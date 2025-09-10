The Bachelorette casting twist: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star to lead season 22

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a surprise casting, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has been tapped to lead the next season of The Bachelorette — a role normally handed to non-famous civilians.

The news was revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s popular Call Her Daddy podcast.

“You are on Call Her Daddy, so we can officially announce that you are this season’s Bachelorette. How are you feeling?” Cooper asked Paul, 31.

“Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment,” she replied. “I’m just thinking about it, and it’s not real. And it’s not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people.”

Admitting she is “nervous,” Paul continued: “How did I get here? In my head, I’m like, ‘How is this happening?’ That’s my answer.” The mother of three said she’s previously joked about starring on the show on TikTok, but never saw it as an “attainable” goal.

Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette ( Disney )

“I don’t know if that got their attention... It was mainly a joke to me... Then we had a meeting. I still didn’t believe it until I got the invitation, ‘Will you be our Bachelorette?’ Same reaction, shaking, pacing back and forth. There’s no way, no way."

The Bachelorette (a spin-off of The Bachelor) follows one woman who dates a group of roughly 25 to 30 men over the course of a season. Each week, she eliminates contestants during rose ceremonies until just two remain, with the finale typically culminating in a proposal.

The news comes as Paul’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt were announced among the cast of this season’s Dancing with the Stars, which Paul said helped her decision.

“How do I make this work? I’m a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people, my children. My home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?” Paul said.

“But then I’m also thinking on the side, the other two moms that are in my group [Affleck and Leavitt] are doing Dancing with the Stars, and they brought their family out, but also they have their husbands, so for me, I’m like, is this possible for me to do as a single mom? Can I make it work realistically, no matter how much I want this? And I was like, I can, if you want to, you can and it comes down to that, so I was just like, I will make it work... I can ask for help more,” she added.

Paul also confirmed she will continue to appear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I think most of them are going to be happy for me and support me,” Paul said of her Hulu reality show co-stars. “I can’t speak for everyone and what they actually truly think, you know, never really know. But I think we’re all kind of doing our own thing, so everyone is getting their own shots, it’s not just about her, her, her.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of women in Utah’s Mormon community, documenting their friendships, family dynamics, and personal struggles.

The all-new season of The Bachelorette will debut on ABC and Hulu in 2026, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns November 13, 2025.