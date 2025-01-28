Benefit’s new eyebrow pen gave me defined, natural-looking brows in seconds

Benefit mighty fine brow pen
- Shades: 2.5 neutral blonde, 2.75 warm auburn, 3 warm light brown, 3.5 neutral medium brown, 3.75 warm medium brown, 4 warm deep brown. 4.5 neutral deep brown, 5 warm black-brown
- Why we love it
- Incredibly easy to use
- Quick to use
- Natural-looking results
- Long lasting
Benefit’s new eyebrow pen boasts an innovative three-brush design. Each of the 0.1mm brush tips has been designed to mimic your natural hairs – and it seriously works. While other superfine brow pencils (including Benefit’s own precision pencil and Refy’s viral brow pencil) replicate your brow hairs, Benefit’s pen does it at three times the speed. Simply shake before use and apply perpendicular to your brow, flicking the pen upwards, onto dry brows. It’s incredibly easy to use, with little space for error. Each brow takes around six seconds and it’s a perfect result every time.
The pigment is rich but not as intense as some pen formulas can be. The finished look has the softness of a pencil, thanks to the brush tip, but the pen-style applicator allows for extra precision and definition. Filling in any sparseness while also creating more volume, the pen helped me even out my brows in the middle before adopting a more feathered approach on the arches. Though a spoolie brush on the end would not have gone amiss, as I found it was an even better result when blended and buffed in.
Another benefit of the pen is it doesn’t require sharpening and there’s no risk of it snapping off halfway through use (I’ve had this happen with Benefit’s other brow products before).
The formula’s long wear is impressive, too. The pigment was just as rich at the end of the day, while the definition was equally strong. Testing its waterproof credentials in the shower, my brows came out just as pigmented on the other side, albeit a bit less defined.
I usually don’t like the harshness that brow pens can give, but Benefit’s delicate 0.1mm brush creates fluffy, more richly coloured brows, without looking like you’ve used anything on them. Finishing with a coat of Benefit’s 24-hour brow setter, the duo had a laminating effect on my brows.