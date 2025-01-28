Jump to content
Benefit’s new eyebrow pen gave me defined, natural-looking brows in seconds

For extra precision, the brand’s new tool uses three microfine brushes

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 28 January 2025 16:30 EST
The pen comes in eight shades (iStock/The Independent)

From Bella Hadid’s Nineties-style skinny arches to fluffed-up looks à la Lilly Collins, eyebrows can transform the face. If you’re not gifted with a naturally defined brow, the right tools can help you get the look you want.

In the beauty world, Benefit’s roster of brow products occupies a special spot in many make-up bags, including mine. Lured in by its signature kitsch packaging, fun product names and, of course, award-winning formulas, I’ve been using Benefit brow products for more than a decade.

The formulas are long-lasting and the pigment is perfectly natural-looking, but the main appeal is the precision Benefit’s tools offer. The precisely pencil, in particular, is my ride-or-die for definition and structure. So, the launch of its finest tool yet piqued my interest.

New for 2025, the mighty fine brow pen claims to be the finest triple-tip brow pen on the market, complete with three 0.1mm brush tips designed to mimic the look of natural hair for a no-make-up make-up look.

Available in eight shades – from neutral blonde to deep brown – the pen promises to be long-wearing as well as sweat-, smudge- and transfer-proof. These benefits are all the reasons why I love the precisely pencil, but is the microfine pen about to replace it in my make-up routine?

How I tested

During testing, I looked for ease of application as well as good pigment and definition (Daisy Lester/The Independent)

Testing the neutral deep brown shade of the mighty fine pen, I applied it in the morning and assessed how well it stayed put throughout the day. Considering the ease of application, the pigment and how it helped with definition, I took note of how natural the finished look was, before using Benefit’s brow gel (£20.80, Boots.com) to set my arches. For context, I have dark brown brows that are certainly sisters but not twins. They are not as bushy and symmetrical as I’d like, so, I use brow pencils or pens to fill them in, while creating definition.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I cover the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, I’ve reviewed countless products and will always offer honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.

Benefit mighty fine brow pen

Benefit brow pencil
  • Shades: 2.5 neutral blonde, 2.75 warm auburn, 3 warm light brown, 3.5 neutral medium brown, 3.75 warm medium brown, 4 warm deep brown. 4.5 neutral deep brown, 5 warm black-brown
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly easy to use
    • Quick to use
    • Natural-looking results
    • Long lasting

Benefit’s new eyebrow pen boasts an innovative three-brush design. Each of the 0.1mm brush tips has been designed to mimic your natural hairs – and it seriously works. While other superfine brow pencils (including Benefit’s own precision pencil and Refy’s viral brow pencil) replicate your brow hairs, Benefit’s pen does it at three times the speed. Simply shake before use and apply perpendicular to your brow, flicking the pen upwards, onto dry brows. It’s incredibly easy to use, with little space for error. Each brow takes around six seconds and it’s a perfect result every time.

The pigment is rich but not as intense as some pen formulas can be. The finished look has the softness of a pencil, thanks to the brush tip, but the pen-style applicator allows for extra precision and definition. Filling in any sparseness while also creating more volume, the pen helped me even out my brows in the middle before adopting a more feathered approach on the arches. Though a spoolie brush on the end would not have gone amiss, as I found it was an even better result when blended and buffed in.

benefit brow pen
<p>Before and after using the Benefit brow pen</p> (Daisy Lester )

Another benefit of the pen is it doesn’t require sharpening and there’s no risk of it snapping off halfway through use (I’ve had this happen with Benefit’s other brow products before).

The formula’s long wear is impressive, too. The pigment was just as rich at the end of the day, while the definition was equally strong. Testing its waterproof credentials in the shower, my brows came out just as pigmented on the other side, albeit a bit less defined.

benefit brow gel
<p>My brows finished with Benefit’s setting product</p> (Daisy Lester )

I usually don’t like the harshness that brow pens can give, but Benefit’s delicate 0.1mm brush creates fluffy, more richly coloured brows, without looking like you’ve used anything on them. Finishing with a coat of Benefit’s 24-hour brow setter, the duo had a laminating effect on my brows.

  1.  £26 from Benefitcosmetics.com
The verdict: Benefit mighty fine brow pen

As someone who rarely leaves the house without her brows done, I’ve tried a lot of pencils and pens. However, Benefit’s new mighty fine pen is about to replace them all in my make-up routine. Incredibly easy and quick to use, it replicates individual hairs for a natural-looking and fluffy finish. The pigment and definition it achieves last all day, while the pen itself is far simpler than faffing with sharpening pencils or risking tips snapping off. My only gripe is the price, with £26 definitely sitting at the investment end of the spectrum, but, with just a few flicks needed on each brow, it’s sure to last a good while.

