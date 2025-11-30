These are the best Apple Black Friday deals you need to know about

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday weekend to score an amazing deal on a range of Apple products, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’ve got AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone or MacBook on your wishlist, the best deals are available at third-party retailers, including Argos, Amazon, Currys and John Lewis and are set to continue into Cyber Monday (1 December).

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve been covering Black Friday for nearly 10 years, and I’ve rounded up the deals worth knowing about. Right now, there are standout savings on the AirPods 4, MacBook Air M1 and iPad Air M3.

A top tip is that if you shop at Apple directly, you can earn a free gift card with selected purchases. For example, the Apple pencil pro earns you a £20 gift card, a pair of Beats studio pro headphones gets you a £40 gift card, and buying a MacBook Air secures a whopping £200 gift card.

While you’re thinking about the products you’d like to buy, keep scrolling for my top Apple Black Friday sale deals.

The best Black Friday Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £169, Argos.co.uk

Was £229, now £169, Argos.co.uk Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk

Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk Apple Watch series 10: Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk

Was £399, now £269, Very.co.uk Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

Apple Watch series 11: Was £369, now £349, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan/The Independent )

There’s a £20 saving up for grabs on the new Apple Watch series 11 that comes with a speedy new processor, increased battery life and two metal finishes. In his review, tech critic David Phelan loved its sleek and gorgeous design, adding “its snappy design is unbeatable”. “It has the most versatile looks: equally suited to a workout at the gym and a dressy evening out,” David said. While it’s not a huge offer, it’s an opportunity to save if you’ve had your eye on the wearable.

open image in gallery For those with Apple devices, this is a well priced option ( The Independent )

This is one of the lowest prices I’ve ever seen for the AirPods Pro 2. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his AirPods Pro 2 review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Thomas Deehan also praised them in his review of the best noise-cancelling headphones, writing: “I’ve spent more time with them than any other entry on this list, and I can’t state my admiration for them quite enough.” He added: “Between spatial audio in Apple Music and quick access to Siri, the AirPods Pro 2 are designed to give Apple users an unrivalled experience.”

If they drop out of stock on Argos, you can also get them for the same price at Currys and John Lewis.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

The Apple Watch ultra 2 is the undisputed champion for adventurous types, packing a durable titanium case and multi-day battery life. “It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports,” said tech critic David Phelan in his Apple Watch ultra 2 review. “You can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop.” This discount gets Apple’s most powerful wearable for a more palatable price.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 2025: Was £999, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Taking the top spot in IndyBest’s review of the best laptops, Apple’s MacBook air M4 was praised by tech writer Sean Cameron. “The MacBook air remains Apple’s most popular laptop for a reason. It’s slim, light and brilliantly portable, and in testing the M4 version felt quicker and more responsive in every task I threw at it, from everyday browsing to heavier jobs like photo and video editing,” he noted.

“Battery life is one of the air’s biggest strengths. I found it easily lasted through full workdays without a charger, making it a reliable travel machine. The new webcam impressed too, with Apple’s Centre Stage tech keeping me framed during calls and even showing what’s on the desk when needed,” he added. “The design hasn’t really changed, but that’s no bad thing. The flat profile is still sleek and practical.”

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

When I reviewed it, I was very impressed. “If you’re anything like me and just want a tablet for everyday streaming, browsing, a spot of gaming, calls, maybe even a bit of writing, then this is absolutely the one to get,” I wrote. The Air and Pro are brilliant iPads, but unless you actually need the power for creative tools, the regular iPad just delivers the best iPad experience for the lowest price. That’s why it’s the one I’ll continue to recommend this, the iPad 11th-gen, over the others. It’s now been reduced to its lowest ever price.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Apple finally brought active noise cancellation to its non-Pro AirPods last year, and it makes the latest AirPods 4 a decent alternative to the AirPods Pro 2. They run on the same H2 chip, support personalised spatial audio, have improved microphones and offer better battery life than the Pro model. The open-fit design is lighter and more comfortable, too. While the ANC isn’t as strong as the in-ear seal you get on the Pro 2, tech critic David Phelan still found that it cut out everyday noise surprisingly well, as he noted in his review of the AirPods 4. Now, Laptops Direct has slashed the price of the buds by £40 for Black Friday.

Apple Watch series 10: Was £299, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Prior to the release of the Apple Watch series 11, the series 10 topped tech expert David Phelan’s guide to the best Apple Watches. He praised its large screen, battery life and sleek design. “The series 10 has the full complement of health and fitness features, including the peace of mind that comes with knowing the watch will notify you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low,” he noted.

Apple MacBook air M2 13.6in: Was £999, now £699, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery Apple MacBook air M2 13.6in§ ( Apple )

If you want Apple’s latest MacBook air with an M4 chip, you can buy it for £849 above. If you want a cheaper alternative, the M1 is available below for £529.97. And somewhere in the middle sits the 2022 Apple MacBook air M2 13.6in.

