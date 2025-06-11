Lyma laser starter kit
- Starter kit includes: Lyma laser, 40ml oxygen mist, 50ml oxygen glide serum, case, cleaning sponges, wipes, rechargeable battery, charging dock
- Why we love it
- Skin quality visibly improved within weeks
- Easy to use
- Portable
- Take note
- Very expensive
- Time consuming
The process
The Lyma laser starter kit includes an oxygen mist and oxygen glide serum, which needs to be applied to the skin prior to using the device – the brand recommends six pumps of the oxygen mist followed by six pumps of the serum.
The first time I used the tool, I did so gingerly. But after 12 weeks of use, I have progressed to a more vigorous massage technique, which leaves my skin flushed but the redness calms down within minutes. I use the infrared tip of the device to massage my jawline, chin and around my mouth, before moving the tool over my cheeks, from the centre back towards my ears, then hovering over larger pigmentation spots for three minutes at a time. I also use it vertically up and down my neck and then sweep across my décolletage as I have plenty of crepey skin there.
The device is small and easy to hold, and the process is entirely painless. The tool is easy to use, so you can watch TV while giving your face a morning workout.
The results
I started to see results after three weeks of using Lyma’s face tool, at which point, friends even started commenting on my fresh and youthful complexion.
It didn't entirely eradicate my fine lines or pigmentation but it did reduce them, so instead of being in the foreground they faded to the background. I’m also convinced that it improved the elasticity of my skin, and my face looks more supple and radiant now.
The daily face and neck massage also worked to increase blood circulation and had a positive impact. As well as making my skin look healthier and feel more plump, a good lymphatic massage is an act of self-care, which is always something positive to invest in.
All in all, I think it delivers on the youthful you promise and I’ll continue to use it.