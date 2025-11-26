I’m a tech expert and I’ve found the best iPhone deals for Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your handset, and if you’re looking to save on Apple's smartphones, this shopping guide has you covered.

As one of The Independent’s tech critics, I’ve been covering Black Friday for years, so I know a quality deal when I see one. This year, the highlights include £360 off an iPhone 17 contract and 5GB of data with the iPhone 17 Pro.

If you’re looking for other Apple tech, or an android phone, you should check out our guide to the best Black Friday phone deals. My fellow tech expert, Alex Lee, has also been rounding up more of the best Apple Black Friday deals in his guide, in which you’ll find offers on iPads, MacBooks and more.

But here, I’ll be telling you about the best iPhone and contract deals as they land. With just days to go until Black Friday officially kicks off on 28 November, here are the best offers you can shop right now.

Apple iPhone 16e, 128GB: Was £544, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

The successor to the iPhone SE, Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone 16e launched earlier this year. “It’s not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more," said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review, noting that the device comes with more storage and a bigger display than the SE. Now, there’s a modest saving on the new device at Amazon.

iPhone 17 with unlimited data: £23.24 per month, £30 up front, Three.co.uk

Three is offering a fantastic early Black Friday deal on the newest iPhone 17. For £23.24 a month and a £30 upfront payment, you get the iPhone 17 with unlimited data, texts and calls. “The regular iPhone 17 lacks the extra camera of the iPhone Pro, but it has an identical screen to the Pro and costs £300 less,” said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 17 review.

Apple iPhone 17: £30 upfront, £49.20 per month, O2.co.uk

Here’s a pretty impressive saving on the iPhone 17 with a 36-month contract. For 5G and unlimited minutes and texts, you’ll pay £49.20 per month in addition to an upfront cost of £30. This saves you £10 a month, or £360 over the full 36 months. In his review of the iPhone 17, tech critic David Phelan noted excellent performance and the fast refresh rate for a “smooth viewing experience at all times”.

iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB data: £43.99 per month, £119 up front, Uswitch.com

Here’s the best-value iPhone 17 Pro contract we’ve seen this Black Friday. You’ll pay £43.99 per month and £119 up front for Apple’s top-tier phone. Crunch the numbers, and it’s an impressive offer: after the £1,099 cost of the handset itself, you’re left paying about £5 per month for a whopping 500GB of data. That’s an enormous monthly allowance for 4K streaming and tethering on Apple’s finest device.

Apple iPhone 16 pro max 256GB with 150GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £43.33 per month, £30 up front, Uswitch.com

If you've been on the hunt for an iPhone 16 pro max and come up short, I've found a top deal. To access it, you'll need to toggle the network to Three Mobile in the filter settings on the Uswitch website. The 16 pro max is so popular that it's gone out of stock at multiple retailers, including Three. That means you can only access this stellar contract with the network via Three's partnership with Uswitch. The device retails for £1,199, meaning that this 36-month contract supplies your data, minutes, and texts for about £10 per month. In tech expert Andrew Griffin's review of the iPhone 16 pro max, he dubbed it a "powerful, practical and professional smartphone".

iPhone 15 Plus 5G 128GB SIM Free: Was £699, now £649, Argos.co.uk

If you’re looking for a more flexible option, Argos is offering £50 off the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB. This is a great offer if you’d rather shop around for a contract that suits you later on. Featuring a ceramic shield, the iPhone 15 Plus is super-resilient to knocks and scrapes, plus it’s splash and water-proof, as well as dust-resistant. Our tech critic, David Phelan, said in his iPhone 15 Plus review that the “brighter screen here looks very good” and praised the camera for “delivering sensational images with zero effort”.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially takes place this Friday 28 November, with the sales event running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, the deals season began earlier this month.

Will the iPhone 17 get a Black Friday discount?

A simple price cut on the iPhone 17 handset probably won’t happen via the Apple website, given that the brand dabble in Black Friday discounts, preferring to retain its carefully cultivated air of unattainable sophistication. That said, you will be able to take advantage of network promotions during the sale, specifically from the likes of ID Mobile, who are known for their affordable contracts.

In previous years, the closest Apple has come to taking part in Black Friday is offering a promotional gift card with the purchase of a new device during the sale. This is a nice bonus if you were planning to buy other Apple products anyway, but it’s not the cash-in-your-pocket discount most of us are pining for.

What about third-party retailers like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis? In the past, we’ve occasionally seen very modest price drops of around £20-£50 on a new iPhone during a major sale. These deals are rare, often limited to specific colours or storage configurations, and tend to sell out quickly. My advice is to keep your eyes trained on our guide to the best Apple deals this Black Friday for all the latest price drops.

Where will the best iPhone deals be?

During Black Friday, network providers like O2, Vodafone and EE will be competing for your business with new contracts. While the total cost of the phone itself won’t change, a good Black Friday offer will sweeten the deal with bonuses such as a lower upfront cost, a reduced monthly payment for a limited time, extra monthly data or subscriptions to services like Apple TV+.

However, you should look at the iPhone 16 or older for the best deals. Last year’s models are now primed for their first significant price cuts. The iPhone 16 Pro is still a brilliant smartphone that’s more than powerful enough for anyone, and we could see some enticing discounts this year.

As always, the IndyBest team and I will be on hand to make sure you’re first to know about the latest discounts, as we’ll be tracking all the best Apple Black Friday offers the moment they drop.

