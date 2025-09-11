The Boots beauty advent calendar is live and it looks like the best affordable option

Even with the rise of dedicated retailers, including Sephora and Lookfantastic, every beauty obsessive has trodden the hallowed halls of the beauty aisles at Boots. Despite stiff competition, it remains a key retailer, and the Boots beauty advent calendars are no exception. For 2025, it has launched not one but two Christmas countdowns: the 24 beauty stars luxury advent calendar (£150, Boots.com) and the 24 days of skin advent calendar (£70, Boots.com).

There are already more than 30 beauty advent calendars on offer, and it’s only August. While Boots was one of the later brands to announce the contents of its calendars (Liberty’s details dropped back in July), they were certainly worth the wait, with the fillings spanning Korean skincare, luxury Drunk Elephant moisturisers and more.

Unlike high-end department stores (Harrods and Selfridges spring to mind), Boots takes a more affordable approach to beauty advent calendars, keeping things more accessible with options at £70 and £150. As you’d expect, the price (and the impressive contents) mean the beauty retailer’s countdowns sell out fast. To make sure you don’t miss out, keep reading for how you can join the waitlist.

