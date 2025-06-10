Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m fussy about face SPF, but I’ve finally found my favourite formula

The formula nourishes the skin while blurring imperfections

Daisy Lester
Senior shopping writer
Tuesday 10 June 2025 17:26 EDT
The face SPF is currently reduced
The face SPF is currently reduced (iStock/The Independent )

It’s common knowledge how important daily SPF protection is, but it can be tricky to find a formula that works for both your skin type and morning routine.

Some facial sunscreen can feel too heavy underneath make-up, while others leave an unflattering chalky or greasy finish. I’ve trialled SPFs at both ends of the spectrum, from no-frills budget buys to premium products with added skincare benefits – but I always return to one particular formula.

French beauty brand La Roche-Posay is lauded by everyone from dermatologists to beauty editors thanks to its hardworking formulas that both nourish and protect skin.

A skincare and make-up hybrid, the brand’s tinted SPF50 formula is my go-to each morning. Ticking all my boxes for daily protection, the broad-spectrum sunscreen contains SPF50 to shield your skin against UVA and UVB, while also helping to blur imperfections and even out your skin tone. Plus, it works as a primer underneath make-up.

How I tested

I’ve been using La Roche Posay’s tinted SPF50 for months, applying the formula as the last step of my skincare routine each morning. I’ve worn it both on its own with a little bit of concealer, as well as under foundation, I’ve assessed its coverage, feel on the skin and finish. Similarly, I considered how easily it works into the skin and whether it causes any pilling. Here’s why La Roche Posay’s anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+ is worth the hype.

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+

Lookfantastic la roche posay tinted serum
  • Size: 50ml
  • SPF: 50+
  • Key ingredients: Iron oxide, glycerin, vitamin E
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Skin blurring coverage
    • High UV protection

La Roche Posay’s hardworking formula is an SPF50 (dermatologists recommend a minimum of SPF30 for adequate daily protection), so it offers ample safeguarding and has been designed to be applied in the morning and reapplied throughout the day. It is water-, sweat- and sand-resistant, making it ideal for beach breaks as well as everyday wear.

I’ve found it best to apply the SPF with my fingers and have found a little goes a long way and it blends in seamlessly into my skin.

The finish is non-greasy and it offers a subtle skin-blur and dewy finish. While it’s not as pigmented as a foundation, the tint does help to even out the skin tone and mask spots or blemishes. I often follow up with concealer in areas where I need it and have found that the SPF sits nicely under make-up.

Reapplication of SPF atop of make-up is something I love to do, but this formula makes it a nice process, and I’m yet to experience any pilling when reapplying.

  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+

Providing both lightweight coverage and high daily UV protection, La Roche Posay’s anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted SPF50+ is a multi-functional hero. The hydrating formula not only sits nicely under make-up but gives the aspirational no-make-up look with just the right amount of skin blurring effect. Yes, it’s more pricey than other formulas, but the compact tube will last you a surprisingly long while and is worth every penny.

