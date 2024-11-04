Known for its memory foam mattresses that offer cloud-like-comfort, as well as its huggable hybrid pillows, Simba is a titan of the sleep world. Now, it’s launched a cosy slipper range, just in time for winter.

True to form, Simba’s slippers are anything but ordinary. The brand claims its new range of slippers massage your feet while you walk, thanks to the cushioned leather insole (more on this later).

As for the design, the sleep brand’s footwear is similar in style to Birkenstock’s. The stormur style is reminiscent of the viral Bostons while the open-toe ylur style is similar to the Arizona sandals.

Each style comes in men’s and women’s sizes, can be worn inside or outside, and is available in two neutral colourways (beige and grey).

Pioneered by footwear brand Vivobarefoot, “barefoot” shoes have gone from a niche craze in the running world to a trend in the fashion circuit (see JW Anderson and The Row). Simba have put a loungewear spin on the shoe du jour – but does the design deliver?

How I tested

open image in gallery I had the tough job of lounging around in Simba’s new slippers ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

To see how Simba’s new slippers held up against the brand’s big claims, I swapped out my go-to lounging shoes for the stormur style. Wearing the slippers around the house while working from home, and during a quick coffee dash outdoors, I considered how comfortable the slippers were, as well as their durability and quality. Above all, I assessed if Simba’s slippers really do massage your feet. Keep scrolling for my full verdict.