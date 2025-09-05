Dancing with the Stars season 34: Full cast and partners unveiled featuring Hilaria Baldwin and Corey Feldman
Robert Irwin and Alix Earle were the first names to be announced on the cast list
Dancing with the Stars has gathered a new lineup of celebrity guests who will be shimmying and shaking their way onto season 34.
The full cast was unveiled on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
In April, Robert Irwin, son of the late zookeeper Steve Irwin, became the first high-profile name to join the cast.
The 21-year-old Australian isn’t the first in his family to compete on ABC’s hit dancing competition series. His older sister Bindi, 26, won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with her professional ballroom partner, Derek Hough.
In May, influencer Alix Earle, 24, was announced as the second name on the call sheet.
Here is this year’s cast in full, plus their pro dancer pairings :
- Jordan Chiles (with Ezra Sosa) — Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast
- Lauren Jauregui (with Brandon Armstrong) — Fifth Harmony singer
- Dylan Efron (with Daniella Karagach) — Reality TV personality and brother of actor Zac Efron
- Corey Feldman (with Jenna Johnson) — Eighties film star of Gremlins, The Goonies and Stand by Me
- Hilaria Baldwin (with Gleb Savchenko) — Yoga instructor, podcaster and wife of actor Alec Baldwin
- Andy Richter (with Emma Slater) — Comedian and former sidekick of Conan O'Brien
- Danielle Fishel (with Pasha Pashkov) — Star of Boy Meets World
- Elaine Hendrix (with Alan Bersten) — Actor known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap
- Scott Hoying (Rylee Arnold) — Pentatonix singer
- Robert Irwin (Witney Carson) — Wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin
- Alix Earle (with Val Chmerkovskiy) — Social media influencer and host of the Hot Mess podcast
- Jen Affleck (with Jan Ravnik) — Star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Whitney Leavitt (with Mark Ballas) — Also from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Baron Davis (with Britt Stewart) — Two-time NBA All-Star
Season 34 of DWTS will welcome back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.
Pro dancer Mark Ballas is returning from retirement to compete this season.
The latest season saw former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson coast through the competition to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.
Maher’s win over Kinney left several viewers fuming, as many felt the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor had outperformed the athlete in both of the final dances.
DWTS season 34 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
