Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hilaria Baldwin has blamed her recent elimination from Dancing with the Stars on “mean girls” who successfully managed to “drown out” her fan base.

Last week, Baldwin and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from ABC’s dance competition series during the show’s Disney night, where they danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars and scored near the middle of the pack, with a total of 23 points out of 30. However, the couple failed to earn enough votes from viewers at home.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the 2025 Guru Awards at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles, Baldwin explained why she believed she did not receive enough votes to go through to the next round.

“I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls,” she told the publication. “I guess what people were doing is they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us, so they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base.”

Although she added she was “glad my other friends were voted for,” she “obviously would love to dance.”

open image in gallery ‘They were voting for all the other couples except us, so they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base,’ Baldwin said ( Getty Images )

“I have such wonderful things to say. It was sad that it was like that,” Baldwin continued. “There’s more good people than bad people. And I just want one day that people can just see me and stop, like, the crazy stuff.”

The comment came a few days after Baldwin alleged she was “bullied” off the show during an Instagram Live she made on Friday.

“Very coordinated, very strategic bullying,” she said at the time. “And as I feel the darkness that undoubtedly brings to me, I always want to remember that my life belongs to the whole community and I want to leave a lasting mark of courage to speak up against what is simply wrong.”

open image in gallery Baldwin was partnered with Gleb Savchenko during her time on the dance competition series ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

Week five of the competition show will feature another annual theme among the couples: a Dedication Night, in which each celebrity chooses the song they dance to that night and dedicates their dance to one person.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. They are available to stream the next day on Hulu.