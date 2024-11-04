Simba stormur slipper, women's
- Size range : UK 3-8
- Colourways : Beige, grey
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Ergonomic design
- Gently massaging
Simba’s slippers are available in three styles: the closed-toe, slip-on stormur and rok designs, as well as the open-toe ylur style. Preferring the look of the stormur, I opted to stick to my usual size UK 7 shoe. Fitting true to size, the shoes are available in neutral beige and grey colourways, with the slipper’s outer boasting a fuzzy, textured look, thanks to the luxurious merino wool fabric. In this regard, they’re similar to a traditional slipper – think super lightweight and breathable, but still soft and cosy enough for year-round wear. Flexible leather is also used in the upper, to ensure their durability. This pays off, as the slippers don’t sacrifice quality by being lightweight. The stormur style also features an adjustable buckle for customising the fit.
The easy to wear slip-on design is complete with a wide rounded toe that leaves plenty of wiggle room. It’s worth noting Simba’s design is on the wide side, making them less secure underfoot when walking around, if you have thin feet.
One of the slipper’s main selling points is the innovative sole. The cushioned leather insole is uniquely designed to target all nine pressure zones on your foot, while a cork-effect midsole provides bounce, and a rubber outsole ensures extra durability.
Inspired by reflexology practices, the inner sole does the main legwork. Each pressure point zone is filled with a unique gel that’s designed to gently massage your soles, to aid pain relief and blood circulation in other parts of the body. The result is effective, too. It’s not an entirely ‘barefoot’ design, but you can definitely feel the sole get to work as you walk, providing massaging benefits.
However, the claims of boosting your blood circulation and relieving body tension feels like a bit of a stretch for a pair of slippers. The slip-ons are comfortable, but I didn’t feel any benefits that extended beyond the slippers themselves.