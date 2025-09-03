Jack Osbourne slams ‘pathetic’ Roger Waters for disparaging Ozzy remarks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Osbourne has hit back at Roger Waters after the Pink Floyd musician made some disparaging remarks about his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Posting to Instagram Stories, the reality TV star branded Waters a “c***” after Waters claimed he “didn’t care for” Ozzy’s music or public antics.

“Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his… whatever that state that he was in his whole life,” Waters, 81, said on The Independent Ink podcast last month.

“We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.”

Waters added that he didn’t “give a f***” about Ozzy’s solo music or his band, Black Sabbath.

“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” he said. “I have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

When the interviewer clarified that Ozzy famously bit the head off a bat, Waters exclaimed: “That’s even worse!”

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025, aged 76 ( Getty Images )

Waters’ remarks came as he spoke about how pop culture figures could distract the public from important political and social issues.

Role-playing an unnamed person of power, he imagined how the process might work: “How can we push this to one side? I know how to do it! We’ll do it with Taylor Swift or bubble gum or Kim Kardashian’s bum.”

He then appeared to cite Ozzy as another example, seemingly referencing his MTV reality show The Osbournes, which he starred in alongside his wife, Sharon, and their children.

“Hey @rogerwaters f*** you,” Jack said in his Story on Tuesday (2 September).

“How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls*** in the press. My father always thought you were a c*** – thanks for proving him right.”

open image in gallery Jack, his sister Kelly, and their parents appeared on the MTV reality show ‘The Osbournes’, which ran from 2002 to 2005 ( Getty Images )

Jack, 39, added a second Story with the hashtag: “F***rogerwaters.”

The Independent has contacted Waters’ representative for comment.

Ozzy’s children have been vocal in defending his legacy following his death, aged 76, on 22 July.

Last week, WWE star Becky Lynch drew the ire of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, after insulting the rocker’s hometown of Birmingham.

“The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago,” Lynch told the audience during a WWE show in the city.

She added: “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Kelly then took to social media to brand Lynch a “disrespectful dirtbag”, stating: “Birmingham would not p*** on you if you were on fire.”