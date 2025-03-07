We’ve dug out the best Crocus deals and discount codes in March 2025

Gather your trowel, shears and wheelbarrow, because spring is nearly here – and with it, the opportunity to spruce up our outdoor space. But if your garden shed is looking a little bare, gardening and landscaping specialist Crocus has your horticultural needs covered, from plants to barbecues and planters.

While your local gardening centre will always be a good port of call, Crocus, which has been around for more than two decades, claims to be the biggest gardening site in the UK, and stocks thousands of plant varieties, including both indoor and outdoor plants too. You will be able to find everything you need, from air-purifying plants and flowering options to greenery that can thrive in every space.

Searching for a good deal online can feel like pulling weeds, so we’ve made it our mission, here at IndyBest, to make money-saving easier, by unearthing the best offers and discount codes on a wide range of shopping categories, from travel and fashion to plants and gardening gear. In short, you needn’t ever miss out on the best bargains. And we’ve rounded up the best Crocus deals and discount codes below.

Those looking to grow their own produce will be pleased to see that Crocus is slicing up to 60 per cent off the price of vegetables, while there are also offers on trees, such as fruit trees and blossom trees, wildflowers and bare root plants. Plus, there’s up to 50 per cent off in the sale. And if you refer a friend, you can get £10 off all orders over £40.

Is it your first time shopping with Crocus? Remember to use the discount code “BULBS30” when shopping for summer bulbs and you can save 30 per cent on your first order. It’s worth noting that this promo code is only valid for full-priced plants and products for new subscribers.

While scrolling through the deals, we were impressed with some of the discounts on big-ticket furniture and garden appliances. Preparing for the first barbecue of the year? Take a look at this four-burner barbecue, which is reduced by more than £130.

To elevate your al fresco dining experience further, there’s an impressive 50 per cent off a four-seat outdoor table, whilst the same discount has been applied to a crank and tilt garden parasol. To amp up the ambience once the sun goes down, consider plumping for stylish outdoor lighting, such as this brushed copper tulip-style light. Discounted by 40 per cent, it’s now less than £30.

