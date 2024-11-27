Dancing with the Stars 2024 finale: Who took home the Mirrorball trophy?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball trophy in a stunning finale on Dancing with the Stars season 33.

This makes Graziadei the first male Bachelor contestant to make it to the semi-finals and also marks Johnson’s first time winning on DWTS.

The finale started off with a group performance set to Madonna’s ‘80s hit “Holiday.”

Choreographed by Ray Leeper, the upbeat number brought back eliminated contestants like Anna Delvey, Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, and Jenn Tran, with co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also joining in.

“What a way to start our celebration with all the stars of the season,” said Ribeiro.

USA rugby star and Olympian Ilona Maher and partner Alan Bersten finished in second place, followed by actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong in third, Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in fourth, and finally Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placing fifth.

“It means everything,” Graziadei said about winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

open image in gallery Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson took home the Mirrorball trophy in a stunning finale on Dancing with the Stars ( Dancing With The Stars/Instagram )

All five final pairs had to perform a redemption dance, assigned to them by the judges, as well as a freestyle dance.

Graziadei and Johnson danced the cha cha to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in the redemption round, and freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 feat. Jake Simpson.

Runners up Maher and Bersten performed a jive to “Shake a Tail Feather” by Ray Charles & The Blues Brothers and a freestyle to “Femininomenon” by District 78 feat. Mona Rue.

Special performances of the night came from season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy who returned to the floor with Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.”

Former pros Derek Hough and Mark Ballas performed an Argentine tango set to “Libertango” by Tango Bardo.

Previously, Bachelor Nation members Hannah Brown won in 2019, followed by Kaitlyn Bristowe, who took home the trophy the following year.