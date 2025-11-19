The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I unboxed Lookfantastic’s 2025 beauty advent calendar – is it the best value Christmas countdown?
The line-up for 2025 includes the likes of Elemis, Sol De Janeiro, Mac, Color Wow and Medik8
The most wonderful time of the year in the beauty world, the best beauty advent calendars are now dropping daily. From Liberty to Selfridges and Harrods, all the biggest retailers have unveiled their 2025 line-ups spanning make-up, skincare, fragrance and more.
These countdowns for beauty lovers have become somewhat of a Christmas tradition – and Lookfantastic’s offering is always a highlight of the season.
With some beauty advent calendars now costing upwards of £250 (we’re looking at you Space NK and Harvey Nichols), the Lookfantastic offering sets you back £105. Though £5 dearer than last year, it remains one of the most affordable you can buy (only behind M&S and Boots).
The treasure trove boasts a product value of £655 (nearly £100 more than in 2024) and includes 25 products, including 15 full-size favourites from a roster of big beauty brands – think Elemis, Mac, Medik8 and Ren.
The retailer’s beauty advent calendars are famously popular – in previous years, there’s been a waitlist of more than 150,000 for pre-orders – so, to ensure you don’t miss out, I got a sneak peek of the calendar ahead of its unveiling.
How I tested
I got my hands on the coveted calendar ahead of its launch on 16 September 2025, committing the cardinal Christmas sin and opening each door ahead of December.
- Value for money: Considering the size of each product and cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Lookfantastic line-up offered value for money. The brand claim you’re saving more than £500 on the contents of the calendar, but is this just marketing jargon?
- Sizes: Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period.
- Variety: I looked for variety among the products in the calendar, in order to make each day of December special. Whether it was a candle or a party-ready eyeshadow palette, I wanted the products to get me excited for festivities (yes, even before December).
Here’s my review of Lookfantastic’s beauty advent calendar for 2025. Be warned, there are many spoilers ahead.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester has been covering beauty at IndyBest for years, from expert guides on fake tan to lip oils and lip liners. She’s reviewed the best beauty advent calendars since 2022, testing brands from John Lewis and Lookfantastic to Boots and plenty more. When it comes to Lookfantastic, this is the second year in a row she’s tested the retailer’s offering – so she’s prime placed to see how it compares against previous iterations and competitors.
Lookfantastic 2025 beauty advent calendar
- Price: £105
- Worth: £655
- Number of days: 25
- Number of full sized products: 15
- Advent calendar highlights: Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa perfume, Medik8 hydra b5 serum, Elemis rose pro-collagen marine cream, REN eye cream, Mac lip liner
- Available: 16 September, but you can pre-order now
- Why we love it
- Strong skincare offering
- Most full-size products yet
- Cult products from the likes of Elemis, Mac, Sol De Janeiro and Color Wow
- Take note
- Make-up offering could be better
- The box is a little uninspiring
The advent calendar costs £105 (only £5 more expensive than last year’s), but it has an overall value of £655 – meaning you save £550.
As for this year’s packaging, the square red box features two outer doors that open to reveal 25 variously sized drawers. The design is simple – white numbers feature on the red base, with the Lookfantastic logo on the exterior. While the box is sturdy enough to be a year-round storage solution, some might find the box a little too large and festively coloured for evergreen use – compared to Liberty’s artistically designed calendar, it might also be a little boring for some tastes.
Packed with 25 products, the calendar features 15 full-size products (compared to 13 in 2024) and the countdown gets off to a stellar start with a deluxe-size Elemis pro-collagen rose marine cream (£98 for full-size, Lookfantastic.com) on day one. A nice taster of the cult formula, the moisturiser boasts an ultra-lightweight gel consistency.
The skincare saviours continue with a deluxe-size L’Occataine hand cream (£25 for full-size, Lookfantastic) – the perfect soothing tonic during the winter months. A personal favourite, Ren’s brightening eye cream (£49 for full-size, Lookfantastic.com), is on day five. The formula from the now-closed beauty brand is my go-to for nourishing the under-eye area and priming it for concealer. Other highlights include Medik8’s brand-new hydra B5 serum (£49 for full-size, Lookfantastic.com)– I’ve used this daily for two months and my skin feels far softer and smoother – and Lineage’s SPF50 facial formula (£18, Lookfantastic.com).
Fragrance-wise, a full-size Sol de Janerio’s cheriosa 62 (£24, Lookfantastic.com) will delight fans of the viral body mist brand, while a mini Seychelles The White Company candle (£24, Lookfantastic.com) will please older beauty devotees.
When it comes to make-up, there’s less to get excited about, with all the products quite low-value. Glow Recipe’s blush stick (£9.60, Lookfantastic.om) will help create a party-season flush while Revolution’s sparkly full-size eyeshadow palette (£8.99, Lookfantastic.com) has plenty of shades to make an impact (though they aren’t the most long-lasting). There are three Mac formulas in the mix – including a gloss (£22, Lookfantastic.com), lipstick in the shade honeylove (£25, Lookfantastic.com) and lip liner in the universally-flattering shade spice (£22, Lookfantastic.com) – for perfecting your pout. The line-up is completed with Iconic London’s prep set blur setting spray (£26.99, Lookfantastic.com), which doesn’t have the same lightweight appeal as Charlotte Tilbury or Urban Decay’s formulas.
If you’re looking to sample a whole host of haircare, you’re in luck, because this advent calendar delivers on some popular products, albeit in deluxe sizes. There’s Color Wow’s shampoo and conditioner duo (£43 for full-size, Lookfantastic.com), which is a good travel size for keeping your strands healthy while away – particularly if you have coloured hair. Aveda’s botanical repair strengthening leave-in treatment (£36, Lookfantastic.com) is a nourishing treat for mid-week hair, working to defend against breakage, while Wella’s smooth mask (£13.26, Lookfantastic.com) gives your strands a hydration boost during the winter months.
When it comes to wellness essentials, the advent calendar is less strong, with this year’s offering containing a Molton Brown fiery pink pepper bath and shower gel (£26 for full-size, Lookfantastic.com), The Nu Co’s magnesium (£20 for full-size, Lookfantastic.com) ease for spraying on sore muscles and Myvitamins coconut and collagen capsules (£7.99, Lookfantastic.com) for nail, skin and hair health.
As for the big day, I’ll leave that as a surprise – but trust me, it’s sure to add some glamour to your Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The verdict: Lookfantastic 2025 beauty advent calendar
For £100, you’re saving more than £550 on the beauty treats inside Lookfantastic’s advent calendar. The variety of products spans make-up, skincare, haircare, wellness and pampering with highlights including a full-size Medik8 serum, a trio of Mac lip prodcucts, a Sol De Janeiro cheirosa 62 perfume, Red radiance eye cream and The White Company mini candle.
Some products – see the toweling wristbands or BeautyPro under-eye masks – appear an afterthought, but for £105, you can’t argue with the price. Skincare buffs will particularly love the selection of cult brands like Elemis, Espa, Red and Medik8, though make-up fans may be disappointed with just five products. As always, the calendar’s line-up would make lovely gifts, too, so you can get even better value for money with the contents inside.
Looking for more inspiration? We’ve also reviewed the Liberty beauty advent calendar for 2025