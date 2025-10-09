Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Dancing With the Stars Season 34*

Week four of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 saw the elimination of consistently high-scoring pair Hilaria Baldwin and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, to the shock of fellow cast members.

Tuesday night’s episode of ABC’s dance competition series was the show’s annual Disney night, where each couple danced to either an iconic song from a Disney movie or music from a Disneyland ride. Despite scoring near the middle of the pack, with a total of 23 out of a possible 30 points, Baldwin and Savchenko’s quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars did not appear to earn enough votes from the viewers at home.

Following the elimination, the couple appeared on the Dancing with the Stars podcast, hosted by Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei, where Baldwin addressed the “bullying” she experienced online during her time on the show.

“This has nothing to do with me and the dance competition, cause I love all the women who are on this and get to continue to dance tomorrow,” the yoga instructor clarified on the podcast. “It has to do with what I've seen this past week with my name, with what people have done to me, and they don't know me.”

‘I don't want to play the same game by different rules and nor should any other woman,’ Baldwin said ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

“On this competition, people say, ‘Wow, you're so nice. Why do people say these things about you?’ And I say, ‘Cause I married into it.’ And that yoga teacher who's 27 years old was targeted over and over again,” she continued, referencing how old she was upon first meeting her husband.

Baldwin added: “Am I perfect? No, I am not perfect. Am I messy? I am messy. Do I forget things? I forget things. But I'm human, and I don't want to play the same game by different rules and nor should any other woman. Nor should my daughters.”

She concluded by letting listeners know that she was not upset about being voted off, and was instead “hurt” to no longer dance.

“I'm mad because women need to support each other more, and the bullying thing needs to stop,” she added.

Elsewhere during the episode, Graziadei acknowledged that Baldwin and her seven children shared with husband Alec Baldwin, were constantly in the audience to watch her dance, and he asked her what advice she would give her children based on her time on the show.

“As a mother, you never want to disappoint your children,” she began. “You go immediately to them, you say ‘It's ok.’ And it helps me through the experience to comfort my children.”

The Dancing with the Stars podcast drops every Thursday and is available to watch with video on both Disney+ and Hulu. The competition series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ with streaming available the next day on Hulu.