Independent
I tested the Bugaboo fox 5 renew pram on multiple terrains – here’s what happened

Can the coveted pushchair brand go one better with its latest design?

Rebecca Moore
Tuesday 25 February 2025 09:31 EST
I got my hands on Bugaboo’s brand-new pushchair before its official launch
I got my hands on Bugaboo’s brand-new pushchair before its official launch (Rebecca Moore/The Independent)

If there's such a thing as a cult pushchair brand, it’s Bugaboo. While its Hollywood following would have you think it’s an American company – with the likes of Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel and Chris Hemsworth spotted with the celeb-stroller-of-choice – Bugaboo is a Dutch brand, founded in 1996.

A bit like cars, pushchair brands bring out updated versions of their most iconic products every couple of years. The Bugaboo fox launched in 2018 but the new, fifth-generation version of the stroller, the fox 5 renew, is promising to be the best yet.

With a pushchair as popular as the fox, you may be wondering what’s left to improve. Well, many of the updates surround sustainability – using durable recycled fabrics, bio-based material, and recycled aluminium, cutting this product’s CO2 footprint by a whopping 30 per cent, compared with its predecessor.

Those familiar with the award-winning Bugaboo fox 5 will also notice a new and improved mattress in the carrycot, as well as new sleek black buttons and a more refined colour palette, making it a more attractive option than ever before.

With a pre-order price of £1,145, however, is this upgrade worth your cash? I put it to the test, to find out.

How I tested

The latest Bugaboo stroller in action
The latest Bugaboo stroller in action (Rebecca Moore/The Independent)

For two weeks, I parked my much-loved travel system (the Joolz geo) and run-around wheels (Joolz aer) and exclusively strolled the Bugaboo fox 5 renew. My 14-month-old, strapped into the toddler seat, experienced a mixture of terrain, from Cornwall to Wales, and a few spots in between, tackling everything from smooth pavements and cobbled streets to grassy dunes and even sand, to see how well the buggy coped and how comfortable it was for its passenger.

Why you can trust us

Rebecca Moore is a writer who specialises in the parenting sector. She has since written about the best products on the market for parents and kids alike, including pram mittens, musical toys, baby carriers and much more.

Bugaboo fox 5 renew carrycot and seat pushchair

Bugaboo fox 5 review indybest
  • Weight: 12.3kg with seat, 13.3kg with carrycot
  • Includes: Carrycot, seat unit, large extendable UPF50+ sun canopy and raincover
  • Why we love it
    • Superior handling across varying terrains
    • Smart folding
    • Premium comfort
    • Stylish design
    • Extended use
    • Two-wheel mode
  • Take note
    • Needs to be assembled
    • Disappointing storage basket
    • Accessories come separately, including car seat adaptors
    • Doesn’t have the option to add second seat

Assembly

Don’t be deceived by the compact box that houses the fox 5 renew – there’s plenty to unpack. While I like to think I’m an old hand at baby kit assembly, it took me by surprise quite how laborious this was – mainly due to building the toddler seat, attaching the harness and the fabric, and the sun hood took some time. There is a helpful video to guide you through the steps, however.

Practicality

What must be highlighted first is just how effortless this buggy is to push around. People often talk about a “one-handed push”, and, while this is certainly achievable with many models on the market, this buggy is the best I’ve tested in this regard. The full suspension really comes into its own when navigating kerbs – which, as a new parent, you’ll notice are pretty much everywhere – and on bumpy woodland walks, where the super-sized wheels prevail. This pushchair offers a truly sturdy ride, without a back-breaking weight (it weighs just a little more than 12kg with the seat attached).

bugaboo-fox-5-review-indybest
I could easily manoeuvre the buggy with just one hand (Rebecca Moore)

It's a doddle to adjust the handlebar, too, which is great if you have pushers of varying heights but, equally, you’ll need to push down the handle to fold the pushchair, which is done with the seat in place. It took me a few attempts to become a natural at this, but my partner did it the first time. It’s also pretty effective at slimming down, but you will have to take the wheels off for this – however, it was worth it to gain some extra boot space when travelling. You can also fold this buggy with the carrycot attached, which is impressive.

