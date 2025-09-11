The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Kaitlyn Bristowe says she’s ‘still suffering’ from injuries sustained on DWTS after 5 years
The former ‘Bachelorette’ won the 29th season of ‘DWTS’
Kaitlyn Bristowe is still recovering from the physical toll of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), which she won in 2020.
The former Bachelorette star competed on the 29th season of the competition series alongside pro dancer Artem Chigvintse, walking away with the mirrorball trophy. Before her win, Bristowe suffered an ankle injury, and producers were unsure if she’d be able to continue in the competition.
Five years later, Bristowe opened up about her DWTS experience during Wednesday’s episode of Tori Spelling’s miSPELLING podcast. She gave a few words of wisdom about the program to Spelling, who competed on the ABC show last year.
“I just would have said, don't injure yourself. That was like my main focus was to stop getting injured all the time,” Bristowe said.
While the reality star said that winning DWTS was “worth the injuries,” she’s admitted she’s still in some pain.
“I’m still suffering years later from cracked ribs and pulling a muscle that was under my ribs,” she continued. “And my tendonitis will flare up every time I wear heels now. But I’ll do it again.”
Bristowe said she was glad she didn’t know about the potential risks for her body before starring in DWTS.
“It would be scary to know how much work and injury you go through to get to the end. Like, it's crazy to get to the end,” she said.
DWTS is now gearing up for its 34th season, which airs on September 16.
This year’s star-studded cast includes yoga instructor and Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin; actor and zookeeper Robert Irwin; Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix; social media influencer Alix Earle; two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis; and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.
Season 34 of DWTS will welcome back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.
Pro dancer Mark Ballas is returning from retirement to compete this season.
The last season saw former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson coast through the competition to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.
Maher’s win over Kinney left several viewers fuming, as many felt the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor had outperformed the athlete in both of the final dances.
DWTS season 34 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments