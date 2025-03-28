Jump to content
The best Vieve products you need to try, according to a beauty editor

I’ve been using Jamie Genevieve’s brand for years, and these are my top-tier picks

Lucy Partington
Friday 28 March 2025 13:00 EDT
Vieve’s make-up has been favoured by the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Claudia Winkleman
Vieve’s make-up has been favoured by the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Claudia Winkleman (Lucy Partington/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

If you haven’t heard of Jamie Genevieve, where have you been for the past 12 years? The Scottish make-up-artist-turned-YouTuber started her career online back in 2013, and since then, she’s gone from strength to strength. Known and trusted by millions for her accessible, relatable and easy-to-follow make-up tutorials, along with her seriously impressive skills, the MUA decided to harness her industry experience and launch her first brand, Vieve, in 2020.

In the years since its inception, Vieve has quickly become a brand used and loved by the general public, make-up artists across the globe, and a whole host of celebrities. Claudia Winkleman uses the brand’s eye wands (in shades espresso and raven) to achieve her iconic smokey eye, while Suki Waterhouse wore a selection of Vieve best-sellers for a recent performance.

As a brand, Vieve has seen rapid growth and success, so it probably comes as no surprise to hear its portfolio of products is ever-expanding, too, from its hydrating, glow-boosting primer (“super skin nova”) to its recently launched new highlighter shade.

If you’ve yet to try Vieve products for yourself, let me introduce you to a few of my favourites. They’ve made their way into my everyday make-up bag, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed if you choose to add them to yours.

How I tested

Some of the brand’s products have become one of my everyday staples
Some of the brand’s products have become one of my everyday staples (Lucy Partington)

I have been using Vieve since its initial launch in March 2020. Since then, I’ve tried the majority of products available from the brand, with a fair few of them having become everyday staples in my routine. The products listed below are ones I have tested multiple times in different scenarios, and they have all earned their place in this round-up of the best Vieve products.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8, and so many more. She knows what to look for when seeking out top-notch beauty products, while her extensive experience of using Vieve formulas means she’s well-placed to offer a comprehensive guide to the ones to reach for.

The best Vieve products for 2025 are:

1
Vieve skin nova complexion balm

Best Vieve products Indybest review Vieve skin nova complexion balm
  • Best: Foundation
  • Key ingredients : Niacinamide, polyglutamic acid, collagen amino acids
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Long-lasting
    • Buildable coverage

The idea of a complexion balm is about as satisfying as it sounds, and I love the formula and finish of this foundation. It has medium, buildable coverage that really works to even out overall skin tone without it looking like you’re wearing any make-up – essentially, it’s a ‘your skin but better’ beauty must-have.

Best Vieve product IndyBest review Vieve skin nova complexion balm
This formula evens out overall skin tone (Lucy Partington)

As its name suggests, it’s a product inspired by the brand’s best-selling skin nova primer (more on that later), so it’s packed with a blend of hardworking skincare ingredients to help smooth, plump and hydrate throughout the day. It lasts well throughout the day, with minimal touch-ups required, and the formula itself buffs and blends easily into skin for a seamless finish.

  1.  £34 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
2
Vieve the nova candle

Best Vieve product Indybest review Vieve the nova candle
  • Best: Candle
  • Key ingredients : Mineral wax
  • Why we love it
    • Good scent throw
    • Chic jar
    • Clean burn

Another product inspired by skin nova – this time in terms of scent. It’s the second candle from Vieve’s ‘bathleisure’ range and it’s a real showstopper. It fills a room well, and the warming blend of neroli, vanilla and bergamot isn’t too overpowering. The scent is comforting and uplifting, and it lingers beautifully – after lighting the candle in the evening, I could still smell it the following morning. Plus, the glass jar that houses the candle is incredibly chic and would make for a perfect pen pot or brush holder once all the wax has melted away. As with everything in Vieve’s range, this candle is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

  1.  £45 from Vievebeauty.com
3
Vieve super skin nova

Vieve super skin nova Indybest review
  • Best: Primer
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, shea butter
  • Why we love it
    • Packed with skincare
    • Leaves skin glowing
    • Great make-up base

Consider this to be a skincare-make-up hybrid on steroids – it’s powered by a (seriously impressive) blend of 33 ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, shea butter and niacinamide, all of which come together to provide deep hydration all day.

I was a bit concerned the added shea butter would be a bit too much for my skin, but it wasn’t at all. Instead of looking and feeling greasy, skin is radiant, healthy-looking and perfectly prepped for make-up application. Plus, I love the fact it has a slight golden tone to it, which catches the light beautifully, turning this primer into a product that could be worn alone, if needed. In terms of application, I find it best to warm a small amount between your fingers before applying it onto the skin, making it easier to blend.

  1.  £39 from Vievebeauty.com
4
Vieve modern lip definer in ‘brat’

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve modern lip definer in ‘brat’
  • Best: Lip liner
  • Key ingredients : Jojoba seed oil, vitamins C and E
  • Why we love it
    • Well pigmented
    • Long-lasting

Up there with the best lip liner formulations I’ve tried, Vieve’s lip definers come in 11 shades, ranging from everyday nudes to romantic pinks to a bold red. They’re well pigmented, have just the right level of creaminess and are bolstered with a blend of kind-to-lips ingredients that help soften and hydrate. The ‘brat’ shade is described as ‘a perfect pinky-brown’, and it works just as well under a lip gloss or oil as it does a lipstick. I get good longevity out of this liner, and I love how it dries down and how easy it is to apply.

