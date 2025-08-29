Eufy, the smart home sub-brand of tech giant Anker, has been quietly producing some of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the world. With a range that has grown to include smart-looking budget options as well as more premium, feature-packed models, the tech brand is now a major player in the increasingly competitive business of keeping your floors dust-free.

One downside to Eufy’s ever-expanding family of robovacs is that choosing the right model for your home can be tricky. Do you need the fully hands-off automation of an omni station? Or are you all about chart-topping suction power?

To help you decide which model is the best for you and your home, the IndyBest team put two of Eufy’s most popular models through their paces in real homes to find out which robot vacuum cleaner comes out on top. Keep scrolling for the full review and verdict.

How we tested

We assessed cleaning performance, navigation and more during testing ( The Independent )

We deployed the robovacs for weeks in our own homes – complete with shedding pets and different floor types – to see how the vacuum cleaners coped in the real world. During testing, we considered the following criteria:

To test cleaning performance, we spilt debris such as flour and lentils on carpets and hard floors and set the robovacs to work. The mopping function was tested against everyday spills and more challenging dried-on stains. Automation and convenience: We paid close attention to how hands-off the omni base station experience really was. We tested self-emptying, mop washing, mop drying and water refilling functions, to see how effectively they worked and how much user intervention and upkeep was needed.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest team has been testing the best robot vacuum cleaners for years, with hundreds of hours of testing between us, so you can be sure we know what we’re talking about, which features to look out for and how much to spend. Our expertise doesn’t stop at robovacs, either. We’ve tested almost every vacuum you can think of, including cordless vacuums and handheld vacuums, as well as the ever-popular Dyson vacuums and Shark vacuums, so we can compare performance across different brands and models.

Steve Hogarty is a tech journalist with more than a decade of experience testing the best gadgets. Covering everything from the best Android phones to the best electric toothbrushes. He has particular expertise with robot vacuums; Steve has led IndyBest’s coverage of robot vacuums for years and has tested all of the industry’s most popular vacuums.