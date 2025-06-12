I’m 41 and this CeraVe eye cream plumped my fine lines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CeraVe ‘s skin renewing eye cream (£23, Boots.com) launched over the summer with the lofty promise of reduced fine lines and crow’s feet. With these in mind, our five testers put the eye cream to work.

Initially, with people paying a premium to minimise the development of their fine lines, we were sceptical. However, given its impressive ingredient list (a peptide complex, ceramides and caffeine), CeraVe’s most recent development looked good on paper. And it’s no surprise, with best-sellers, such as the SA smoothing cleanser (£14.50, Boots.com) and advanced repair ointment (£11.50, Boots.com) already under the brand’s belt.

In order to get an all-encompassing overview of the brand’s first-ever anti-ageing eye cream, which is available exclusively at Boots, we dished it out across ages and skin types. Keep reading for the verdict.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our IndyBest team tested the CeraVe eye cream on oily, combination, normal and dry skin types ( The Independent )

Applying the CeraVe cream to the under-eye and eyelid area, our team of five testers (aged between 23 and 40, with varied skin types) noted our impressions, both immediately and after a full eight hours of wear. We noted any instant differences in the under-eye area, the texture of the cream, how it felt on the skin and how it worked with other products. With the former criteria – differences to the under-eye area – we paid close attention to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet. Here’s how we got on.

CeraVe skin renewing eye cream: £23, Boots.com

open image in gallery The eye cream boasts hyaluronic acid and niacinamide among its list of actives ( CeraVe/The Independent )

In terms of the product itself, the skin renewing eye cream features a whole host of skincare buzzwords including niacinamide to manage shine, hyaluronic acid and glycerin for hydration, nourishing ceramides and the previously mentioned peptide complex (the formula’s USP) with caffeine for a youthful plumping effect.

Tester: Helen Wilson-Beevers

Rating: 4/5

Age: 41

41 Skin type: Dehydrated/sensitive skin

My 40-year-old skin lacks hydration, so I stick to products that help counteract this and I was instantly impressed by how intensely smoothing and moisturising the balm-like eye cream is. The cream has a richness which feels nourishing and comforting to apply, whether in the morning or before bed. I used it with my evening skincare routine and applied it underneath make-up, with the product offering an even base for concealer. The delicate skin around my eyes is easily irritated so I’m often cautious of using products on this area, but I noticed a gentle soothing effect and didn’t see any reaction at all.

Let’s be honest, this cream won’t eradicate wrinkles, but it did work on my fine lines, giving a temporary and subtle plumped-up feeling. As the skin around my eyes loses elasticity and becomes thinner with age, hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid, niacinamide to help with texture and barrier-protecting ceramides are all components I look for. It’s pleasing to apply to the skin, has a silky-soft finish and doesn’t leave any lingering greasiness. Plus, the results I’ve seen with this eye cream are akin to far more expensive products I’ve used, so I think it delivers value for money, too.

Tester: Samuel Mathewson

Rating: 4/5

Age: 33

33 Skin Type: Dry skin

I have a sensitive eye area and have broken out in rashes with several (more expensive) eye creams in the past. But this one is soothing and moisturising, even better, I felt no traces of sensitivity. I’ve used it for a few days, applying the thick cream liberally before bed and have found that my eye area feels more hydrated, thanks to the heavy formula. While you’ll find peptides on the ingredients list, the eye cream is unlikely to magically zap away your wrinkles, but my first impressions are very positive.

Tester: Daisy Lester

Rating: 4.5/5

Age: 27

27 Skin type: Normal skin

On first impressions, CeraVe’s formula is everything I look for in an eye cream: thick, smoothing and firming. The squeeze tube and precise applicator help the product go on with ease. Infused with hydrating and nourishing ingredients (think peptides, caffeine, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide), the formula locks in moisture for a glowy finish. My under-eye area immediately felt soothed, soft and smoothed, while the once dull area looked visibly brighter (reversing the effects of a busy weekend). It works nicely as a primer too, and concealer can be comfortably layered without any pilling.

Tester: Lucy Smith

Rating: 4/5

Age: 28

28 Skin type: Oily skin

I immediately notice the topical filler-like feel of the cream. Much like a silicone-type deep wrinkle filler (the sort I’d spot in my granny’s bathroom), this eye cream has a smoothing, line-blurring effect upon application. It’s not quite as intense as a deep filler and feels lighter for use among a larger age bracket, but it still works to hide the little creases that have appeared under my lash line as I’ve eeked into my late 20s. The feel of the cream is immediately soothing and, as someone who suffers from many a streaming eye come hayfever season, this seems just the calming ticket.

Tester: Ellie-Anne Walmesley

Rating: 4.5/5

Age: 24

24 Skin type: Combination/sensitive skin

I often wake up with puffy eyes, and even before fully rubbing in this eye cream, I noticed its cooling effect. Owing to my sensitive skin, I’m always cautious of skincare products, but I experienced no stinging or tingling. The cream’s consistency is perfect for me – a thicker gel-like formula is not too heavy, unlike others I’ve tried that have caused milia around my eyes. Overall, I’m impressed with how soothing it is and would recommend it to other people with sensitive skin.

The verdict: CeraVe skin renewing eye cream

While our testers had mixed reviews, with some wondering about the efficacy of the cream in eliminating wrinkles and others enjoying its smoothing and soothing qualities, the product’s average score came out at a generous 4.2/5. Overall, we mostly enjoyed the texture of the CeraVe eye cream on the skin, its ability to layer with make-up and how comfortable it felt for those of us prone to sensitive eyes. As for how it works as an anti-ager long-term? Watch this space.

