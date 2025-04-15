I’ve tried almost every Lush product but these are the ones I’d recommend

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From body lotions to invigorating hair treatments, these are my favourite Lush formulas
Working at Lush was a defining part of my late teens and early adulthood. What started as a college job turned into six years of working in beauty retail – helping customers find products, learning about skincare ingredients, and forming long-lasting friendships.
From scooping out sorbet-looking face masks from metal bowls on ice to chucking a bath bomb into water to demonstrate how it fizzes and foams, working at Lush was an interactive, sometimes chaotic, but genuinely fun way to learn about beauty.
If you’ve ever walked into one of the brand’s stores, you’ll have seen the products aren’t just about fragrance – they’re fresh, handmade, and packed with ingredients worth paying attention to.
That said, Lush stores can be a sensory overload. Between the scents, textures, and sheer number of options, it’s easy to feel lost if you’re not sure what you’re looking for.
So, to give you a helping hand, I’ve put together a definitive list of the best of the best when it comes to Lush products. I’ve highlighted the ones I used religiously when I worked for the brand and would still recommend them today. From cult-favourite body lotions to invigorating hair treatments and bathtime essentials, these are the Lush products to know.
A solid version of Ro’s much-loved argan body conditioner (a beautiful in-shower moisturiser), this soap is packed with hydrating argan oil and leaves skin feeling nourished rather than tight or dry. It has the same rich rose and vanilla scent that lingers beautifully on the skin, and the soap produces a gorgeous creamy lather that doesn’t strip the skin. Be sure to store it on a soap dish, so it doesn’t melt away in a puddle on the side of your bath.
This is the jammiest rose scent with just a hint of lemon, which keeps it fresh, rather than being overly sweet. It layers so beautifully with other Lush rose-scented products, and a little goes a long way – two spritzes are usually enough (I do tend to use more at night, though). Keep in mind it is a bold, long-lasting scent, so, if you prefer light florals, this might be a bit too intense for you.
This product is a cult favourite for good reason. Great for irritated skin, it’s packed with oat milk, chamomile, and rose water, to calm redness and itchiness. Many customers would come in singing its praises, and it’s great for all ages. The self-preserving version is extra rich, thanks to added olive oil, and it feels amazing – instantly soothing dry, sensitive, and reactive skin (though it does take a little while to absorb). If many other lotions haven't worked for you, go and get yourself a sample of this one. Plus, the subtle lavender scent helps with relaxation.
It's also available in a self-preserving version (£35, Lush.com), which offers extra hydration, without synthetic preservatives. It’s worth noting this version of the cream is also thicker and takes longer to absorb.
Cooling peppermint and rich cocoa butter make this an absolute dream for sore, overworked feet. It’s perfect for use after a long day or a workout, and the consistency is that of a rich lotion – all you’ll need is a good dollop for both feet. With the mint helping to refresh tired feet, and the cocoa butter helping to moisturise, you’ll see results after one use. If, like me, you’re prone to very cracked heels, use this cream every few days, to help soften your feet. Once your cracked heels have gone, switch to using the cream once a week, to keep your feet in top condition. Just keep in mind it’s best to wear socks after applying this cream, to avoid slipping.
This balm is what you need when you’ve dragged yourself out of bed and your coffee refuses to kick in. Offering a little boost, this Lush balm uses a combination of uplifting citrusy, grapefruit, geranium and rosemary oils, as their reviving scents invigorate in an instant. Made to be applied to temples and wrists, the balm is super easy to apply – I take mine out with me for busy days in central London.
A simple yet effective rose and lavender water toner, this product aims to help hydrate and soothe sensitive or dry skin. It is suitable for almost anyone and boasts a super simple formula that smells light and refreshing. The best way to use it is right after you’ve cleansed your skin, to remove any traces of make-up or cleanser. It can also be spritzed directly onto your face, for a quick refreshing hit.
This super tingly, peppermint-infused pre-shampoo treatment stimulates the scalp and encourages healthy hair growth. Although, I wouldn’t rely on it to grow locks like Rapunzel – I use it to maintain scalp health, to volumise (with results visible after a few uses) and to reduce itching. My scalp feels renewed every time I use it. It’s worth noting the formula needs to be left to sit for 20 minutes before being washed out, so it's not one to reach for if you’re in a rush.
