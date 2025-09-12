Dancing with the Stars announces podcast hosted by recent winner ahead of new season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing with the Stars is launching a brand new podcast just in time for the premiere of season 34 on Tuesday.

As the new lineup of celebrity guests prepares to shake and shimmy their way to the dance floor, the winner of last season’s Mirrorball trophy — former Bachelor Joey Graziadei — is getting ready to step in front of the podcasting microphone for the first episode on Thursday.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be joining the Dancing with the Stars team in this new way, bringing audiences exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content,” Graziadei said in a statement to Variety. “I have so many great memories from my time competing (and winning didn’t hurt), so I can’t think of a better way to connect with contestants and bring deeper conversations and fun moments to the podcast space.”

Each episode of the podcast will feature the former contestant interviewing members of this season’s cast, in addition to other special guests, as they discuss that week’s dances and other behind-the-scenes facts from the episode.

The podcast will drop every Thursday and will be available to watch with video on both Disney+ and Hulu.

open image in gallery The podcast episodes will premiere on Thursdays ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

The addition of the new podcast comes as other Disney shows are expected to launch their own, including Paradise, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Tell Me Lies. A companion podcast for Only Murders in the Building began this week.

Last year, Graziadei was announced as the winner of season 33 alongside his partner Jenna Johnson. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.

open image in gallery Jenna Johnson and Graziadei took home the season 33 Mirrorball trophy ( Disney )

While season 34’s full cast line-up was announced on Good Morning America last week, a few names were teased ahead of time, like Robert Irwin, son of the late zookeeper Steve Irwin, who was announced as the first high-profile cast member in April.

The 21-year-old Australian isn’t the first in his family to compete on ABC’s hit dancing competition series. His older sister Bindi, 26, won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with her professional ballroom partner, Derek Hough.

In May, influencer Alix Earle, 24, was announced as the second name on the call sheet.

DWTS season 34 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.