  1.  £19 from Vievebeauty.com
5
Vieve nova glow liquid light in ‘bijou’

Best Vieve products Indybest review Vieve nova glow liquid light in ‘bijou’
  • Best: Highlighter
  • Key ingredients : Niacinamide, smoothing polymers
  • Why we love it
    • Four shades
    • Light-reflecting, without being glittery

If it’s a grown-up glow you’re looking for, consider this highlighter, which is available in four wearable, glow-boosting shades packed with skincare ingredients. Instead of containing glitter, they have pearlescent, light-reflecting pigments that create a lit-from-within, natural-looking radiance. I wear this product on the high points of my cheeks – where the sun would naturally hit – and I love how lightweight the formula is and how well it layers over existing make-up. It really does sit beautifully on top of foundation, powder and bronzer, without disturbing what’s underneath. Although it looks quite white in the tube, the shade provides a luminous, glass skin-esque finish.

  1.  £27 from Vievebeauty.com
6
Vieve sunset blush in ‘pesca’

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve sunset blush in ‘pesca’
  • Best: Blush
  • Key ingredients : Niacinamide, smoothing polymers
  • Why we love it
    • Finely milled
    • Blendable
    • Buildable

This brand’s blush collection is inspired by its founder’s love of Italy, with each of the six complexion-enhancing shades being reminiscent of a Mediterranean sunset. My personal favourite is ‘pesca’, which is a soft peach. As somebody who was once scared of blusher, this product gave me the perfect entry point, and I’ve worn it on repeat.

Vieve sunset blush in ‘pesca’
I’ve worn this blush on repeat (Lucy Partington)

Subtle, blendable and easy to build up to your desired level of intensity, it can be used to create a soft wash of colour or to create a bolder look. The formula is finely milled and blends effortlessly into the skin – so much so that it almost feels like a cream – leaving a healthy-looking glow in its wake.

  1.  £27 from Spacenk.com
7
Vieve bath and body soak

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve bath and body soak
  • Best: Body product
  • Key ingredients : Sandalwood oil, Scottish dulse and bladderwrack seaweed
  • Why we love it
    • Pregnancy-safe
    • Can be used as a body wash or bubble bath
    • Rich in vitamins and minerals

This product isn’t just a bubble bath as it also doubles as a shower gel. The scent is incredible: it’s Vieve’s signature blend of neroli, amber and santal, which results in something warming. When using this product, the fragrance fills the entire bathroom, and it lingers on the skin, too. The formula itself feels luxurious, has a slight foam to it and the gel texture works to cleanse and soothe the skin. It’s not the cheapest, but think of it as an incredibly indulgent treat that’ll make your morning shower feel like a spa break.

  1.  £26 from Vievebeauty.com
8
Vieve lip dew in ‘rosa’

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve lip dew in ‘rosa’
  • Best: Lip oil
  • Key ingredients : Raspberry seed oil, camellia oil, vitamin E
  • Why we love it
    • Nourishing
    • Slight hint of colour
    • High-shine finish

If you like a subtle, hydrating hint of lip colour, this might be the product for you. It comes in a selection of seven shades, but ‘rosa’ (described as a ‘your-lips-but-better dusky rose’) is my favourite. It works really nicely alone or when layered with the Vieve ‘brat’ lip liner, and I love the fact that it’s bursting with a blend of moisturising ingredients, including raspberry seed oil extract and vitamin E to nourish and soften dry lips. If you’d prefer something without any pigment, the same formula is also available in both ‘mirror’ (a clear formula) or ‘original’, which has a subtle golden, multi-dimensional finish.

  1.  £21 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
9
Vieve invisiveil setting spray

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve invisiveil setting spray
  • Best: Setting spray
  • Key ingredients : Niacinamide, antioxidants
  • Why we love it
    • Alcohol-free
    • Transfer-proof

Before this launched, I was a die-hard Charlotte Tilbury setting spray girl, but this Vieve product has become a firm favourite. Super lightweight, the formula promises 16-hour long-wear hold, and it really does keep make-up looking fresh, locking it in place all day. The spray is infused with niacinamide, alongside a blend of hydrating antioxidants. The real magic, though, is that it keeps matte skin matte and dewy skin dewy, so no matter your preferred foundation finish, you can still use this setting spray. Plus, it has Vieve’s signature skin nova scent, which smells delicious.

  1.  £28 from Vievebeauty.com
10
Vieve soul shadows in ‘lure’

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve soul shadows in ‘lure’
  • Best: Eyeshadow
  • Key ingredients : Talc, tapioca starch, iron oxides
  • Why we love it
    • Nice range of shades
    • Long-lasting

I love a handy, travel-sized eyeshadow quad, and Vieve’s ‘lure’ offers a selection of wearable mauve and pink shades, with the buildable formulas meaning you can apply as much or as little as you like, from a subtle wash of colour to something more intense.

For an easy, daytime look that requires minimal effort, I like to buff either ‘tease’ or ‘rendezvous’ over the entire eyelid, bringing the eyeshadow underneath the lower lash line before finishing with mascara. If I want to take the look up a notch, I press the ‘obsess’ glitter shade into the centre of the lid for an added touch of sparkle.

Best Vieve products IndyBest review Vieve soul shadows in ‘lure’
This eyeshadow palette requires minimal effort (Lucy Partington)

I’ve found the shadows to be long-lasting, with great colour payoff, and they are easy to blend together for a more striking smoky eye. If you’re not convinced by pink, there are four other colour stories to try.

  1.  £29 from Vievebeauty.com
The verdict: Vieve products

If it’s not obvious already, I’m a huge Vieve fangirl, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by any of the products included in this round-up. If you want to start small, I’d suggest opting for the lip dew. If you wear make-up daily, the setting spray is a good introduction to the brand. I also think the bath and body soak or nova candle would make a great gift for that friend who has everything (or you can just snap them up as a payday treat to yourself).

Want more beauty recommendations? Check out our guide to the best BB creams

