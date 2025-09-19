The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE3 review: Which smartwatch should you buy?
All three smartwatches boast a speedy new processor and come with a new sleep score feature
Most years, Apple introduces either one or two new smartwatches. But this year, there are three, something that last happened in 2022. The first is the Series 11, the mainstay of the range, following on from 2024’s Series 10, which has had annual updates since 2015. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ruggedised, chunkier model. There was no new Ultra last year, merely an updated colour option. And the Apple Watch SE3 is the third budget watch, following the second-gen model from three years ago.
What’s interesting is that all three have the very latest processor inside, called the S10, which means that some of the latest features for the pricier models, such as sleep score, are also in the affordable SE 3. And all three can detect sleep apnoea signals and notify you if they spot anything untoward. The SE3 is likely to be in the range for two or three years, so putting the latest processor in it gives it greater longevity.
There are design changes across every model: the Ultra 3 has a bigger screen than the Ultra 2, Series 11 has a tougher cover glass (also on SE3) and a new colour, while SE3 has a crowd-pleasing feature that no other SE has had: an always-on display.
Every new Apple Watch is available in two versions, one with GPS connectivity, the other with both GPS and cellular, so you can track your runs on all of them, but call a friend for a lift home on the cellular model – though you’ll need to set up a contract with your phone provider for this. All cellular models now have 5G connectivity for the first time, even the SE3.
The Series 11 and SE3 have two case size options: 42mm and 46mm for Series 11, 40mm and 44mm for SE3. Ultra 3 comes in one size: 49mm. I’ve been putting the watches through their paces since they were announced last week, and for most people, the Series 11 is the best out of the three, but the Ultra 3 does provide some nice features for adventurers and extreme sports enthusiasts.
How I tested
I’ve tested every single part of the new Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE3 in the week or so that I’ve been using them. From set-up and design to features and battery life, here’s exactly what I’ve looked at while testing:
- Set-up: I noted whether it was tricky to connect the Watches to my iPhone, and whether it was easy to upgrade from a previous model. For instance, did all my previous apps transfer?
- Display: I looked at the brightness of the display and the ease of viewing, and made a note of how the Watches’ display’s compared.
- Features: I tested the setup of the new hypertension feature coming to Series 11 and Ultra 3 and the sleep score on all the new models.
- Battery: Apple has made claims about increased battery life – did these stand up to testing? To test this, I looked at how much juice was in the tank at the end of the day.
Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE3 review: Features
The new sleep score is a clever way to see how well you’re sleeping, and is on all three new Watches (it is also available on models dating back to Series 9 and the first and second Ultra models).
It means that in the morning the Watch will show a simple, colourful circle made up of three sections: duration, time you went to bed and interruptions. It works with other apps like Vitals to help you assess your waking health from your slumbering hours. All models have sleep tracking.
They also all now have an always-on display, though the displays on the Ultra 3 and Series 11 use a newer technology. All have fall detection, which can spot if you’ve taken a hard fall, and crash detection, which knows if you’ve been in a car crash, for instance. In both cases, you can call a friend or emergency services (via your iPhone or directly on cellular models).
Series 11 and SE 3 both have aluminium case options, and they now come with an improved front crystal that’s tougher and more crack-resistant than before.
New or newish gestures are available on all models: the brand new wrist flick dismisses unwanted notifications, while double-tapping your index finger to your thumb can answer a call, for instance. And all are capable of fast charging – handy if you want to use your Watch to track your sleep and then for the day ahead.
Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 review: Hypertension
One of the biggest innovations, also found on Series 11, is hypertension notifications, which works in a similar way to the unexpectedly high or low heart rate measurements found on all three new Watches and some earlier models.
After studying data over a 30-day period, the feature can notify you if it sees any sign of high blood pressure. It doesn’t at any point give you a blood pressure reading, but uses readings from the optical heart rate sensor and notifies you if it spots what it thinks is a hypertension pattern. It will also be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and Ultra 2. The feature has just gained clearance from the FDA and is expected to be available in the coming days or weeks, so I haven’t been able to test it. It’s an intriguing new feature, though.
1Apple Watch Series 11
- Case sizes: 42mm and 46mm
- Processor: S10
- Storage: 64GB
- Connectivity: GPS, GPS + 5G cellular option
- Sensors: Electrical heart sensor, optical heart sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, compass, altimeter, accelerometer, depth gauge, gyroscope
- Health features: Hypertension, ECG, high and low heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, sleep score, Vitals app
- Colours: Space grey, jet black, rose gold, silver for aluminium. Slate, gold, natural for titanium
- Dimensions: 42mm x 36mm x 9.7mm, 46mm x 39mm x 9.7mm
- Weight: Aluminium, 42mm is 30g, 46mm is 37g, titanium 42mm is 35g, 46mm is 43g
- Battery life: Up to 24 hours
- Why we love it
- Gorgeous design
- Hypertension feature
- Longer battery life
- Take note
- Missing some Ultra features
The Apple Watch Series 11 remains the thinnest Apple Watch ever with an impressively lightweight design. The new Ion-X front crystal is extra durable (it’s also on the SE 3), while the sapphire crystal on the front of Series 11 models with titanium cases remains a tough and effective screen protector.
Battery life has also increased on Series 11, for the same reasons as on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 below: the batteries have been redesigned, and power efficiencies have been improved from the 5G modem. It means that the claimed life has gone up from 18 hours to 24 hours. Since it recharges fast, it’s easy to use the Watch during the day, track your sleep at night and then recharge quickly in the morning when you’re taking a shower, say.
