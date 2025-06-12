Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under-eye dark circles can be caused by a variety of lifestyle factors, including tiredness, smoking and sun exposure. And with social media trends now encouraging us to ditch the concealer, you may find them even more of a nuisance. The good news? There might be an easy solution.

According to Dr Ahmed El Muntasar – aka Mayfair’s aesthetics doctor – minimising dark circles is easier than you think. By applying a medical-grade skincare product around your lower lash line, you can remedy the issue.

Enter, Obagi’s nu-derm fx cream (£81, Notino.co.uk), a brightening, antioxidant-rich treatment that works to reduce skin pigment with repeated use. If you don’t mind the high price tag, that is.

If you’re not familiar with Obagi, it’s a US brand you’ll often see stocked in professional skincare clinics. Its products are grounded in clinical research and it recently won ‘skincare range of the year’ at the Aesthetics Awards.

Talking on the benefits of Obaji’s nu-derm FX cream, Dr Muntasar told The Independent that it “works by inhibiting tyrosinase – the enzyme responsible for melanin production. This helps reduce pigmentation and leaves the skin looking noticeably brighter and more even.” It does this with the help of an ingredient called arbutin, which he describes as “incredibly effective”.

Of course, when it comes to dark circles, Dr Muntasar admits that “choosing the right treatment really depends on identifying the underlying issue whether it’s vascular, skin laxity, volume loss (hollowness), or pigmentation.” But, for all intents and purposes, he advises that many of his patients suffer with at least “some degree of pigmentation in the under-eye area” – the arginine in Obaji’s nu-derm treatment will prove largely helpful.

Aside from this seemingly magic component, the cream features vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin E (tocopheryl acetate), exfoliating lactic acid and glycerin to attract moisture from the air. Together, these ingredients aim to soothe, hydrate, exfoliate and brighten, creating an all-round radiance-boosting effect. Consider us on board.