These charcoal-based, travel-friendly toothy tabs freshen breath and gently whiten teeth – they’re perfect when you need to pack light or avoid liquids. You may be sceptical (so was I, at first) but the tabs actually clean teeth and freshen breath very well. When it comes to helping whiten teeth for a brighter smile, I believe these tabs have a great effect if you use them consistently – for about two weeks, say – but, in all honesty, charcoal can only take teeth whitening so far. However, I still love using these tabs as a travel-friendly option for oral health.
Originally developed for afro-textured hair, this rich, citrus-scented cream hydrates curls and adds definition, without weighing down locks. The sweet smell of jasmine lasts throughout the day, and I can’t get enough of it. The formula is ultra-hydrating, without being greasy, and I recommend this product to anyone with type three or four hair. The more coily your hair, the more of the product you’ll use, which is something to keep in mind.
Very protein-rich, this triple-strength conditioner is packed with avocado and soya milk – it’s amazing at restoring moisture to extremely dry or damaged hair. Use a scoop to begin with, but make it a generous one if your hair needs a little more TLC. It works best when left on for a few minutes before rinsing, and, as an added bonus, the formula has a lovely creamy floral scent that’ll linger on your hair.
One of Lush’s most famous bath bombs, this colourful beauty turns the water into a swirling galaxy of blues, pinks, and glitter – almost as though you’re bathing in space. Everyone loved seeing this go in the water during in-store demonstrations. It features a refreshing minty scent that energises you while you soak, and the bomb leaves behind a subtle shimmer on the skin. However, be warned, the glitter can cling to the tub, so, it will need a good rinse after use.
Sweet and dreamy, this bath bomb’s mix of lavender and tonka dissolves into a pink and purple bath soak. This is the one you want to use when you need to unwind at night, as it is ideal for helping to relieve stress and provide a better night’s sleep. It also leaves skin feeling soft, with a light, lingering scent – heavenly.
Call this a two-in-one shower product – it is an exfoliating sea salt scrub that also doubles as a shower gel, leaving skin feeling ultra-soft and refreshed. I would go as far as to say you will leave the shower feeling like a newborn baby. The rub cleans the skin without drying it out – you can even use it on dry skin, for a more intense scrub. Plus, the citrusy scent is fresh and uplifting.
Bright purple and minty, this body scrub tingles on the skin and gets your circulation going. Scoop about a quarter of a handful each time (you’ll probably repeat this about four times to cover your entire body – a little goes a long way), and apply in circular motions to moisten skin while in the shower. If you prefer a stronger scrubbing action, use it on dry skin and rinse away. The colour alone initially grabs your attention, but the tingling and refreshing effect will keep you coming back for more. It’s invigorating and cooling on sore muscles and leaves skin ultra-smooth.
This solid body butter is packed with ground almonds and cocoa butter to exfoliate and moisturise at the same time. It looks very simple, which means it may end up being underestimated, but it delivers amazing results. I’ve found it’s perfect for dry elbows and knees. The bar can melt easily, though, so, keep it in a cool, dry place.
This gentle Mediterranean-inspired shower gel is rich with nourishing olive oil for soft skin. It has a subtle and addictive citrus-floral scent you won’t forget – it's all at once fresh and slightly woody. The formula is great for all skin types, hydrating without being heavy or greasy. It’s worth noting the gel can separate slightly, so, give it a good shake before using it.
I’d describe this shower gel as a hug in a bottle. It is creamy, packed with lavender and is everything you need to help you get a good night's sleep. It leaves skin soft and comforted and pairs perfectly with the Lush ‘sleepy’ body lotion. Sweet dreams, everyone.
This soap looks a little unusual – perhaps more like a dessert (think traditional ‘spotted dick’ pudding) than a bathroom essential. Super hydrating and non-stripping, the milky soap features dried apricots and cocoa butter. It gently cleanses while releasing a subtle, comforting scent. Its soft lather is perfect for dry skin, too. The fact it’s softer than most soaps does mean it disappears quickly, though.
This huge, citrusy bubble bar can be broken into pieces and crumbled into the tub, turning the bath water a sunny shade of orange in the process. It smells beautifully uplifting and is bound to brighten even the gloomiest of days. Crumble it under running water and you’ll get mounds of soft bubbles.
