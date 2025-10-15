Robert Irwin seen in tears off stage after emotional DWTS tribute to his parents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Irwin had the Dancing with the Stars ballroom in pieces following his dance dedicated to his mother and late father.

Last night’s episode of the ABC dance competition series saw each celebrity and their pro partners dedicate their performances to a loved one.

For his dance, Robert chose the song “You’ll be in My Heart” by Phil Collins, which he dedicated to his mother, Terri. Leading up to his performance with partner Witney Carson, Robert spoke about his father, famed zookeeper Steve, who died in 2006 when he was only two years old.

“I was two when I lost dad, and as I got older, I started to realize just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us — and all the while, continue Dad's legacy that her and dad built together,” he told Carson as he began to choke up. “I struggle a lot with losing dad, a lot, and she always made sure my dad was present in our lives. I wanted to know how proud my dad would be of her.”

During the dance, Terri joined in toward the end as she smiled sweetly and held her son’s hand.

open image in gallery Robert and his partner performed a contemporary dance to ‘You’ll be in My Heart’ by Phil Collins ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

When it came time to hear the judge’s comments, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were both in tears, telling Robert how proud his father would be of him.

“Robert — he’s looking at you, kid, and he’s smiling,” Tonioli said. “You gave us all of your heart and soul. All I can say is this was the true expression of everlasting love.”

open image in gallery ‘All I can say is this was the true expression of everlasting love,’ Bruno Tonioli said of Robert’s performance ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

“The love I have for your family — I just have so much love for you guys,” Hough, who took home the mirrorball trophy on season 21 with Robert’s sister Bindi Irwin, added. “Man, I’m so proud of you. I really am, you’ve become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family.”

As the couple went to receive their scores from the judges, co-host Julianne Hough immediately hugged Robert and handed him a tissue as he continued to cry. The dance was not only dedicated to his own mother, but “all of the moms out there who don't get the recognition they deserve,” Robert said.

“This is for the single parents who work so hard every day to put one foot in front of the other. It's for anyone who's lost someone, who feels lost. Keep going, and if you can, go call your mom and tell her that you love her.”

With the addition of this week’s guest judge, former dance on the show, Kym Johnson, Robert and Carson earned 35 out of a possible 40 points. The two tied for second place behind Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, who earned 36 points.

In behind-the-scenes footage shared by Variety, Robert was seen visibly upset as the entire cast ran up to him and enveloped him in a sincere group hug, followed by Efron and Danielle Fishel checking in with the zookeeper and offering additional hugs and words of encouragement.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. They are available to stream the next day on Hulu.