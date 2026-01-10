This Korean skincare bundle includes 9 bestselling products – and it’s just £19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Korea has long set the benchmark for thoughtful, skin-first formulas. From calming rice extracts to barrier-boosting soybean oil, Korean skincare is all about gentle ingredients that deliver visible results.

Until recently, cult brands (Cosrx and Biodance) were difficult to get hold of in the UK, but the past few years have changed that. Now widely stocked at Boots, some of the most sought-after Korean skincare staples are easier to find than ever – and they’re currently available in a curated beauty bundle that brings serious value.

Comprising nine products from a selection of TikTok-viral brands, the Boots latest skincare haul costs just £19 (Boots.com), but sets out to give skin a facial-rivalling glow. Think: pore-refining formulas, hydration-boosting sheet masks and an SPF that feels weightless on the skin. Here’s what you need to know.

Style Korean K-beauty journey starter kit: £19, Boots.com

Bundled up in a clear toiletry bag, perfect for hand luggage-only holidays, Boots’ Korean skincare bundle is home to no shortage of best-sellers, featuring brands such as Medicube, Skin 1004, Haruharu Wonder, and Round Lab.

The set includes Cosrx’s advanced snail 96 mucin power essence, which left my skin feeling quenched when I tested it, and a Biodance sheet mask. While I’ve not tested the exact mask in the bundle, I did see a positive difference in the state of my skin after using the brand’s bio collagen mask on a long-haul flight.

Another highlight from the bundle is Medicube’s zero pore pads, which have been heralded on TikTok for improving the appearance of oily-prone skin. According to those who have used the pads is to let them sit on any problem areas and get to work much like a sheet mask. Together with this haul’s SPF, toner, cleansers (multiple), and blemish patches, this is a great way to kick start good, healthy skin in 2026. Sign me up.

