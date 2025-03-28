Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’ve been using Jamie Genevieve’s brand for years, and these are my top-tier picks
If you haven’t heard of Jamie Genevieve, where have you been for the past 12 years? The Scottish make-up-artist-turned-YouTuber started her career online back in 2013, and since then, she’s gone from strength to strength. Known and trusted by millions for her accessible, relatable and easy-to-follow make-up tutorials, along with her seriously impressive skills, the MUA decided to harness her industry experience and launch her first brand, Vieve, in 2020.
In the years since its inception, Vieve has quickly become a brand used and loved by the general public, make-up artists across the globe, and a whole host of celebrities. Claudia Winkleman uses the brand’s eye wands (in shades espresso and raven) to achieve her iconic smokey eye, while Suki Waterhouse wore a selection of Vieve best-sellers for a recent performance.
As a brand, Vieve has seen rapid growth and success, so it probably comes as no surprise to hear its portfolio of products is ever-expanding, too, from its hydrating, glow-boosting primer (“super skin nova”) to its recently launched new highlighter shade.
If you’ve yet to try Vieve products for yourself, let me introduce you to a few of my favourites. They’ve made their way into my everyday make-up bag, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed if you choose to add them to yours.
I have been using Vieve since its initial launch in March 2020. Since then, I’ve tried the majority of products available from the brand, with a fair few of them having become everyday staples in my routine. The products listed below are ones I have tested multiple times in different scenarios, and they have all earned their place in this round-up of the best Vieve products.
Lucy Partington is an established beauty editor who has worked in the cosmetics industry for more than 10 years. She’s written about everything from moisturisers to cleansing oils from the likes of Bioderma, Medik8, and so many more. She knows what to look for when seeking out top-notch beauty products, while her extensive experience of using Vieve formulas means she’s well-placed to offer a comprehensive guide to the ones to reach for.
The idea of a complexion balm is about as satisfying as it sounds, and I love the formula and finish of this foundation. It has medium, buildable coverage that really works to even out overall skin tone without it looking like you’re wearing any make-up – essentially, it’s a ‘your skin but better’ beauty must-have.
As its name suggests, it’s a product inspired by the brand’s best-selling skin nova primer (more on that later), so it’s packed with a blend of hardworking skincare ingredients to help smooth, plump and hydrate throughout the day. It lasts well throughout the day, with minimal touch-ups required, and the formula itself buffs and blends easily into skin for a seamless finish.
Another product inspired by skin nova – this time in terms of scent. It’s the second candle from Vieve’s ‘bathleisure’ range and it’s a real showstopper. It fills a room well, and the warming blend of neroli, vanilla and bergamot isn’t too overpowering. The scent is comforting and uplifting, and it lingers beautifully – after lighting the candle in the evening, I could still smell it the following morning. Plus, the glass jar that houses the candle is incredibly chic and would make for a perfect pen pot or brush holder once all the wax has melted away. As with everything in Vieve’s range, this candle is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.
Consider this to be a skincare-make-up hybrid on steroids – it’s powered by a (seriously impressive) blend of 33 ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, shea butter and niacinamide, all of which come together to provide deep hydration all day.
I was a bit concerned the added shea butter would be a bit too much for my skin, but it wasn’t at all. Instead of looking and feeling greasy, skin is radiant, healthy-looking and perfectly prepped for make-up application. Plus, I love the fact it has a slight golden tone to it, which catches the light beautifully, turning this primer into a product that could be worn alone, if needed. In terms of application, I find it best to warm a small amount between your fingers before applying it onto the skin, making it easier to blend.
Up there with the best lip liner formulations I’ve tried, Vieve’s lip definers come in 11 shades, ranging from everyday nudes to romantic pinks to a bold red. They’re well pigmented, have just the right level of creaminess and are bolstered with a blend of kind-to-lips ingredients that help soften and hydrate. The ‘brat’ shade is described as ‘a perfect pinky-brown’, and it works just as well under a lip gloss or oil as it does a lipstick. I get good longevity out of this liner, and I love how it dries down and how easy it is to apply.
