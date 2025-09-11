Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kaitlyn Bristowe is still recovering from the physical toll of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), which she won in 2020.

The former Bachelorette star competed on the 29th season of the competition series alongside pro dancer Artem Chigvintse, walking away with the mirrorball trophy. Before her win, Bristowe suffered an ankle injury, and producers were unsure if she’d be able to continue in the competition.

Five years later, Bristowe opened up about her DWTS experience during Wednesday’s episode of Tori Spelling’s miSPELLING podcast. She gave a few words of wisdom about the program to Spelling, who competed on the ABC show last year.

“I just would have said, don't injure yourself. That was like my main focus was to stop getting injured all the time,” Bristowe said.

While the reality star said that winning DWTS was “worth the injuries,” she’s admitted she’s still in some pain.

Kaitlyn Bristowe won ‘DWTS’ in 2020 ( Getty Images )

“I’m still suffering years later from cracked ribs and pulling a muscle that was under my ribs,” she continued. “And my tendonitis will flare up every time I wear heels now. But I’ll do it again.”

Bristowe said she was glad she didn’t know about the potential risks for her body before starring in DWTS.

“It would be scary to know how much work and injury you go through to get to the end. Like, it's crazy to get to the end,” she said.

DWTS is now gearing up for its 34th season, which airs on September 16.

This year’s star-studded cast includes yoga instructor and Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin; actor and zookeeper Robert Irwin; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix; social media influencer Alix Earle; two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis; and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

Season 34 of DWTS will welcome back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Pro dancer Mark Ballas is returning from retirement to compete this season.

The last season saw former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson coast through the competition to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.

Maher’s win over Kinney left several viewers fuming, as many felt the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor had outperformed the athlete in both of the final dances.

DWTS season 34 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.