It benefits from a generous £300 saving at Argos, while both John Lewis and Currys are running similar deals. For that price, you get an excellent laptop with the MacBook air’s signature slimline design.

Apple HomePod Mini: Was £99, now £84.99, DIY.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

While B&Q isn’t promoting the homepod mini as a deal on its website, I spotted that the retailer is selling the device for £15 less than Apple, Argos, and John Lewis. When tech expert David RS Taylor reviewed the Apple homepod mini, he noted that it “offers fantastic sound for its size and plenty of smart features for its price”, adding that it’s “incredibly easy to set up on an Apple device, looks fantastic, and does everything you could want of it while taking up a tiny amount of space in any room”.

Apple Macbook Air M1, 2020: Was £700, now £529.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If securing the latest MacBook model isn't your priority, this £150 saving on Apple's 2020 Air device might be tempting. In a previous review of the best laptops, our tester found that "The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast. It’s so strong that many who have previously sought out the pricier MacBook pro will find this more than powerful enough for their needs." Granted, Apple has come a long way since the M1 – the latest MacBook features an M5 chip – but, if you're not likely to need ultra-fast video rendering or advanced gaming graphics, this extra saving from Laptops Direct will be welcome.

Refurbished Apple iPhone 13 128GB: Was £349, now £299, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Here’s a £50 discount on a refurbished (and in “good condition”) iPhone 13. Already priced at a fraction of the cost of what you’d be paying for one of the newer iPhone models, it’s less than £399 for Black Friday. And while it may not be the latest and greatest iPhone, in our tech critic David Phelan’s iPhone 13 review, it was praised for offering “blazing-fast performance, great design and great cameras”.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Never lose your keys, bag or luggage again with this deal on a four-pack of Apple AirTags. These clever little trackers take advantage of Apple’s vast Find My network to help you pinpoint your lost items with uncanny accuracy. These featured in my review of the best key finders, the ultra-wideband (UWB) device gives you precise turn-by-turn directions leading you straight to your lost item, while calling on Apple’s vast network of devices to find your stuff when you’re not personally in range. AirTags also have “left-behind” alerts, so you can receive notifications if you leave the pub while your keys are still on the table. These currently have £18 off on Amazon.

Apple AirTag: Was £35, now £24.69, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

For those items that seem to vanish into thin air on a daily basis, Apple's AirTags can help you track down missing belongings in a trice.

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

While the offer on the pack of four (see above) works out as better value per AirTag, this deal will still save you almost 30 per cent, if you only want a single tracker.

Apple iPhone 17: £30 up front, £49.20 per month, O2.co.uk

open image in gallery ( David Phelan/The Independent )

Here’s a decent offer that will secure you the iPhone 17 with a 36-month contract. For 5G and unlimited minutes and texts, you’ll pay £49.20 per month in addition to an upfront cost of £30. This saves you £10 a month, or £360 over the full 36 months. When The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan reviewed the iPhone 17, he said “there’s a strong case to be made that the iPhone 17 is the model to go for”. It has an impressive battery life and a camera that can “deliver superb results with zero effort”.

“This year, it’s easy to say that the most affordable phone in the iPhone 17 series is the best value, as well as being a sensational phone. The Apple iPhone 17 starts at the same £799 price, but bumps the storage up to 256GB,” he added.

Read more: Best Black Friday iPhone deals, handpicked by our tech expert

Refurbished Apple iPad Pro M4, 256GB: Was £999, now £738, Backmarket.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Black Friday isn't the only way to save on iPads right now. This refurbished iPad Pro M4 is available for £739 on Back Market, a reputable second-hand goods platform. According to the retailer, each gadget goes through “inspections, tests, and quality control measures to bring you high-quality tech”. Tech critic David Phelan called this tablet “monstrously powerful” in his review, and praised the “remarkable” display. This refurbished model will save you more than £400, compared with buying a brand-new device.

Apple TV monthly subscription: Was £10, now £4.99, Apple.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Home to popular TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and The Morning Show, an Apple TV membership is a must. And thanks to Black Friday, you can now sign up for less. The monthly subscription has been reduced from £9.99 to £4.99 for six months, saving you £30 overall. The offer will run until 1st December (Cyber Monday), so make sure you sign up before it’s gone.

Apple Watch SE 3 40mm: Was £219, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

If you want to join the Apple Watch clan but don’t fancy spending more than £200 on a wearable, this £199 deal on the recently released Apple Watch SE 3 is a good way to go.

Launched in September this year, it belongs to Apple’s current stable of wearables, alongside the ultra 3 and series 11. It also impressed our tech specialist David Phelan, who awarded it four stars (out of five) in his Apple Watch SE 3 review.

“The faster processor enables health features like the Vitals app as well as sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, sleep score and heart rate. All of which makes the Apple Watch SE3 a reassuring timepiece,” he writes.

