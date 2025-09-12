Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Dancing with the Stars announces podcast hosted by recent winner ahead of new season

The first episode of the new podcast will premiere September 18

Brittany Miller
Friday 12 September 2025 16:37 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related: Robert Irwin teases new Dancing with the Stars season 34 lineup

Dancing with the Stars is launching a brand new podcast just in time for the premiere of season 34 on Tuesday.

As the new lineup of celebrity guests prepares to shake and shimmy their way to the dance floor, the winner of last season’s Mirrorball trophy — former Bachelor Joey Graziadei — is getting ready to step in front of the podcasting microphone for the first episode on Thursday.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be joining the Dancing with the Stars team in this new way, bringing audiences exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content,” Graziadei said in a statement to Variety. “I have so many great memories from my time competing (and winning didn’t hurt), so I can’t think of a better way to connect with contestants and bring deeper conversations and fun moments to the podcast space.”

Each episode of the podcast will feature the former contestant interviewing members of this season’s cast, in addition to other special guests, as they discuss that week’s dances and other behind-the-scenes facts from the episode.

The podcast will drop every Thursday and will be available to watch with video on both Disney+ and Hulu.

The podcast episodes will premiere on Thursdays
(Disney/Eric McCandless)
The addition of the new podcast comes as other Disney shows are expected to launch their own, including Paradise, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Tell Me Lies. A companion podcast for Only Murders in the Building began this week.

Last year, Graziadei was announced as the winner of season 33 alongside his partner Jenna Johnson. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.

Jenna Johnson and Graziadei took home the season 33 Mirrorball trophy
(Disney)

While season 34’s full cast line-up was announced on Good Morning America last week, a few names were teased ahead of time, like Robert Irwin, son of the late zookeeper Steve Irwin, who was announced as the first high-profile cast member in April.

The 21-year-old Australian isn’t the first in his family to compete on ABC’s hit dancing competition series. His older sister Bindi, 26, won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with her professional ballroom partner, Derek Hough.

In May, influencer Alix Earle, 24, was announced as the second name on the call sheet.

DWTS season 34 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

