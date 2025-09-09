Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I tested the TikTok viral Premier Inn pillows - here’s my verdict and where to buy them

Recreate the hotel experience at home and prepare for a dreamy night’s sleep

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 09 September 2025 09:47 EDT
Our writer has been ‘consistently impressed with the quality’ and she ‘won’t hesitate to repurchase’
Our writer has been ‘consistently impressed with the quality’ and she ‘won’t hesitate to repurchase’ (iStock/The Independent)

Like most people, I’m always chasing a better night’s sleep, and it seems the internet has found the answer: Premier Inn’s luxury pillows. After going viral on TikTok, these pillows became an overnight sensation, causing sales to surge and nearly 6,000 pairs sold in just one week. Naturally, I had to find out what all the fuss was about.

These pillows promise the kind of comfort you usually only get in a hotel: soft, supportive, and surprisingly affordable. They're filled with a plush, down-like synthetic fiber that’s both breathable and hypoallergenic, designed to stay fluffy night after night. They also come in soft or firm options, and each pair includes quilted, zip-on protectors, which are machine washable for easy care.

It’s no wonder they’ve earned rave reviews but I wanted to test them out because, let’s face it, we're all looking for ways to recreate that calm, rested “holiday feeling” at home. If you really want to commit to the hotel-like vibe in your own home, Premier Inn also sells the exact mattresses it uses in its chain of rooms. The idea of turning your bedroom into a five-star sleep zone has never been more tempting. Keep reading for my honest verdict.

How I tested

I tested the TikTok viral Premier Inn pillows
I tested the TikTok viral Premier Inn pillows (Premier Inn)

I tested these pillows over many nights of sleep, focusing on three main things:

  • Support: I lay down in my usual sleep position and checked if my neck, head, and shoulders felt properly aligned without strain.
  • Comfort: I pressed into the pillow with my hand and my head to see if the firmness felt right for me, neither too hard nor too soft.
  • Motion: I moved around as I normally would in bed to see if the pillow kept its shape and support throughout the night.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Eva Waite-Taylor is the Global IndyBest Editor and oversees all shopping content. She has tried and tested many products, including mattresses, rugs, and other TikTok viral products like Labubus, so you can trust her when it comes to finding products that actually live up to their purpose.

1
Premier Inn soft pillows, set of two

premier-inn-pillow-tiktok-indybest-soft-firm-review-buy.jpg
  • Quantity: Two
  • Dimensions: 44cm x 76cm
  • Filling: Hollowfibre
  • Density: Soft or firm
  • Why we love it
    • Soft yet supportive filling
    • Washable protectors for easy cleanliness
    • Exceptional value for money
  • Take note
    • Not premium like luxury down alternatives

Whether you’re looking to recreate the hotel experience at home or searching for solutions to help you get a better night’s sleep, TikTok loves these Premier Inn pillows, and so do I.

In the interest of helping you drift off more easily, the IndyBest team has discovered a few clever buys that they now can’t sleep without – this set of pillows included.

With the choice of firm or soft, I chose the latter and you can expect satisfying squishiness, which is also great if you like to prop them up for visual effect during the day.

Each pillow comes with a quilted protector and is fully machine washable – perfect if, like me, you enjoy a lazy weekend coffee in bed but aren’t exactly the most coordinated. I’ll admit, I was sceptical at first, but these pillows have consistently exceeded my expectations. The quality genuinely surprised me, and when the time comes to replace them, I won’t think twice about buying another set – especially at such an affordable price. It turns out, TikTok got it right. These pillows really do deliver the dreamiest of sleeps.

The verdict: Premier Inn luxury pillows

I was genuinely impressed by the Premier Inn luxury pillows, far more than I expected for the price. They strike a great balance between softness and support, and the fact they come with washable protectors is a real bonus. While they might not have the premium feel of high-end down pillows, they deliver exceptional comfort for the cost. Overall, they’re a brilliant way to recreate that hotel-style sleep at home.