“It’s a good choice if you want the most affordable Watch or the smallest (the case sizes are 2mm smaller than the Series 11). The always-on display, which has never been on an SE Watch before, is a game-changer.”

Apple iPad Air M3, 2025: Was £599, now £499, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

You can get the iPad Air M3 with £100 off the price tag in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale. While this model isn’t a huge upgrade from the one that came before it, tech critic David Phelan said it’s a good option for those with an iPad over a year old, “as it constitutes a big step forward from those older models”. All in all, “the new iPad Air with M3 processor is a powerful, immersive, lightweight beauty”, said David.

Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones: Was £499, now £440.02, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Apple’s chunky and comfy AirPod Max wireless headphones are currently on sale. In my guide to the best wireless headphones, I praised the spatial audio feature: “The sound of your favourite tunes coming from all directions around your head is absolutely mind-blowing, and it will make you fall in love with your favourite songs all over again.” Now, there’s a slim saving of £50 up for grabs – it's rare for the headphones to be discounted at all, so if you've been eyeing these cans for a while, this is your nudge.

Apple pencil pro: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s sleek stylus has been reduced by £20. The pencil pro is touted as having great precision for everything from doodling to note-taking. Squeeze the pencil to change the colour you’re using or roll the pencil between your fingers to change the angle of the brush you’re working with. Complete with haptic feedback, the Apple pencil pro is said to offer an intuitive experience.

Apple MacBook pro M4: Was £1,849, now £1,749,Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

You can now save £150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M4. While it’s not the brand-new M5 model, the M4 remains an excellent choice – and it earned a well-deserved spot in our round-up of the best laptops. In his review, tech critic Sean Cameron noted the MacBook's "exceptional" battery life that “comfortably lasted through long stretches of heavy use”; the “stunning” display, and “blisteringly fast” performance.

Apple magic keyboard: Was £99, now £75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s magic keyboard offers a comfortable, precise typing experience, thanks to its sleek wireless design and long-lasting internal battery, which Apple claims can last a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac and includes a USB-C port for easy charging (with a woven USB-C cable in the box). It’s currently 24 per cent off at Amazon.

Apple HomePod: £299, plus a £40 gift card, Apple.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s HomePod has clever room-sensing tech that "uses four microphones to work out if it’s next to a wall, in a corner, and so on, and adjusts the output of the multiple internal speakers to optimise what you hear", explains tech critic David Phelan in his review of the smart speaker. "While there are other hi-fi-oriented smart speakers that come close, the rich, open sound of the Apple HomePod 2nd generation is not yet outdone, to my ears, by a single speaker," he said. While it's not reduced for Black Friday, you'll get a £40 voucher if you buy one at Apple this weekend.

Apple magic mouse: Was £79, now £59, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Just about any computer mouse will work with a Mac, but if you're after Apple's own, it's now £20 cheaper in John Lewis's Black Friday sale. The mouse's buttonless design gives it a sleek look, while its multi-touch features make it a versatile option.

When do Black Friday sales end?

For most brands and retailers, Black Friday will run throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday (1 December), which means that you have several days to browse the sales and find the best deals.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

It's hard to say, but owing to the fact that Cyber Monday traditionally goes bigger on tech, it's likely that we'll see more tech deals landing that day. There may also be clearance stock leftover from Black Friday that gets a price cut. But if there’s a product you have in mind, there's no guarantee that it will get cheaper by Monday. It's also worth keeping in mind that the more popular products might go out of stock before you get a chance to find out.

Is Apple holding a Black Friday sale in 2025?

Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech, but you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. The tech giant is offering the following:

A gift card worth up to £60 when you buy an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e.

A gift card worth up to £80 when you buy an iPad Air, iPad (A16) or iPad mini.

A gift card worth up to £200 when you buy a MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac or Mac mini.

A gift card worth up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3 or the AirPods 4.

A gift card of up to £40 when you buy the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3, and Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Pill, or HomePod or Apple TV 4K.

A £20 gift card when you buy accessories such as the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) or Apple Pencil Pro.

How I selected the best Apple Black Friday deals

When it comes to finding the best Apple deals, I don't just take the retailer's word for it. Once I've spotted an offer, I use price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy, PriceRunner or Camelcamelcamel to check how much the item usually costs.

Then, I look at how much the product costs at competing retailers, so that I can bring you the best possible offer. If the price is the same at other retailers, I’ll look at which retailer has the best perks, such as free delivery or a longer warranty.

Of course, I’ll only bring you deals from trusted retailers such as Currys, AO, Amazon and Very (to name a few), as it’s no good getting a half-price iPhone if all is not what it seems.

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m a dab hand at finding deals on the latest gadgets. In fact, I’ve been rounding up discounts and comparing offers since 2017. I track prices of Apple gear year-round, so I know when the AirPods Pro or the iPad 10th-generation have hit an all-time low price, or when you should ignore a deceptively good price cut. I won’t feed you any dud deals when hunting down discounts this Black Friday.

