How have Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck fared on DWTS season 34?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars has included the addition of celebrity cast members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

During the SLOMW season two reunion, which aired on Hulu over the summer, Nick Viall revealed that “most” members of MomTok, the viral group of Mormon moms at the center of the show, auditioned for the dance competition series while they were filming season three.

As Viall asked the women who deserved the spot on DWTS the most, they were quick to point to Jen Affleck.

“Just because it's her life dream, since she was little,” Taylor Frankie Paul clarified.

Paul also acknowledged her fellow cast member Whitney Leavitt’s dance background, saying that Leavitt “was an actual dancer” and “danced [her] whole life.”

open image in gallery Affleck (left) and Leavitt were announced as ‘DWTS’ cast members over the summer ( Disney/Andrew Eccles )

However, both women were surprised to earn spots on the show after only one member of SLOMW was set to be cast.

Here is how both Affleck and Leavitt have performed on DWTS.

Jen Affleck

open image in gallery Affleck was partnered with a new-to-the-show professional dancer, Jan Ravnik ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

A few weeks before the show’s premiere, it was announced on Good Morning America that Affleck’s partner would be a brand new professional dancer, Jan Ravnik, who is best known for being one of the dancers on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

She began her training for the competition just over two months after giving birth to her third child. Many of her moments on the show highlighted her postpartum journey.

She and Ravnik advanced to week seven’s Halloween night, where they danced a contemporary to Taylor Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do,” scoring a total of 32 points out of a possible 40.

After her fellow MomToker won the night’s Dance Monsterthon, it was announced that Affleck and Ravnik had been eliminated from the competition.

Whitney Leavitt

open image in gallery Leavitt and her partner, Mark Ballas, have consistently remained at the top of the judges’ leaderboard throughout the season ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

During season three of SLOMW, Leavitt revealed she was only returning to the reality show for the opportunity to audition for DWTS.

After receiving a spot, it was announced that her partner would be three-time Mirrorball winner Mark Ballas, returning to the show after taking the previous two seasons off.

Since the ABC competition show’s season premiere in September, the pair have remained near the top — if not claiming the top spot — on the judges’ leaderboard.

Throughout the season, many people have criticized Leavitt’s previous dance experience. She received a degree in dance from Brigham Young University and previously competed against Witney Carson, a DWTS pro who attended a rival dance studio at the time.

Other fans alleged there was constant favoritism from the judges because of how much they loved Ballas and wanted to see him win again.

The pair is still in the competition and will be dancing to two Prince songs during Tuesday’s semifinals.

New episodes of DWTS air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. They are available to stream the next day on Hulu. Season three of SLOMW is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.