From ‘missing person’ to ‘father figure’, I’ve tried all 23 Phlur scents

If there’s one fragrance brand that has really made an impact, it’s Phlur. It launched in the US in 2015 but crossed the pond in 2022, releasing a steady stream of scents that sent the internet into a frenzy. Its signature – and typically unusual – “missing person” scent reportedly sold out in five hours of its launch in the US.

The brand creates fragrance mists and eau de parfums, and as you might expect, the fragrance mists are the more affordable option, with small bottles starting from £25. The eau de parfums are more expensive, with full-size 50ml bottles setting you back £99.

Designed to be layered, the eau de parfums and hair and body fragrance mists still pack a punch on their own. There is a scent profile and fragrance for every taste. Whether you prefer softer and subtler aromas, sweet and fruity scents, or you’re looking for the perfect spritz for the summer months, there’s a scent to suit.

But with so much on offer – and abstract, nondescriptive names like “father figure” and “not your baby” – it can be tricky to figure out where to start. That’s why I spent weeks testing all 23 of Phlur’s perfumes and drawing up a shortlist of my absolute favourites. The top spot goes to Phlur heavy cream for its sweet, gourmand scent, but if that’s not your thing, I’ve found several great options.

How I tested

I tried both perfumes and body mists ( Ellis Cochrane/The Independent )

With 23 scents to choose from – at time of writing – I wore each of the fragrances for several days, applying them to my wrists, pulse points and hair. I assessed each of them on the following criteria:

Notes and on-skin aroma: I noticed the distinct notes and how well they blended to create the overall fragrance profile of each scent.

I noticed the distinct notes and how well they blended to create the overall fragrance profile of each scent. Staying power: You don’t want a fragrance that fades within minutes of application, so I timed how long the scent lasted on my skin from morning to evening.

You don’t want a fragrance that fades within minutes of application, so I timed how long the scent lasted on my skin from morning to evening. Potency: Though unfair to compare body mists and eau de parfums, as the latter last longer and have a stronger throw, I made a note of the strength of the scents and whether they were on the lighter or heavier side.

Though unfair to compare body mists and eau de parfums, as the latter last longer and have a stronger throw, I made a note of the strength of the scents and whether they were on the lighter or heavier side. Feel: I assessed how the formula felt on my skin and if these fragrances caused any irritation.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s product reviews section, IndyBest’s testers examine a range of products without bias to see if they really work.

Ellis Cochrane is a beauty writer who has tried, tested and recommended a huge range of beauty products, from bath oils to scalp scrubs, Color Wow haircare and chemical peels. As with all of the products in our reviews, all of the Phlur perfumes Ellis recommends have been put through real-world, hands-on testing.

The best Phlur perfume and body mists for 2025 are: