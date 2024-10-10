Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re already counting down to summer 2025, now’s the time to start scrolling for savings on the ultimate getaway with Jet2holidays.

Departing from 12 UK airports to over 70 European destinations – think culture-stuffed capitals, ski slopes and beach classics – there’s a Jet2 holiday to suit everyone.

With offers on hands-off all-inclusive hotels (complete with aquaparks), Jet2 flights from the UK headed for much sunnier climes and solo travel to meet like-minded adults, beat the crowds by booking an overseas adventure now.

We’ve sourced the top Jet2holidays discount codes to help you plan ahead and bag a bargain on 2025 holidays. From low deposits to free child places and £60 savings, here’s everything you need to know.

Jet2holidays discount codes

The Independent’s top pick for September 2024 is a low deposit offer – just £60pp – to secure a getaway with Jet2holidays. Holidaymakers headed for sunnier shores including the Algarve, Costa del Sol and Montenegro can then pay monthly to cover the remaining cost in more manageable installments. *T&Cs apply.

Single parents can shave £60 off holidays with little ones when the code “J2HSPF60” is applied at checkout. One adult travelling with at least one child can use the offer in conjunction with site-wide family discounts on kid-centric aquapark hotels and infants under two go free.T&Cs apply.

Members of myJet2 can save up to £60 per person on Jet2holidays taken between July 2024 and October 2025 when they create a free account. Exclusive member benefits include flight and holiday discounts and the ability to save and share shortlisted trips.T&Cs apply.

*See the Jet2 website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.