Another nifty feature is the two-wheel mode, which is great for sandy beaches – you can use this function when the seat is parent-facing. This avoids having to drag your pushchair across sand or snow.

Everything feels meticulously thought out, from the easy recline to swapping the way my baby faces. My only gripe is the storage basket – while it’s plenty big enough, access to it is awkward when you have a baby facing out, because of the position of the large bar on which the seat sits. To avoid this, I often put the seat parent-facing when I knew I’d want quick access to the storage compartment. Like all travel systems, you can also add your car seat to it, which is a simple task – just bear in mind you’ll need to purchase adaptors (£45.95, Bugaboo.com) to do this.

Comfort

The first introduction my mini tester had to this buggy was at nursery afternoon pick-up. I thought there would be some hesitation with a new chariot, but he seemed to have no reservations about getting comfy in the seat and (naturally) inspecting the vegan-leather bar with his mouth.

Bugaboo fox 5 review indybest
My mini tester fell asleep while on a walk in the woods (Rebecca Moore)

I think the biggest comfort acknowledgement must be that my mini tester fell asleep in this pushchair when out on a jerky woodland walk. He’s now at the age at which he rarely sleeps in the pushchair, and this mid-walk nap is a testament to the buggy’s superior comfort, plus the added cosiness of the Bugaboo footmuff (£129.95, Bugaboo.com). I also have to praise Bugaboo on the extension feature at the foot end of the seat, which can lengthen the seat by up to 10cm, while I don’t envisage this pushchair having everyday use in years to come, it does make it more suitable for the toddler years.

I called in the help of a friend’s 12-week-old baby to try out the carrycot, who snoozed happily in the space. It features an updated ‘purebreeze mattress’ which is the plushest either of us had seen, complete with antibacterial protection. I also liked the summer and winter side panels that help regulate your baby’s temperature.

Safety and durability

One of Bugaboo’s big selling points is its unmatched safety, as it exceeds industry standards with 1,500+ safety tests. According to the figures, the brake mechanism has been tested more than 13,000 times (the equivalent of using the brakes every day for more than 35 years), while it’s been pushed on at least 4,349 miles of rough terrain, without showing much wear and tear. While my own testing didn’t go to the same extent, I found the fabrics hardwearing and felt happy my mini tester was totally secure. I love the addition of a wrist strap, and the foot brake is an easy click-on, click-off design.

Design and sustainability

I know a pushchair is a practical purchase for ferrying your child from A to B, and should be seen as an investment more than anything else, but it does help to justify the cost when it looks this good. There are now five earth-inspired colourways to choose from. I went for the black option, which is so sleek and sophisticated, from the vegan leather bars to the metal labels and subtle embroidery.

The craftmanship is incredible but, beyond that, it’s much friendlier to the planet than its forerunner. Instead of fossil-based plastic, it's crafted using an innovative bio-based material. This is plant-based waste, which lowers CO2, without compromise. It also uses a vegan-friendly leather alternative, recycled fabrics, and recycled aluminium. This combination of new materials has reduced the pushchair’s CO2 footprint by 30 per cent, compared with previous Bugaboo fox models, and I’m here for it.

The buggy is available to pre-order now and will ship from 4 March 2025.

  1.  £1,145 from Bugaboo.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Bugaboo fox 5 renew

I found the Bugaboo fox 5 renew elevated my walks with my baby, going above and beyond simply carrying the Bugaboo brand name. The price tag is steep, especially given you can’t add a second seat, but the buggy makes everyday strolling, regardless of your lifestyle, comfy for your baby or toddler, and, just as importantly, as hassle-free as possible for the person doing the pushing. Before purchasing, it’s worth considering the bundle options, which often include a car seat and some accessories, which will save you money, compared with buying the items individually. I love how seriously this brand is taking its sustainability pledge, and hope to see other parenting brands follow in Bugaboo’s greener footsteps.

Want more tips on finding the right buggy for you? Check out our step-by-step guide

