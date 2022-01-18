Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria explains viral red carpet ‘row’ after backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has jokingly responded after receiving backlash for what appeared to be a red carpet spat.

The couple were hosting the re-opening party for Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York when Baldwin spoke over his wife multiple times, causing her to reply: “When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

She also ordered her husband to stop “distracting” her when he paid her a compliment, which led to an angry response from fans, who called her “disrespectful” for talking down to Alec.

In reference to the moment, which has gone viral, Hilaria uploaded a video to Instagram where she chided her husband for “manterrupting” her.

Baldwin admitted he suffers from “correctile dysfunction”, while Hilaria added: “The whole point is, we interrupt each other all the time,” at which point one of the couple’s children attempted to enter the room.

After one of their children burst into their bedroom, the couple burst out laughing and concluded the video with a kiss.

“OK, so now that we’ve cleared all of that up, give me a kiss just so they know,” Hilaria said, before cutting herself off by kissing Baldwin.

“Oh, I’m so happy you kissed me,” the actor responded as they pulled apart, showing there was no animosity between them.

The video comes after Hilaria received backlash for the way she spoke to Baldwin during their red carpet disagreement last week. Her behaviour has left fans unimpressed, with some calling her out for being “disrespectful.”

“She is very rude to her husband in front of everyone,” one person wrote in the TikTok comment section.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were on the red carpet doing press for their family reality show 'The Baldwins' when a spat took place ( ExtraTV/TikTok )

“Wow! That was incredibly rude, she just showed her true colors,” a second agreed. “Wow no respect for him in public,” another added.

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012. Together, they share seven young children: Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo, four; Maria, four; and Ilaria, two. Alec also has an older daughter, 29-year-old Ireland, from his first marriage to actor Kim Basinger.

The couple currently front their new reality series, The Baldwins, with their seven children. The show, out now on Max, follows the 30 Rock alum and his family as they navigate life split between their Manhattan apartment and East Hampton summer home.

It was filmed ahead of Alec’s involuntary manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a prop gun went off while he was rehearsing a scene on the set of the Western movie Rust in 2021.

The series has been subject to fierce criticism from reviewers, with many arguing that the series is a distasteful attempt to restore the actor’s image.

Asked by ExtraTV if it was difficult to “be yourself on unscripted television”, Alec confirmed: “It’s oh so hard.”

“I think it’s because you don’t want it to be dull,” he explained. “If you showed the way our life really is, you’d get it after like an hour. It’s the same thing a lot. I mean, not just with the two of us and our life, but with the kids. We like routine; it’s good for the kids to have a routine.”