Unlike the other Watches, Series 11 comes in two metal finishes, aluminium or titanium. The titanium models all have cellular connectivity included, while aluminium comes in GPS-only or GPS plus cellular. Titanium is more expensive and arguably has a more opulent look with a polished frame in gold, natural or slate titanium. Though the jet black aluminium version is hard to beat for good looks.
The slender, slick Series 11 is the best-looking option overall, though the SE3 has many of the same design elements.
2Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Case sizes: 49mm
- Processor: S10
- Storage: 64GB
- Connectivity: GPS + 5G cellular
- Sensors: Electrical heart sensor, optical heart sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, compass, altimeter, accelerometer, depth gauge, gyroscope
- Health features: Hypertension, ECG, high and low heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, sleep score, Vitals app
- Colours: Black, natural
- Dimensions: 49mm x 44mm x 12mm
- Weight: 62g
- Battery life: Up to 42 hours
- Why we love it
- Biggest display
- Useful action button
- Longest battery life
- Take note
- Pricier than Series 11
The ruggedised Ultra 3 has a lot of Apple Watch superlatives: biggest display, chunkiest Watch, longest battery life. It works for the sportiest users, with specific strap options designed for hiking, skiing and diving. But it’s just as useful for the rest of us.
There are also exclusive straps for dressier occasions, like an elegant titanium Milanese loop.
It has better GPS for more exact run tracking, and a new, exclusive feature: SOS emergency messaging via satellite when you’re in the back of beyond.
The display grew this time around, through slimming bezels around the screen rather than changing the case size, which continues to be available in one size only, 49mm and two finishes, natural titanium and black titanium.
The new display also upgraded the technology it uses, called LTPO3, to match Series 10 and Series 11. This tech can update every second in standby mode so that my favourite Series 10 Watch face, reflections, is now available here, too. There’s also a new Ultra 3-only face called waypoint, which works as a compass and shows where you are compared to points of interest or places in Maps. It’s cool, but I still prefer reflections.
The Ultra 3 has the brightest Apple Watch face at up to 3,000 nits, which is just as useful in a high-altitude white-out as it is on a sunny day in Croydon. There’s also an extra button unique to the Ultra series, called the action button. This can be configured to different functions, for example, to quickly start a workout.
Battery life has just gone up, by the way, from 36 hours (already the longest on Apple Watch) to 42 hours, thanks to greater power efficiencies and 5G connectivity.
The satellite connectivity is achieved by a new radio system and software that allows a regular cellular modem to connect with satellites. If you’re in trouble and there’s no cellular connection, you hold your wrist aloft (the modem is in the top edge of the Watch) and you can text emergency services.
Since the Apple Watch connects to a companion iPhone, some new iPhone features are also available in the Phone app. For instance, hold assist lets the app take your place when you’re on hold, notifying you when a live agent appears.
Personally, I find the Ultra 3 a bit chunky to wear overnight, but its big display and useful action button make it hard to resist.
3Apple Watch SE 3
- Case sizes: 40mm, 44mm
- Processor: S10
- Storage: 64GB
- Connectivity: GPS, GPS + 5G cellular option
- Sensors: Electrical heart sensor, optical heart sensor, ambient light sensor, temperature sensor, compass, altimeter, accelerometer, depth gauge, gyroscope
- Health features: High and low heart rate, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, sleep score, Vitals app
- Colours: Midnight, starlight
- Dimensions: 40mm x 34mm x 10.7mm, 44mm x 38mm x 10.7mm
- Weight: 40mm is 26g, 44mm is 33g
- Battery life: Up to 18 hours
- Why we love it
- Strong pricing
- Always-on display
- Latest processor
- Take note
- Fewer health features
Lastly, we’ve got the Apple Watch SE3, which looks similar to the earlier Apple Watch Series 5, which was the first to gain an always-on display, though this new model is more powerful, thanks to the latest S10 processor. The faster processor enables health features like the Vitals app as well as sleep tracking, sleep apnoea notifications, sleep score and heart rate. All of which makes the Apple Watch SE3 a reassuring timepiece.
It’s a good choice if you want the most affordable Watch or the smallest (the case sizes are 2mm smaller than the Series 11). The always-on display, which has never been on an SE Watch before, is a game-changer. Instead of a black void on the screen when your wrist is down, the display shows the time or the latest notification, so you can sneak a glance at your wrist to see the time in a dull meeting, for instance.
Battery life at 18 hours is easily enough to get you through the day, and fast charging means the Watch is quickly ready to go again in the morning, even if you’re not.
There are no hypertension notifications here, nor ECG readings or blood oxygen measurements, all of which are on Series 11 and Ultra 3.
In testing, the lower battery life wasn’t evident – though I certainly had less juice in the tank at the end of the day than with the other models. The display size was a little bit of a throwback to earlier models, and it was tough to get used to after Ultra 3. But if you haven’t used a bigger Watch, the display here is enough.
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Apple Watch SE3?
These are three very different Watches. If you want the biggest display, longest battery life and a convenient extra button, it’s worth spending the extra money on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It’s the most powerful and effective Watch, not least thanks to its new display tech and important extras like satellite connectivity. But it is less affordable than the others here.
The sleekest Watch is Series 11 and its snappy design is unbeatable, I’d say. It has the most versatile looks: equally suited to a workout at the gym and a dressy evening out. It has almost all the features and capabilities of Ultra 3, lacking the useful action button and satellite connection but little else. For me, this is the Goldilocks Apple Watch, and Series 11 is easily the best iteration yet.
Finally, Apple Watch SE has had its biggest upgrade in the third-generation, thanks to the always-on display, a feature that once you’ve tried it, you won’t want to go without. The latest processor, identical to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, gives access to many of the latest features, all for a starting price that’s a third of the Ultra 3. This is a sensational first smartwatch.
