Assembly

Don’t be deceived by the compact box that houses the fox 5 renew – there’s plenty to unpack. While I like to think I’m an old hand at baby kit assembly, it took me by surprise quite how laborious this was – mainly due to building the toddler seat, attaching the harness and the fabric, and the sun hood took some time. There is a helpful video to guide you through the steps, however.

Practicality

What must be highlighted first is just how effortless this buggy is to push around. People often talk about a “one-handed push”, and, while this is certainly achievable with many models on the market, this buggy is the best I’ve tested in this regard. The full suspension really comes into its own when navigating kerbs – which, as a new parent, you’ll notice are pretty much everywhere – and on bumpy woodland walks, where the super-sized wheels prevail. This pushchair offers a truly sturdy ride, without a back-breaking weight (it weighs just a little more than 12kg with the seat attached).

I could easily manoeuvre the buggy with just one hand (Rebecca Moore)

It's a doddle to adjust the handlebar, too, which is great if you have pushers of varying heights but, equally, you’ll need to push down the handle to fold the pushchair, which is done with the seat in place. It took me a few attempts to become a natural at this, but my partner did it the first time. It’s also pretty effective at slimming down, but you will have to take the wheels off for this – however, it was worth it to gain some extra boot space when travelling. You can also fold this buggy with the carrycot attached, which is impressive.

Another nifty feature is the two-wheel mode, which is great for sandy beaches – you can use this function when the seat is parent-facing. This avoids having to drag your pushchair across sand or snow.

Everything feels meticulously thought out, from the easy recline to swapping the way my baby faces. My only gripe is the storage basket – while it’s plenty big enough, access to it is awkward when you have a baby facing out, because of the position of the large bar on which the seat sits. To avoid this, I often put the seat parent-facing when I knew I’d want quick access to the storage compartment. Like all travel systems, you can also add your car seat to it, which is a simple task – just bear in mind you’ll need to purchase adaptors (£45.95, Bugaboo.com) to do this.

Comfort

The first introduction my mini tester had to this buggy was at nursery afternoon pick-up. I thought there would be some hesitation with a new chariot, but he seemed to have no reservations about getting comfy in the seat and (naturally) inspecting the vegan-leather bar with his mouth.

My mini tester fell asleep while on a walk in the woods (Rebecca Moore)

I think the biggest comfort acknowledgement must be that my mini tester fell asleep in this pushchair when out on a jerky woodland walk. He’s now at the age at which he rarely sleeps in the pushchair, and this mid-walk nap is a testament to the buggy’s superior comfort, plus the added cosiness of the Bugaboo footmuff (£129.95, Bugaboo.com). I also have to praise Bugaboo on the extension feature at the foot end of the seat, which can lengthen the seat by up to 10cm, while I don’t envisage this pushchair having everyday use in years to come, it does make it more suitable for the toddler years.

I called in the help of a friend’s 12-week-old baby to try out the carrycot, who snoozed happily in the space. It features an updated ‘purebreeze mattress’ which is the plushest either of us had seen, complete with antibacterial protection. I also liked the summer and winter side panels that help regulate your baby’s temperature.

Safety and durability

One of Bugaboo’s big selling points is its unmatched safety, as it exceeds industry standards with 1,500+ safety tests. According to the figures, the brake mechanism has been tested more than 13,000 times (the equivalent of using the brakes every day for more than 35 years), while it’s been pushed on at least 4,349 miles of rough terrain, without showing much wear and tear. While my own testing didn’t go to the same extent, I found the fabrics hardwearing and felt happy my mini tester was totally secure. I love the addition of a wrist strap, and the foot brake is an easy click-on, click-off design.

Design and sustainability

I know a pushchair is a practical purchase for ferrying your child from A to B, and should be seen as an investment more than anything else, but it does help to justify the cost when it looks this good. There are now five earth-inspired colourways to choose from. I went for the black option, which is so sleek and sophisticated, from the vegan leather bars to the metal labels and subtle embroidery.

The craftmanship is incredible but, beyond that, it’s much friendlier to the planet than its forerunner. Instead of fossil-based plastic, it's crafted using an innovative bio-based material. This is plant-based waste, which lowers CO2, without compromise. It also uses a vegan-friendly leather alternative, recycled fabrics, and recycled aluminium. This combination of new materials has reduced the pushchair’s CO2 footprint by 30 per cent, compared with previous Bugaboo fox models, and I’m here for it.

The buggy is available to pre-order now and will ship from 4 March 2025.