If it’s a grown-up glow you’re looking for, consider this highlighter, which is available in four wearable, glow-boosting shades packed with skincare ingredients. Instead of containing glitter, they have pearlescent, light-reflecting pigments that create a lit-from-within, natural-looking radiance. I wear this product on the high points of my cheeks – where the sun would naturally hit – and I love how lightweight the formula is and how well it layers over existing make-up. It really does sit beautifully on top of foundation, powder and bronzer, without disturbing what’s underneath. Although it looks quite white in the tube, the shade provides a luminous, glass skin-esque finish.
This brand’s blush collection is inspired by its founder’s love of Italy, with each of the six complexion-enhancing shades being reminiscent of a Mediterranean sunset. My personal favourite is ‘pesca’, which is a soft peach. As somebody who was once scared of blusher, this product gave me the perfect entry point, and I’ve worn it on repeat.
Subtle, blendable and easy to build up to your desired level of intensity, it can be used to create a soft wash of colour or to create a bolder look. The formula is finely milled and blends effortlessly into the skin – so much so that it almost feels like a cream – leaving a healthy-looking glow in its wake.
This product isn’t just a bubble bath as it also doubles as a shower gel. The scent is incredible: it’s Vieve’s signature blend of neroli, amber and santal, which results in something warming. When using this product, the fragrance fills the entire bathroom, and it lingers on the skin, too. The formula itself feels luxurious, has a slight foam to it and the gel texture works to cleanse and soothe the skin. It’s not the cheapest, but think of it as an incredibly indulgent treat that’ll make your morning shower feel like a spa break.
If you like a subtle, hydrating hint of lip colour, this might be the product for you. It comes in a selection of seven shades, but ‘rosa’ (described as a ‘your-lips-but-better dusky rose’) is my favourite. It works really nicely alone or when layered with the Vieve ‘brat’ lip liner, and I love the fact that it’s bursting with a blend of moisturising ingredients, including raspberry seed oil extract and vitamin E to nourish and soften dry lips. If you’d prefer something without any pigment, the same formula is also available in both ‘mirror’ (a clear formula) or ‘original’, which has a subtle golden, multi-dimensional finish.
Before this launched, I was a die-hard Charlotte Tilbury setting spray girl, but this Vieve product has become a firm favourite. Super lightweight, the formula promises 16-hour long-wear hold, and it really does keep make-up looking fresh, locking it in place all day. The spray is infused with niacinamide, alongside a blend of hydrating antioxidants. The real magic, though, is that it keeps matte skin matte and dewy skin dewy, so no matter your preferred foundation finish, you can still use this setting spray. Plus, it has Vieve’s signature skin nova scent, which smells delicious.
I love a handy, travel-sized eyeshadow quad, and Vieve’s ‘lure’ offers a selection of wearable mauve and pink shades, with the buildable formulas meaning you can apply as much or as little as you like, from a subtle wash of colour to something more intense.
For an easy, daytime look that requires minimal effort, I like to buff either ‘tease’ or ‘rendezvous’ over the entire eyelid, bringing the eyeshadow underneath the lower lash line before finishing with mascara. If I want to take the look up a notch, I press the ‘obsess’ glitter shade into the centre of the lid for an added touch of sparkle.
I’ve found the shadows to be long-lasting, with great colour payoff, and they are easy to blend together for a more striking smoky eye. If you’re not convinced by pink, there are four other colour stories to try.
If it’s not obvious already, I’m a huge Vieve fangirl, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed by any of the products included in this round-up. If you want to start small, I’d suggest opting for the lip dew. If you wear make-up daily, the setting spray is a good introduction to the brand. I also think the bath and body soak or nova candle would make a great gift for that friend who has everything (or you can just snap them up as a payday treat to yourself).
Want more beauty recommendations? Check out our guide to the best BB creams
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in