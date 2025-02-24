People are prepared to pay a lot for their coffee, whether on their daily café run or high-spec coffee machines that do everything other than grow the beans. But, you could be paying a lot less – Nespresso has now launched some stellar deals on its coffee machines and pods.

The mid-range brand is synonymous with high-quality machines so, depending on what you’re after, its models can be selected across a range of price points, ranging from less than £100 to upwards of £600.

Nespresso has two coffee machine ranges; original and vertuo. Doing what we do best, the IndyBest team has tried and tested some of these models themselves. Take the vertu pop (£90, Nespresso.com), for example, which was praised by our tester Lauren Cunningham, thanks to its “bright pop of colour, tiny size and quick and easy coffee-making capabilities”. Elsewhere, our dedicated coffee machine expert Zoë Phillimore found the vertuo plus (£179, Nespresso.com) to be “incredibly easy to use”.

As for how to get a Nespresso machine and its coffee capsules for even cheaper, we’ve, of course, sourced a number of the best offers currently available, all of which you can see below. But keep scrolling for our top picks.

The price of the Nespresso vertuo evoluo has plummeted by more than £100, taking it down from £219 to £79 (Nespresso.com). The machine has a fast 15-second heat-up time and it reads the barcode on each coffee pod for the optimum brewing for that specific blend, delivering the perfect coffee every time. All you’ll need to do is press the button.

Another unique feature of the vertuo machines is that you can make coffees of all different sizes. There are five options you can go for here, including alto, mug, gran lungo, double espresso, espresso and ristretto. Even better, with this deal, you’ll receive 50 free coffee capsules, from the double espressos to sweet vanilla flavours.

( Nespresso )

To complete your home barista set-up, you can, alternatively, plump for this equally impressive offer, which sees the price of a Nespresso coffee machine and milk frother bundle (was £298, now £128, Nespresso.com) reduced by £170. It’s perfect if you’re partial to iced lattes, flat whites or cappuccinos, among other milk-based beverages.

( Nespresso )

Should you prefer a more traditional coffee pod machine, there’s another tempting offer on Nespresso’s original range, which also sees you bag 50 free coffee capsules when you buy one of the original machines. Among some of the more affordable models benefiting from the offer is the pixie titan (£169, Nespresso.com).

As is the creatista pro (£729, Nespresso.com), while expensive, was hailed as the crème de la crème pod machine in our review. “This pod machine is all bells and whistles”, our IndyBest tester Zoë Phillimore said of the model. “It takes traditional Nespresso pods, which you can load in, then the touch-screen menu takes you through all the coffees it can make. As well as espresso and americanos, it can do milk-based coffees such as flat whites, lattes and cappuccinos.”

How we find the best discount codes and deals

When it comes to sourcing offers, we keep an eye on our tried and tested brands to make sure that you are getting the best price for the product you’re buying. In this case, we’ve scoured Nespresso’s website and curated an edit of the deals that we think are best.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a consumer champion since 1986, and we’ve made it our mission to help our readers find the best deals. Our team of shopping experts are veterans when it comes to finding the best offers online – we cover all of the major sales events, and track the price of popular buys, and, importantly, we always have our tried and trusted brands on our radar, including Nespresso. In short, we like to think we know when a coffee machine deal is worth it.

Looking for more home appliance bargains? Find the best deals on TVs, air fryers and more at AO