The Sephora beauty advent calendar was my favourite last year, so when I saw everything inside the 2025 edition, I could barely contain my excitement. With the Christmas calendar going on sale early this month, the beauty conglomerate was one of the later retailers to launch its offering. In fact, Boots, Harrods, Selfridges and more dropped theirs back in August – browse my full selection of the best beauty advent calendars 2025 for all the intel.

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait and, based on the brand’s incredible haul of luxury and trending cosmetics, it looks like we’re in for a truly indulgent December. However, it’s worth noting that this Sephora favorites advent calendar (£225, Sephora.co.uk) and the Sephora Collection advent calendar (£89.99, Sephora.co.uk) are two entirely different products, so make sure you’ve landed on the right page. For context, the Sephora Collection variety features inclusions solely from its own brand, Sephora Collection. I like it, but my full review of the Sephora Collection advent calendar found that it’s best suited to teens.

Instead, this Sephora favorites calendar is the retailer’s multi-brand offering, with a range of products from some of my favourite tried and tested brands.

It costs £225, but it’s worth £1,025, and on top of that, it has an extra product compared to 2024, with 24 full-size picks. After rifling through each and every one of these 41 items, I collated my thoughts to bring you an in-depth rundown of everything you need to know. Scroll on to get stuck in.

How we tested

I used all the included products on my face, body and hair ( Lucy Smith )

It might not be in the spirit of Christmas to reveal all 41 items in September, but I’ve spoiled it for myself in the name of journalism. This meant pulling out every drawer, opening every bottle and putting every product through its paces, all so you can make an informed decision about which beauty advent calendar is best for you. Here are some of the things I considered while testing:

Packaging: With its simple gold foil wrap, I compared the appeal of Sephora’s calendar design against its competitors, giving the cardboard makeup a good jostle to gauge its durability, too.

With its simple gold foil wrap, I compared the appeal of Sephora’s calendar design against its competitors, giving the cardboard makeup a good jostle to gauge its durability, too. Variety of products: While some people will prefer a make-up-heavy selection, others might look to calendars with heaps of skincare, so I grouped all of the products included into their various categories (from fragrance to body care) to see if Sephora’s offering was more skewed towards one department.

While some people will prefer a make-up-heavy selection, others might look to calendars with heaps of skincare, so I grouped all of the products included into their various categories (from fragrance to body care) to see if Sephora’s offering was more skewed towards one department. Brand selection: Sephora has a huge selection of brands on-site, so I assessed how many of its most popular ones – e.g. K18 and Summer Fridays – were included, and also considered the price of the products included.

Sephora has a huge selection of brands on-site, so I assessed how many of its most popular ones – e.g. K18 and Summer Fridays – were included, and also considered the price of the products included. Results: After using the contents of the calendar on myself, I jotted down my favourite picks and recorded any inclusions that didn’t wow me, if any.

After using the contents of the calendar on myself, I jotted down my favourite picks and recorded any inclusions that didn’t wow me, if any. Value for money: Comparing my findings from all of the above with those from competitor calendars, I then judged whether or not the Sephora favorites calendar was worth more than £200 and, in the same vein, whether its true value – £1,025 – felt as lavish in practice as it does on paper.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Not only is Lucy Smith heading up The Independent’s 2025 guide to the best beauty advent calendars overall, but she’s reviewed a large selection of the most popular ones individually, too. From Next to Liberty, Asos to Harrods, she’s unboxed a whole host of high-end and affordable beauty picks, so she knows how the advent calendar landscape is looking for 2025 and, more specifically, the calibre of premium offerings from Sephora’s competitors.

Looking for more inspiration? Space NK’s beauty advent calendar has the most full-size products – but is it the best?