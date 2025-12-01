Silentnight’s Black Friday sale includes free gifts

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and the event (which concludes on 1 December) is one of the best times to invest in your sleep set-up, whether that’s with a new mattress, pillows to elevate your comfort, or a chunky new duvet to see you through the chilly nights in the winter.

Silentnight is one of the best-known brands in the sleep space and regularly earns IndyBest accolades, with its products featuring in many of our round-ups, including the best duvets, best electric blankets, best anti-allergy pillows and even the best pregnancy pillows.

This year, Silentnight has unveiled impressive Black Friday offers, making now the ideal moment to refresh your bedroom essentials. The brand is offering 20 per cent off mattresses and beds when you use the code ‘BLACK20’, giving you the chance to save big on superior sleep upgrades.

Even better, Silentnight is also throwing in free gifts. Spend £99 or more and you’ll receive a free fleecy blanket – perfect now that temperatures have dropped. If you spend more than £299, you’ll qualify you for a free premium bedding bundle, which includes two pillows and a coverless duvet and pillowcase set.

As The Independent’s resident sleep expert (I’ve tested everything from the best mattresses to mattress toppers), I’ve rounded up the standout Silentnight deals worth snapping up now.

Silentnight comfort breathe 1200 pocket mattress: Was £499, now £399.20, Silentnight.co.uk

Silentnight is offering 20 per cent off its mattresses as part of its Black Friday sale this year, meaning you can upgrade your sleep set-up for less. It’s available in a range of sizes, from single through to super king, making it easy to find the right fit for your bedroom. While the IndyBest team haven’t tested this exact model, the brand’s mattress, designed in partnership with Premier Inn, features in my guide to the best mattresses for 2025. I was impressed with its affordable price, noting that it’s “hundreds of pounds cheaper than hotel competition from the likes of Soho House and Hypnos, while also being more affordable than industry leaders Simba and Emma.” Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester also reviewed it, describing it as “great for those who want extra support” and praising it as a “stellar all-rounder”. As you’re spending over £299, you’ll also qualify for the free premium bedding bundle, which is automatically added at checkout.

Silentnight yours and mine dual control electric blanket: Was £40, now £38, Silentnight.co.uk

The Silentnight dual control electric blanket is a smart choice for couples or anyone who likes their bed just the right temperature. With dual controls, each side can be heated independently, and its three heat settings and soft fleece finish make it a cosy companion for chilly nights. While the discount is modest, it’s still worth snapping up if an electric blanket was on your Black Friday wishlist. Although we haven’t tested this exact model at IndyBest, Silentnight’s hotel collection version landed a spot in the guide to the best electric blankets. “During testing, it delivered consistent, even heat. In timed preheat runs, warmth reached the feet in around three minutes on high, with a uniform spread by the 10 to 12-minute mark; I recorded 30.9C at the surface after 10 minutes on max,” our tester wrote.

Silentnight so snug winter duvet, double: Was £32, now £27, Silentnight.co.uk

The Silentnight so snug winter duvet is a great choice for the colder months, especially now that temperatures are starting to dip. I included a similar option in my guide to the best winter duvets, where it impressed me by keeping me cosy throughout the night. “The duvet is soft to touch and the filling feels incredibly squishy and lightweight,” I noted in my review. “It’s also super easy to care for, fluffing up almost immediately on arrival and machine washable.” Now reduced from £32 to £27 for the double size, it’s an affordable way to upgrade your winter bedding. It’s available in a 15 tog and single or king sizes, too, all of which are also discounted.

Silentnight comfort miracoil essentials mattress: Was £309, now £247.20, Silentnight.co.uk

This is another 20 per cent off mattress offer from Silentnight, but an even more budget-friendly one. The mattress uses the brand’s signature miracoil spring system, which is said to provide support. It’s topped with a layer of soft cushioning to keep you comfortable. What makes this deal even more tempting is that because you’re spending more than £99, you’ll receive a free cosy heated throw worth £60, perfect for keeping warm as winter sets in.

When will Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday 2025 officially kicks off on 28 November and runs through to Cyber Monday (1 December).

