Hilaria Baldwin — fresh from DWTS elimination — says ‘mean girls’ were behind her exit
Baldwin and her partner were eliminated following their performance during week four of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Hilaria Baldwin has blamed her recent elimination from Dancing with the Stars on “mean girls” who successfully managed to “drown out” her fan base.
Last week, Baldwin and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from ABC’s dance competition series during the show’s Disney night, where they danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars and scored near the middle of the pack, with a total of 23 points out of 30. However, the couple failed to earn enough votes from viewers at home.
Speaking to Us Weekly at the 2025 Guru Awards at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles, Baldwin explained why she believed she did not receive enough votes to go through to the next round.
“I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls,” she told the publication. “I guess what people were doing is they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us, so they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base.”
Although she added she was “glad my other friends were voted for,” she “obviously would love to dance.”
“I have such wonderful things to say. It was sad that it was like that,” Baldwin continued. “There’s more good people than bad people. And I just want one day that people can just see me and stop, like, the crazy stuff.”
The comment came a few days after Baldwin alleged she was “bullied” off the show during an Instagram Live she made on Friday.
“Very coordinated, very strategic bullying,” she said at the time. “And as I feel the darkness that undoubtedly brings to me, I always want to remember that my life belongs to the whole community and I want to leave a lasting mark of courage to speak up against what is simply wrong.”
Week five of the competition show will feature another annual theme among the couples: a Dedication Night, in which each celebrity chooses the song they dance to that night and dedicates their dance to one person.
New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. They are available to stream the next day on Hulu.
