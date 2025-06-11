Used by the likes of Dita von Teese and Cynthia Erivo, and named a top invention by Time magazine, the Lyma laser is a torch-like beauty tool that claims to be able to make your skin look younger within three months.

It works by emitting low-level laser therapy (LLLT) via an infrared light, which, according to Lyma’s founder, Lucy Goff, gives “chemical energy to each skin cell promoting rejuvenation and renewal to actively reverse the ageing effect. Light energy is absorbed by the mitochondria of each skin cell – like a battery pack – causing skin to repair and activate regeneration which makes you appear younger.”

This cutting-edge technology promises transformation for all skin types and a range of concerns, including ageing and sagging, scarring, hyperpigmentation, redness and blemishes. Essentially, it is said to flip a genetic switch in just 12 weeks, but does it really work? And is it worth its £2,000 price tag?

As a 58-year-old with pigmentation on my forehead and marionette lines around my mouth, I was keen to put it to the test. Trialling it for three months, I wanted to see if it could turn back time and act as the magic wand I’ve been looking for, giving me more youthful skin without any pain.

How I tested

I used the Lyma laser every day (for about 10 to 20 minutes at a time) for the initial recommended 12-week period. Consistency is key, and I followed the brand’s instructions, applying the Lyma oxygen mist and serum first to get a clean canvas and ensure good gliding action when using the beauty tool. Then, I used the flat infrared tip of the tool to lightly massage my face, paying more attention to areas of concern.

Jane Druker is a beauty journalist who has reviewed everything from the best eye creams and serums to night creams for IndyBest. Particularly interested in whether products will perform well on more mature skin, Jane has factored this into the assessment of the Lyma laser, to see how it fares day to day and over a three-month period, offering her honest verdict on the device.