your face shape. If you have more of a triangular face, consider “Enhancing your features with round or square oversized frames”, says Daphnée Duchatel from French eyewear brand Jimmy Fairly.
If your face is rounder, “A thinner cat-eye frame is preferred. With the 1990s skinny sunglasses trend resurfacing, this style breaks up the roundness of your features by elongating and softening the face”, adds Duchatel.
Finally, “Oval sunglasses are ideal for square face shapes, as they help soften and balance angular features”.
With all this in mind, keep scrolling for my pick of the best sunglasses from high street favourites, designer brands and lesser-known labels.
I tested several pairs of sunglasses on sunny days. Looking for on-trend styles and classic designs that will stand the test of time, I considered how much protection each pair offers, how good they look, whether they feel comfy on the nose and behind the ears, and if they are likely to slip during sweaty heatwaves.
Harriet Davey is a fashion editor, stylist and writer with years of experience covering wardrobe staples and fashion trends. Her work has included hand-picking edits for major fashion publications, interviewing celebrities for their style takes, and much more. Harriet might have her finger on the pulse for the latest trends, but she will only recommend items she believes are truly worth your money.
San Francisco-born brand AJ Morgan originally started selling vintage sunglasses, but now creates its own pairs with retro details in mind. This tortoiseshell cat-eye pair feels comfortable from all angles as soon as you put them on.
They’re fashion glasses, but the UV 400 filter means they still offer excellent protection from full sun, so you could easily wear them for an al fresco breakfast without damaging your eyes. As long as you remember they’re a fashion item first, this £22 style will see you through summer in style.
This simple, fuss-free angled shape will go with so many new-season looks. Although they’re not polarised, the lenses are still tinted in a soft brown and offer some shade against the sun, but as they’re more of a trend piece than a specialist pair, it’s best not to wear them when UV is super high.
I found that the lower bridge across the nose and the thicker arms feel comfortable after hours of wear. The classic tortoiseshell design also looks softer on the face than stark black, so these will suit so many face shapes and skin tones.
Joyous London-label Damson Madder recently launched its first eyewear collection with seven sustainably-made pairs to choose from. With conscious yet fun fashion at the forefront, each pair is made from 100 per cent recycled acetate, with designs featuring quirky shapes that’ll liven up any look. The wavy arm pair has been an Instagram sensation, and it’s easy to see why. This pink-framed pair earned me compliments as soon as I walked out of the house.
I love the slim 1990s style, and the wavy arms give it that extra touch of fun. The UV 400 lenses are polarised with a filter category 2, and they felt comfortable and protective on the eyes, even in direct sunlight. This skinny style is best suited to narrower face shapes, and you’ll feel instant joy when wearing this pair.
I love Max Mara’s take on the timeless cat eye style. This golden-framed pair of sunnies is bound to get you noticed, and even manages to make a simple T-shirt and jeans outfit look fancy.
I felt like these sunnies were the cherry on the top of the sartorial cake each time I put them on. The pair doesn’t hide too much of the face, and I like the polarised lenses. All in all, these are a very chic pair that will stay in your sunglasses rotation for years to come.
I loved AJ Morgan’s chunky cat-eye sunglasses – especially as they cost just £22. If it’s a designer style you’re after, Max Mara and Tom Ford have sleek pairs that’ll stay in your collection for years to come. Off to a festival? The Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza daisy-adorned pairs in white, orange or pink will be the highlight of your outfit.
