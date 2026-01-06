With more than a decade spent testing and writing about beauty products, I’ve tried my fair share of CeraVe formulas – and, in my experience, they often deliver results that stand shoulder to shoulder with far pricier skincare. I found the brand’s skin renewing eye cream both calming and smoothing on my 41-year-old skin, so I was keen to see how its two latest anti-ageing launches would compare.

Founded by dermatologists, CeraVe has built its reputation on straightforward, effective skincare with clearly labelled ingredients. Every product is formulated to support the skin’s natural barrier. This is thanks to the inclusion of three essential ceramides that help lock in moisture, while shielding the skin from potential irritants.

The newest additions to the range – a retinol serum and a peptide cream – promise to hydrate, visibly firm and soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Unsurprisingly, those claims caught my attention. Read on for my honest verdict after putting both formulas to the test.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

